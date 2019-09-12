Del Taco: Slow-Growing, Debt-Heavy Firm Needs Catalysts For Upside

Investment Thesis

Operating in the promising segment of Mexican food in the US, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) is facing sliding sales growth and narrowing margins. The slower revenue growth has squeezed promotional spending, which in turn squeezes revenue. Higher leverage and falling cash flows have slowed the expansion, and rising minimum wages in California and sizable debt repayment due next year darken the outlook.

The EV/ EBITDA multiples ranging from 11.3x to 13.1x, EBITDA margins of 11.5-12.0% and year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth of 3.3-4.3% over the next five years yield a fair value in the range of $7.98-9.85. The EV/ Sales multiples based on recent M&A deals suggest a price range of $7.39-9.63. Therefore, both valuations are in agreement to indicate a downside of 33.5-11.3% in the near term, suggesting a "Sell" recommendation.

With no dividends and poor cash flows, even the modest upside after five years under the most favorable conditions will not attract the medium-term focused investor. However, M&A speculation could subject the stock to high price volatility.

Source: Del Taco Investor Presentation - 2019 January

Growth Lags in a Promising Industry

Del Taco is a national restaurant chain featuring Mexican-themed as well as American classic dishes in its menu. Operating 583 outlets system-wide mainly in the Pacific Southwest and Lake Forest, the California-based company identifies its business model as QSR+, which combines the attributes of both fast-casual and quick-service restaurants (QSRs). Over the past year, TACO has seen its share price declining nearly 11.4%. Since its merger with Levy Acquisition Corp. in 2015 June, TACO has lost more than a quarter in its value while the Russell 2000 index of which it is a component has climbed more than a fifth over the same period.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The leading food-service consultancy, Technomic, identifies Mexican cuisines among the restaurant sector's top four trends for 2019. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), another Mexican food chain 10 times larger than TACO and serving the more expensive fast-casual category, has just recorded double-digit comparable sales growth in its latest quarter. Chipotle, buoyed by a strong capital structure and far better cash flows, is expanding its footprint to exploit the rising consumer spending in the economy. Notwithstanding the negative publicity from food-borne illnesses linked to some of its outlets, the company has grown its net restaurant count at 7.4% of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2015.

Realistic Revenue Targets for 2019

Constrained by a weak balance sheet with higher gearing and declining free cash flows, TACO, in contrast, has managed only 2.2% CAGR in its store count over the same period. The comp sales growth as a result has slowed to 2.5% in 2018, down from 6.3% growth in 2015. Comps for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 (2019 Q1) declined for the first time after 21 consecutive quarters of growth. Posting rising margins and having a strong balance sheet, Chipotle unlike TACO is, therefore, well positioned for growth justifying the wide disparity between the two in their valuation multiples.

TACO recently reiterated its guidance for a revenue target of $517-527 million for 2019, a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 2.3-4.3% compared to the previous year. In comparison, the company's top line excluding the new line item, the franchise advertising contributions, only managed to grow 4.4% YoY in 2018. During the year, TACO implemented approximately 3% increase in the menu pricing and expanded the net outlet count by 16. In 2019, 19 more outlets are to be added to the system on a net basis along with a 4% increase in the menu pricing, making the revenue target realistic.

Source: Koyfin.com

Narrowing Margins Amid Rising Labor Cost

Amid sliding revenue growth, TACO hasn't kept up its margin expansion. The EBITDA margins in the Last Twelve-Month (LTM) period have narrowed down to 12.0%, a more than 250 bps decline from 2015. The pre-tax profits have declined in the last two years. Further pressure on margins is on the horizon with the gradual rise in the minimum wage in California. The state which is home to 73% of TACO outlets passed the legislation to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2022, 8.1% CAGR from 2018. To safeguard the margins, the company has seemingly stepped up pricing, but the strategy could backfire turning away its value-conscious diners, decelerating its revenue growth further.

Sinking Cash Flows to Drag Expansion Plans

Meanwhile, the company is draining cash with its negative unlevered free cash flow in 2018 more than quadrupling from a year ago. A nearly $160 million of debt repayment due in 2020, double the size of 2018 operating cash flow, will squeeze the cash flows further. Separately, as a consequence of sales crunch, the advertising expense growth has slumped to 5.0% YoY in 2018, down from 7.2% YoY in 2015. The need for aggressive promotions to support the planned expansion will require an acceleration of advertising expenditure, putting more pressure on margins. Assuming EBITDA growth equals the adjusted EBITDA growth estimated by the company for 2019, I expect the EBITDA margin in the years ahead to range from 11.5% to 12.0%.

