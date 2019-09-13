It's Tanger Time: Market Timing Vs. Time In The Market

We maintain our bullish position on Tanger and Simon at current levels.

Tanger has jumped more than 15% in the last five trading days.

"Timing the market is for losers. Time IN the market will get you to the winner's circle, and you'll sleep better at night." – Michael LeBoeuf

Many investors confuse "market timing" with applying a framework for entry and exit points based on fundamental analysis. Those who lack a concrete understanding of financial statement analysis and valuation calculation methodology – scary-sounding terms, admittedly – often mistake target entry and exit prices as market timing.

While no valuation framework ensures good entry points, admittedly they can provide consistency. And that consistency tends to accurately assess analyst and portfolio managers’ long-term skills over many investments.

Rotating into or out of certain sectors or investments without a well-defined process, however, is market timing. There’s no other way to look at it, even when it comes to such talked-about sub-sectors as retail REITs.

These real estate investment trusts’ attractiveness compared to their historical norms, sector peers, and overall equity markets has been – believe it or not – increasing dramatically in 2019. Before jumping to any conclusions though, note that the relative value comparisons below do take financial performance and outlook into account.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

Above, you’ll see Simon Property Group (SPG), Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT), and Taubman (TCO) circled in red. The Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) is in purple, and there’s the S&P 500 (SPY) in teal.

It’s clear then that retail REITs have suffered in 2019 relative to any conceivable index. Yet the highest-quality examples, such as Simon, have posted record results in several key areas of their business.

An Assessment of Tanger Factory Outlets

First and foremost, let’s acknowledge the obvious about Tanger. It has struggled this year on many levels, with:

Occupancy down a few basis points

Dressbarn store closures

Net cash flow from operations (CFFO) per share falling to Q4 2016 levels on a rolling 12-month basis

Revenue falling 1% from its all-time highs

But primarily, its current woes are counted in terms of growth rather than absolute figures. Year-over-year figures are up in most areas. A few of them are even tied with cyclical highs (e.g., sales per square foot).

So why is it down so badly?

The market has been looking for funds from operations (FFO) growth, and it hasn’t found it in Tanger… unlike with Simon Property Group, which is generating all-time profitability.

Actually, funds from operations and net operating income (NOI) have held up well for many higher-quality retail REITs. It has even increased in some cases. So the severe fall in equity prices has subsequently created very favorable valuations.

This begs a reminder though that a stock down 50% year-to-date isn’t necessarily cheap. If earnings and cash flow are down even more, then the stock would be more expensive, not less. Guidance could be reflected in the stock price even if the 10-K or 10-Q doesn't show it.

It’s critical to read the entire quarterly call transcript and check for industry news. That’s in addition to conducting traditional financial statement analysis – before making an investment and preferably on an ongoing basis like we do here at iREIT.

In this case, Tanger’s management raised full-year 2019 guidance for same-store NOI growth of -1.5% to -2.5%. That was vs. a previous estimate of -2.75%.

Simon’s conference call also was generally optimistic, and management reinforced its guidance of $12.30-$12.40 for 2019 FFO.

Recent Price Action

Let's take a closer look at Simon and Tanger’s recent performance first and foremost…

Source: Yahoo Finance

On a one-month basis, the chart is flipped vs. the one-year visual we reviewed before. Tanger, in pink, is up 10%, with Taubman and Simon not far behind.

Also note that these stocks are included in the REIT ETF. So substantial dispersion in the price movements between VNQ and one of its holdings – as has been the case this year – is unusual.

Much of the recent dispersion occurred in the last few trading days.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The consistency compared to the previous chart is eerie.

Tanger has jumped over 15% in the last five trading days, with Taubman and Simon up approximately 8% and 9%, respectively. VNQ and the S&P 500 returned 0.5% and -1.5%, respectively, for context.

Despite the recent price appreciation, Tanger in particular is still extremely undervalued as represented by its 9% yield – the highest of any dividend aristocrat: A publicly-traded stock that’s increased its cash distribution for at least 25 consecutive years.

The only thing we know about the recent appreciation is that there have been more buyers than sellers. Everything else postulated by others is merely what they think.

There’s nothing wrong with theorizing, of course. But it’s important to separate theories from facts when making decisions.

That’s why we’re going to go through the traditional variables most often seen behind these kinds of price movements.

Short Interest? Sky High.

Source: Yahoo Finance. 5 day chart of SKT.

Retail REITs all experienced spikes in volume recently, but Tanger's is the most pronounced, as shown above.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Actually, Tanger's short interest is among the highest we’ve seen outside of the Great Recession and a few unique circumstances where the firm in question was publicly engaged with creditors.

As of Aug. 14, approximately 50% of the float was held short. Given average daily volumes of 2.2 million shares, that's 20.5 days of total volume to cover all outstanding short positions.

Since there has to be two sides to every trade, it would take much longer for all shares held short to be covered.

