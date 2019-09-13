Amgen Is On The Right Track With Its Own Biosimilar To Rituxan

Amgen (AMGN) and its partner Allergan (AGN) were able to achieve positive results in a comparative clinical study between their candidates ABP-798 and Rituxan. These positive results set up the biosimilar to potentially compete against Rituxan. This newly reported study focused on patients with CD20-positive B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). This reported data builds on prior data from another study, where the biosimilar drug was shown to be comparable to Rituxan in treating rheumatoid arthritis as well. Based on these results, things are moving along well for Amgen's biosimilar.

Biosimilar With Massive Market Potential

Amgen's biosimilar to Rituxan is known as ABP-798. The victory for ABP-798 came around in a late-stage study known as JASMINE, where it proved to be equivalent to Rituxan. This study recruited 256 patients with CD20-positive B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. In essence, ABP-798 was shown to be clinically equivalent to Rituxan based on the primary endpoint of overall response rate (ORR) at week 28. The reason why is because ABP-798 was able to meet the pre-specified margin to be classified as clinically equivalent to Rituxan. This is good news for Amgen, based on the fact that its biosimilar was able to show comparable efficacy in this particular indication. Not only that, but at the beginning of 2019 it was able to also use ABP-798 in patients with rheumatoid arthritis and showed clinical equivalence for that as well within a pre-specified efficacy margin. This pattern is good news for Amgen, which is looking to get its version of Rituxan on the market. It's a very big deal, because Rituxan generated $6.9 billion in sales for Roche in 2018. Since it appears as though a few clinical studies have already shown clinical equivalence for Amgen's biosimilar, I don't see why the other indications won't come out with equally good or similar outcomes. Having said that Rituxan itself has already been approved to treat many indications including:

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL)

Moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA)

Microscopic polyangiitis

Granulomatosis with polyangiitis

Pemphigus vulgaris

If Amgen and its partner Allergan eventually receive approvals for most or all of these other indications, then they can generate massive amounts of revenues. That's because biosimilars tend to be priced about 15% to 20% cheaper. That would be a huge competitive advantage.

Competition

As I highlighted above, there is a lot of revenue up for grabs. The problem is that Amgen and its partner Allergan are not the only ones that have a biosimilar to Rituxan. For instance, there are a few other companies which have already received marketing approval in the United States for their own Rituxan biosimilars. One company is Pfizer (PFE) and it has its biosimilar known as Ruxience. Pfizer had just received U.S. marketing approval for its biosimilar a couple months ago in July of 2019. Not only did it receive approval for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), but it also had received approval for several other indications I highlighted above as well. The indications it received approval for Ruxience are: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and microscopic polyangiitis (MP). Celltrion and its partner Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) received FDA approval for TRUXIMA, which is a biosimilar to Rituxan. However, TRUXIMA was approved to treat three different types of NHL indications. Unfortunately, Novartis' (NVS) Sandoz unit was not able to achieve its goal of bringing a biosimilar of Rituxan to market. That's because its biosimilar had received a complete response letter (CRL). It was noted that Novartis would have to send additional information to gain approval for its Rituxan biosimilar. With that in mind, Novartis chose to not seek approval for this biosimilar. The bottom-line is that it is a highly competitive space, but even if Amgen only captures a small percentage of this market, it will still be good for the company in the long run.

Conclusion

Amgen has been able to achieve clinical equivalence with its biosimilar version of Rituxan to treat CD20-positive B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. In addition, it has also achieved clinical equivalence of ABP 798 in rheumatoid arthritis as well. The next step is for the company to speak to regulators in order to find a path forward to gain approval for multiple territories for its biosimilar. Data seems to be good in terms of clinical equivalence, but the risk is that is still has to pass vigorous reviews from multiple regulatory agencies. There is no guarantee that it will be approved for some or all of these territories. The good news is that Amgen isn't just moving along with ABP-798 alone. It has a total of 10 biosimilars in its portfolio, about three of which have been approved in the United States for marketing. That means a setback in one or a few territories for approval would only be a minor setback. I believe that Amgen can continue to achieve clinical success with ABP-798 in the other indications I highlighted above, and it should do well in the long-term.