Source: Koyfin.com

Relative Valuation Suggests an Overvalued Stock

Using the EV/EBITDA multiples over a forecast period of five years, I have relied on relative valuation to price the company. With M&A deals in the restaurant sector more than doubling over the past two years compared to the prior period, the EV/ Sales multiples used in such deals in 2018/19 also provide a reasonable basis for valuation.

For EV/ EBITDA valuation, I assumed the revenue growth to range from 3.3% to 4.3%, the midpoint and upper limit of the recent company guidance, respectively. I further expect the EBITDA margin to range from 11.5% (derived from the guidance) to 12.0% (the margin in the last twelve months). Assuming constant net debt, 0.3% yearly decline of the diluted number of shares outstanding (the CAGR in the last five years), and applying LTM and industry average EV/ EBITDA ratios of 13.1x and 11.3x, respectively, TACO fetches a target price of $7.98-9.85 with a downside ranging from 28.2% to 11.3%. However, keeping the assumptions constant, TACO yields a gain of 2.2-14.4% in five years.

Sources: The Author Calculations; Data from Seeking Alpha, TACO Financials

Recent M&A Deals Confirm the Downside

In precedent transaction analysis, I have considered two recent M&A deals. In 2018 November, Cava Group, Inc., a privately-held US restaurant chain specializing in Mediterranean cuisine acquired Zoe's Kitchen, Inc., a fast-casual operator in the same category. The acquisition price of $300 million and $334 million LTM sales of the target indicate EV/Sales multiple of 0.9x. In 2019 January, Jordan Co. and Durational Capital Management completed the acquisition of Bojangles Inc., a QSR+ operator in Southeastern US at an acquisition price of $593 million. The LTM sales of $766 million implied an EV/Sales multiple of 1.1x. Both companies showcased better gearing than TACO in 2017 despite their slowing comps growth finally turning negative in the year prior to acquisition. Applying the EV/Sales ratios of 0.9-1.1x to $497.0 million of LTM sales at TACO results in a fair value of $7.39-9.63 per share with a downside ranging from 33.5% to 13.3%.

Sources: The Author Calculations; Data from Company Financials of TACO, Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. and Bojangles Inc., marketwatch.com and themiddlemarket.com

Multiple Valuation Methods Suggest "Sell"

Indicating a fair value of $7.39-9.85, both relative valuation and precedent transaction analysis, therefore, suggest a downside of 33.5-11.3%. With no plans for dividends due to sinking cash flows amid the need for expansion, the modest upside after five years under the most favorable conditions will put off even the medium-term focused investors. Therefore, my valuation based on a variety of metrics suggests a "Sell" recommendation unless the shareholder focuses on the TACO's long-term potential, as discussed below.

Not Without a Long-Term Upside Potential

Despite its inability to capitalize on the promising Mexican food scene, with a debt-heavy balance sheet and declining cash flows restricting its growth, the outlook for TACO is not without any upside potential in the long term as the following three points highlight.

TACO plans to revise the mix of company-owned and franchised outlets from the current 53:47 ratio to 45:55 by 2020. The less capital-intensive plan for future growth follows its capital constraints and the higher comparable sales attributed to franchised outlets. TACO envisages 2,000 system-wide outlets in the long term and, the target could take over 37 years to accomplish, assuming a net outlet CAGR equal to that in 2019. However, the recurrent and stable stream of cash flows from a higher number of franchised outlets could gradually improve its future cash flows as it reaches the target.

The US Federal Reserve is meanwhile slashing interest rates, and consequently the bond yields in both investment and non-investment grade debt are narrowing. It makes the refinancing of the massive debt load due in 2020 at a lower rate more feasible and could benefit TACO's bottom line in the future, justifying higher multiples for valuation. Furthermore, with the rising M&A activity in the restaurant sector, the acquisition rumors alone could spike the share price without any basis for an investment recommendation. TACO's share price picked up late last month amid reports the company is putting itself up for sale, and it remains more than 4% higher since then.

Conclusion

Despite the booming Mexican food sales in the US, Del Taco is witnessing slowing top-line growth and narrowing margins. The debt-heavy capital structure and sliding cash flows restrict the expansion further, and heavy debt repayment due next year paints a grim outlook. Based on a relative valuation using EV/ EBITDA multiples and a precedent transaction analysis using recent M&A deals, Del Taco yields fair value of $7.39-9.85, indicating a downside of 33.5-11.3%. Even the moderate upside after five years under most favorable conditions is hardly tempting given the zero-dividend yield, pressure on cash flows and decade-long expansion plans, therefore prompting "Sell" recommendation for the stock.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.