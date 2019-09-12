Dave & Buster's: Another Bad Quarter

The stock isn't necessarily expensive at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7x, but the negative trends need to be reversed to make Dave & Buster's a buy.

My negative investment thesis on Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) continues to hold as the company has a busted business plan. The entertainment space remains too competitive, especially with their gaming options over-shadowed by home entertainment systems and other entertainment venues offering more active experiences. The stock appears to be dead money until a catalysts pop up, if ever.

Dave & Buster's makes its money by the Amusement sector driving gross margins of nearly 89%. When comp sales starting weakening in the last few years, margins started rolling over.

For FQ2 ended on Aug. 4, the negative comp sales and margin trends continued. Comp sales declined by 1.8% in the quarter led by a 3.2% dip in the Food & Beverage segment. Even the Amusement sector saw negative trends.

The company hasn't seen strong comp sales since the end of FY16. Recently, the numbers have gone from easily surpassing industry weakness to succumbing to the weakness.

Source: Dave & Buster's June 2019 presentation

A long with the weak comp sales has been a hit on margins. EBITDA margins peaked in FY16 at 23.8% and have declined up to 200 basis points in the last three years. The FQ2 EBITDA margin dipped 60 basis points to 22.9% from 23.5%.

Source: Dave & Buster's June 2019 presentation

Until these trends reverse, the stock isn't likely all that appealing. The biggest fear is that the trend continues with users pressing for lower game costs in order to continue visiting the stores.

Dead Money

The entertainment company remains a growth story with plans for opening 15 to 16 stores in the year. Any company with unit growth in the 12% range only needs slightly positive comp sales to reward shareholders.

The cut in comp sales forecasts for the year to -3.5% to -2.0% doesn't help the story. The stock would be exceptionally cheap at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7x to make a case for buying on any further weakness.

The company cut the FY20 EBITDA target by about $10 million to a new range of $274 million to $284 million, down from $283 million to $295 million. The relative numbers are still large, but the trend is damaging for the stock.

Investors buying at the early trade lows at the market open of $37.50 will likely see some solid returns. The stock is likely closer to dead money near $40.00 until a catalyst pops up.

Dave & Buster's aggressively returns capital to shareholders so again any positive comps will help the stock. In FQ2 alone, the company repurchased 3.4 million shares for ~$137 million at an average price of $40.

The company has a history of $150 million annual share repurchases that adds up to about 10% of the current market valuation. The $0.15 quarterly dividend provides an additional capital return amounting to nearly a 1.5% dividend yield. The combination is potentially very rewarding to shareholders.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Dave & Buster's bounced off the 52-week lows, but the stock still has too many issues to load up here above $40. The new CEO still needs to turn around the negative trends before the stock becomes appealing. Investors probably aren't facing a falling knife scenario here, but the stock is likely fully valued at 13x forward P/E estimates of $3.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

