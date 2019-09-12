Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again

Cigarette investors are watching for daily updates on the potential merger between Altria (MO) and Philip Morris (PM). The latter of those two, which is larger by market cap, provided a meaningful distraction from the rumors on Wednesday. The news came in the form of an increased dividend, which will continue to make the name an investor favorite thanks to its high yield.

As I discussed in a preview article at the beginning of this month, September was the month where we usually get a dividend increase from the company, excluding last year's raise that was off cycle due to the US tax cut plan and such. The new payout will be $1.17 per share per quarter, an increase of three cents, which fell right in the middle portion of my expected raise prediction and continues a history of strong dividend growth seen below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha dividend history, seen here, with author added red line to represent 2019 increase)

If we exclude last year's one off, this continues a history of smaller raises in recent years. As I've discussed quite extensively, the rally in the US dollar has pressured the company's revenues, earnings, and cash flow. This resulted in the suspension of the stock buyback program a few years back, and it has limited potential dividend increases as well. Still, however, the dividend has more than doubled from the $0.58 rate seen a decade ago.

Shares of the cigarette giant had seen a nice rally after the company's Q2 report in July, but they lost those gains and then some recently thanks to the Altria news. There have been concerns over US risk for PM's business, as well as how much the company would need to pay for Altria. For instance, a federal ban over vaping may impact Altria's investment in Juul (JUUL). As the chart below shows, PM shares were recently at their lowest point in several months.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The stock's dividend yield obviously rose with the fall in the stock, but the increased payout sends it even higher. As of Wednesday's close, the name was yielding 6.23% on an annual basis. That puts the stock's yield as the 11th highest in the S&P 500 currently, and is about 400 basis points above the current yield of the 30-Year US Treasury bond. It's possible that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again in the coming months, especially if pressured by President Trump to match negative or near zero global rates. That would further favor high-yielding dividend names.

As I discussed in my preview article, the new dividend rate should push annual dividend payments over $7 billion. The company still has plenty of room for further increases with this year's free cash flow around $8.4 billion, but some cash is needed for other items like acquisitions, debt repayments, etc. With a number of debts coming due in the next six months or so, as seen below, there probably was a good reason to be slightly conservative with the dividend raise for now.

(Source: PM fixed income information page, seen here)

In the end, Philip Morris raised its quarterly dividend again on Wednesday. While the three cent increase may not be as large as last year's raise, it fit the medium-term pattern given the strength in the US dollar hurting results. With a yield in the top 3% of S&P 500 names, Philip Morris is an excellent generator of income and will likely remain an investor favorite for the indefinite future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