For comparison, Simon’s comparable data is provided below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Yet, all things considered, there really is no comparison. Despite also falling hard – around 30% – from its cyclical highs, its short interest is less than 10% of Tanger’s.

Based on WER’s (Williams Equity Research) lead portfolio manager’s experience trading on the short and long side while employed at multiple hedge funds, risk management will force most of these positions to cover once they’re down 15% to 50%.

This of course varies by firm, position size relative to the trader’s available capital, and share liquidity with the broker. And different constraints apply to retail investors.

We personally doubt more than a small percent of the short interest is attributable to individual investors rather than institutions. But that's difficult to determine reliably as opposed to ascertaining it on the long side.

More About Shorts

So Tanger is around 25% off its lows right now. And the higher the stock moves, the greater the probability that short sellers choose to – or are forced – to cover them.

For those less familiar with the mechanics, exiting a short sale requires buying shares… which results in upward pressure on the stock. Knowing that, we won’t be surprised to see multiple 5%-15% intraday spikes on Tanger regardless of its longer-term direction.

It’s even possible, if not likely, that some of the recent price action is due to the intensely bearish positions. Don’t underestimate the influence this can have, as demonstrated by the famous Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) short squeeze of 2008.

That was when Volkswagen’s stock quickly quadrupled in price, temporarily making it the most valuable company in the world.

Industry News

Most of the recent news for brick-and-mortar retail commercial real estate is decidedly negative. And it’s trendy to discuss the “Amazon effect.” Though that talk doesn't necessarily reflect the sector’s underlying health, it certainly doesn’t help the sector’s stock prices.

The extremely negative sentiment toward retail REITs has persisted for a few years now… ever since analysts started questioning the viability of companies like Washington Prime Group (WPG) and CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL).

These stocks are up over 30% right now, but their longer-term picture indicates a troubling trend.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Despite the strong rally this week, they’re still down 74.5% and 91.5%, respectively, since 2015.

In this case, however – with only a few exceptions – there hasn’t been a ton of material news for the sub-sector, Simon or Tanger, since Q2 earnings.

One piece of interesting news was that Simon priced $3.5 billion in notes earlier in the month – and at a very competitive cost all the way out to 2049. The longest maturity carried a highly cost effective 3.25% coupon. As for the $1 billion and $1.25 billion in notes due 2024 and 2029, respectively, those were priced below 2.5%.

The other big news was Forever 21 filing for bankruptcy. But its discussions with its creditors was made public some time ago, so that wasn’t shocking news for either iREIT or WER.

Here’s how to view it…

Tanger Factory Outlets

Tanger's management team has been around the block a few times by now. And it’s intimately familiar with its tenants' economics.

There are times it will consider a financially weaker tenant if it believes it can perform well within an outlet framework. And Forever 21 is one of those cases. Yet it’s not even within Tanger's top 25 tenants.

Tanger has the seventh-most Forever 21 stores of the publicly traded REITs, making for minimal impact. The problematic retailer represents a mere 11 units – that happen to be on the smaller size compared to a typical Forever 21 mall spot – that represent 1.3% of rent.

In other words, this isn’t going to be that much of a problem for our outlets master

Simon Property Group

Simon, unfortunately, is among the largest holders of Forever 21 locations. This makes sense given its status as a leading Class A mall REIT, often ranking as the largest publicly traded REIT by capitalization.

As of the last reporting period, Simon has the most exposure to 99 Forever 21 stores. Which sounds a bit worrisome, we know. Which is why it's important to put all the available data into context.

Source: Simon

The clothing retailer represents a mere 0.8% of Simon’s properties by square foot. Again… that’s less than 1%. And while its portion of base minimum rent is higher at 1.3%, that’s still very manageable.

Plus, Simon Property Group is run by a very experienced management team with a very long track record. This isn’t the first or last time one of its tenants has filed for bankruptcy. In addition, it was no doubt aware of the risks with this particular one long before the news went public.

Brookfield Property Partners

Source: SEC.gov

Brookfield Property Partners (BPR) (BPY) is similar to Simon in the sense that it has many stores… yet relatively small exposure. Once again, that’s due to its gigantic real estate portfolio.

It will need to deal with 2.2% of total rent in this regard, but that’s not a major issue.

Brookfield and Simon have supposedly been in talks with the firm regarding restructuring. And Brookfield in particular specializes in lease-up risk and occupancy issues.

So we’re not overly concerned with Brookfield's Forever 21 exposure.

Though rest assured we’ll be staying on top of the situation one way or the other.

Taubman Centers

Taubman (TCO) isn’t always considered to be on the same level as Simon, we know. But it’s strong in its own right, nonetheless.

For example, it’s never reduced its distribution once since its 1992 IPO.

Source: Taubman

Taubman doesn’t break out individual tenant exposure in every quarterly report. But we did receive information directly from the company as of Dec. 31, 2018, which is shown above.

