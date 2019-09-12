Sberbank: Profits Rise As Well As Risks

However, there are some risks to the company's profitability growth in the medium term.

Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) has reached a significant milestone of 250 billion rubles, which is an important number considering the company's strategy to reach 1 trillion rubles of annual profits in 2020. Nonetheless, a continuing slowdown in profit growth rates and regulation risks are clear negative trends for the company's financials in the medium term. Even though Sberbank is still an attractive dividend story with superior positioning in the Russian market, investors should be aware that risks have risen alongside the company's profits.

Q2 Results: On The Road To One Trillion Rubles

Sberbank's net profit amounted to 250.3 billion rubles (+16.3% Y-o-Y) for the reporting quarter or 476.9 billion rubles for six months of 2019 (+11.6% YoY). Return on equity (ROE) was 24.9%, and return on assets (ROA) was 3.4%.

Net interest income for Q2 2019 amounted to 353.1 billion rubles, showing an increase of 1.2% compared to the same period last year.

Retail loan portfolio grew by 3.5% to 7.0 trillion rubles and makes up 33.5% of the total loan portfolio. The number of active retail customers continues to grow, amounting to about 93 million. More than half of Sberbank's new customers are the youth segment (1.6 out of 3.1 million). The corporate portfolio decreased by 3.4% to 13.8 trillion rubles due to currency revaluation.

Retail loan yield increased by 0.2% to 12.2% in 2Q 2019 on the back of an increase of consumer loans share in the total loan portfolio as well as the effect of rate changes for newly issued loans at the beginning of the year.

Total interest expense increased by 35.5% to Rub 252.4 billion in 2Q 2019 due to growth of interest bearing liabilities by 13.6% and the cost of funding increase by 0.7% YoY.

Net fee and commission income for the second quarter of 2019 amounted to 116.7 billion rubles, an increase of 4.2% compared to the same period last year, mainly due to an increase in income from bank card transactions, payment system commissions, income from cash management services and brokerage business.

The ratio of operating expenses to operating income improved to 31.9%. Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio decreased by 0.34% to 12.29%, and the total capital adequacy ratio decreased by 0.32% to 12.64%.

It's also worth looking at the recent RAS (Russian Accounting Standards) results for August 2019. According to the results, Sberbank’s retail loan portfolio, excluding currency revaluation, grew by only 1.7%, and corporate loans grew 0.7%. At the same time, the return on equity for eight months was still high and amounted to 22.1%. Given the continued high level of profitability, the bank earned a net profit of 73.6 billion rubles, which is 3% higher, YoY. Thus, Sberbank's net profit for eight months of 2019 increased by 9.7%. Net interest income decreased by 1.4%, net fee and commission income increased by 5.0%, and operating expenses increased by 8.2%. Total assets since the beginning of the year increased by 3.7%.

All in all, the bank performs at peak levels and I see no growth drivers for positive earnings momentum in the short-mid term. The company accumulates enough financial resources to pay decent dividends and this will remain a key attractive point in the investment case.

DenizBank Deal

On July 31, the bank completed the sale of a 99.85% Turkish DenizBank subsidiary to Dubai-based Emirates NBD. The parties signed a sale agreement in April. Sberbank's proceeds from the sale of DenizBank amounted to 170.7 billion rubles.

According to preliminary estimates, the total negative effect on IFRS income from the sale of DenizBank will reach about 70 billion rubles. This effect is mainly due to the reclassification of accumulated negative foreign currency revaluation in accordance with IAS 21 "The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates." A negative currency revaluation is associated with the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the ruble by 37% from the time the asset was purchased. The transaction results will be reflected in the IFRS financial statements for the third quarter of 2019.

Alexander Morozov, deputy chairman of the board of Sberbank, said during a conference call that the sale of DenizBank will not affect the bank’s dividend policy. Simply put, the deal will affect the size of dividends in a negative way as it will reduce the company's net profit by 70 billion rubles. Obviously, the bank will need to show more rapid profit growth to offset the negative financial effect of the deal.

Dividends

Sberbank plans to start paying dividends in the amount of 50% of profit starting next year. This was announced by CEO Herman Gref at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is not yet clear whether the bank will pay such a percentage of profit in dividends in 2020, according to the results of 2019, or in 2021, according to the results of 2020. However, the increase in payout ratio to 50% for 2019 results looks consistent, from 36.2% and 43.5% for 2017 and 2018 results, accordingly.

Given the negative effect of the DenizBank deal, the expected moderate profit growth of 7%-8% and the payout ratio of 50% I expect the bank to pay around 19-20 rubles per share in dividends for 2019, which roughly equals to 8%-9% dividend yield.

Risks

1. The Central Bank of Russia is making active efforts to demonopolize the banking market by introducing the fast payment system (FPS) and lowering acquirer fees. All this threatens the commission income of Sberbank.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service, the Central Bank of Russia and the Ministry of Finance consider current commission fees as unacceptable, and Sberbank was essentially recognized as a monopolist with a share of 94% of all interbank transactions. As a result, it was proposed to oblige all banks, including Sberbank, to join the CBR's fast payment system, where the maximum transaction fee will be limited.

Sberbank’s first deputy chairman, Alexander Vedyakhin told Vedomosti that the bank is so far not considering joining the new payment system. Herman Gref described the latest CBR’s move as an attempt to monopolize the market.

Moreover, the bank still continues to develop its own interbank transfers system in opposition to the Central Bank's fast payment system. Apparently, Sberbank is not going to join the FPS until the bank sees real benefits from this. Will Herman Gref have enough influence to lobby for merging Sberbank's and the CBR's payment systems on favorable for Sberbank terms? Time will tell.

2. Another CBR legislative initiative is to limit the debt burden in unsecured consumer lending. Despite being a useful measure for macroeconomic stability, this can substantially limit the bank's retail loan portfolio growth, depending on how well configured the assessment of a debt burden indicator (NYSE:DBI) will be. A major problem with the indicator is that the Central Bank actually tells banks to include only confirmed income in the calculation of a DBI. According to the Russian Federal State Statistics Service, the share of employees in the informal sector of the Russian economy increased in 2018 and amounted to 20.1% of the total number of employees aged 15 and over (14.6 million people). Therefore, the consequences of this initiative can be unpredictably bad for Russian banks' retail loan portfolios.

3. As one of the most liquid stocks in the Russian stock market, Sberbank is often considered as a kind of indicator of attitude to the Russian market as a whole. Even the introduction of relatively minor and indirect Skripal case sanctions was enough to trigger a selloff of Sberbank shares this August. Therefore, any significant geopolitical escalation involving Russia will likely be reflected in the stock price.

Final Thoughts

Investors have plenty of time to pick up the stock at a bargain price until the next dividend season in the Russian stock market. Sooner or later, global market volatility will hit Russian stocks as well and 200-210 rubles per share in the Moscow stock exchange seems like a good entry point to add more Sberbank shares to your portfolio.