As of this date, at least, the 17 Forever 21 stores it hosted represented 4.3% of gross leasable area (GLA) – and less than 5% of revenue.

A more recent third-party report dropped its exposure to 11 locations. Mind you, that’s still sufficient to put a short-term dent in Taubman’s occupancy. However, it’s unlikely to tighten distribution coverage to the point where its policy will change.

Furthering the Facts

That isn’t necessarily the case for REITs hovering closer to a 100% AFFO or funds available from distribution (FAD) payout ratio such as WPG.

As already mentioned, Bloomberg recently reported that Simon and Brookfield Property Partners are pursuing a deal with Forever 21. Landlords with a debt position have serious leverage (no pun intended) if the retailer does find itself facing a hard bankruptcy. And this is exactly what Simon and General Growth Partners (now part of Brookfield) did with Aeropostale.

This permits landlords to allocate more of troubled retailers' capital in their pocket if things don’t turn around. Admittedly, this transaction only makes sense if executed correctly by a strongly capitalized REIT with intimate knowledge of the retailer.

With that said, we believe that’s the case here for both Simon and Brookfield.

Source: Tanger

All of that to say that it doesn’t appear the Forever 21 news has been the driver behind the recent price action we’re writing about.

Insider Buying

Source: NASDAQ

Since May, when Tanger first dropped in the teens, insiders have been purchasing, not selling, stock to the tune of $391,500. None of this occurred in the last week though, so it wouldn’t contribute to Tanger's recent rise. Though it does reverse the trend of insider selling in late Q1 through Q2.

As for Simon, its insider transactions have been insignificant in recent periods, and none were disclosed for September whatsoever.

Changes in Publicly Disclosed Beneficial Owners

As you may know, officers, directors, and principal stockholders – with the latter defined as anyone holding 10% or more of a publicly-traded company's stock – must submit two reports to the SEC per Section 16. These are public and must be maintained until the ownership stake drops below 5%.

Also, beneficial owners – via Schedule 13D or 13G – must report their stakes if above 5% of a given class of equity securities. For those using SEC.gov to review filings, which we certainly encourage, the file types may have “/A” on the end to designate they were amended such as SC 13G/A. SEC.gov's search function within Company Filings requires exact filing names, which is the last tip on this subject.

A new firm… particularly a respected institution with a good track record in the sector… that files a sizable position in a company can drive a stock higher. Most seasoned investors have seen this happen numerous times.

Yet, once again, we reviewed Tanger and Simon’s filings, and there's nothing significant in this area.

Valuation and Growing Probability of a Transaction

It may seem counter intuitive to suggest a stock's previous declines are responsible for its current appreciation. In and of itself, falling prices are meaningless. But, coupled with a continuously more attractive valuation, they form a coiled spring.

REIT shares are notorious for higher retail investor ownership than other asset classes. That applies to many common equity income-oriented investments, including business development companies (BDCs).

Investments with higher retail ownership tend to have more dramatic peaks and valleys than those owned by large institutions that rarely trade their positions and tend to add as a stock declines rather than sell. For the record, that’s the opposite of typical retail investors.

The 7x-8x price-to-FFO ratio applicable to Tanger in the last few trading days (and months) is far below that of any REIT with similar credit ratings, portfolio operating metrics, and distribution payout ratios.

Simon’s is higher at 12x-13x P/FFO, but still meaningfully below its historical average. While it requires patience, the valuation eventually normalizes as long as financial and operational performance remains intact.

Consider Tanger while you read this Investopedia excerpt on Warren Buffett's value investing philosophy and target investment parameters:

“Berkshire has a long-held and public strategy when it comes to acquiring shares. The company should have consistent earning power, a good return on equity, capable management, and be sensibly priced. Buffett belongs to the value investing school, popularized by Benjamin Graham. Value investing looks at the intrinsic value of a share rather than focusing on technical indicators, such as moving averages, volume, or momentum indicators. Determining intrinsic value is an exercise in understanding a company’s financials, especially official documents such as earnings and income statements.”

Value Investing at Its Best

Tanger’s situation is a nearly perfect demonstration of Berkshire’s (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) values. It’s even a family-run business, which Buffett has historically sought after.

In fact, the cheaper Tanger gets, the higher the probability that a larger REIT, private equity company, or conglomerate like Berkshire will take a large stake or buy the firm outright.

While we would never recommend a stock based on our perception of a buyout alone, it does augment the potential upside on the stock while mitigating downside risk.

In conclusion, there’s no indication that Tanger or Simon’s recent appreciation was news driven. The extreme short interest in Tanger coupled with the highly compelling valuation and dividend yield have created a volatile situation for short sellers.

The normalization of the valuation for the stock may be more dramatic and rapid than it would be otherwise. Q3 results for Tanger, Simon, and other brick-and-mortar retail REITs also will influence the direction of the stocks. So will whatever happens with Forever 21.

With that said, we maintain our bullish positions on Tanger and Simon at current levels.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

