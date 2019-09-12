AT&T: Big Changes Will Have A Big Impact

A surge of investor enthusiasm built around telecommunications giant AT&T (T) on September 9th after news broke that Elliott Management, an investment firm, purchased stock in the business worth about $3.2 billion and issued a letter to management wherein it detailed significant changes that could serve to create tremendous value for shareholders over the next few years if followed. Much of Elliott's own thoughts regarding the company mirror my own, and if productive dialogue between it and its new big investor ensues, the long-term benefit for shareholders cannot be understated.

A series of missteps have led to this

In its letter to AT&T's management team, Elliott stated that it believes the company is drastically undervalued at this time. As of the time of the letter's publication, the firm said that if all of its recommendations are followed, it believes the firm could be worth around $60 per share, or about 65% higher than where it was just before the news broke. Such significant upside potential is why Elliott elected to invest such a sizable portion ($3.2 billion) of its $38 billion in assets, representing about 8.4% of the firm's AUM.

According to Elliott, it has spent significant time evaluating AT&T and its prospects. In addition to using its own internal resources, the company hired at least three different specialized consulting firms, plus it spoke with over 200 former AT&T and other industry executives, all with the goal of seeing what kind of value could be extracted from the business and what the optimal path to a healthy tomorrow might look like.

Throughout its report, the firm detailed a number of historical events that have taken the conglomerate from being a high-flying industry leader to a beleaguered giant struggling to restructure its operations. Between 1984 and 2007, Elliott wrote, AT&T saw its share price surge more than 2,000%, easily outpacing the market's return over that same period of time. This appreciation in value was driven in large part by a series of acquisitions that all centered around consolidating, improving, and growing its wireline and wireless assets, eventually turning the company from the smallest of the Baby Bells to the big player on the street.

With a leadership change, the company also changed, focusing its efforts on bulking up through M&A activities that took it from a focused, quality operator, to a bloated but diversified business. The first attempted deal was its $39 billion buyout of T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) in 2011. Though the deal ultimately fell apart on anti-trust issues, Elliot asserts that the $3 billion termination fee, plus the $1 billion in spectrum rights, and the generous roaming agreement it gave to its target helped to propel T-Mobile from being a third-rate competitor to a viable foe.

There were two other deals highlighted that warrant some discussion: the company's $67 billion purchase of DirecTV, and its $109 billion Time Warner purchase. DirecTV, Elliott asserts, was acquired at the height of the pay TV market and, ever since, that space has been in decline. The Time Warner deal might end up being better, since Elliott referred to that company as "spectacular", but it's too early to tell if AT&T's strategic rationale of pairing content with distribution will play out.

Not only has a series of large, mostly non-sensical acquisitions impaired value at AT&T, but also operational performance at the business has suffered. In the image above, for instance, you can see how the number of premium video subscribers and the number of Over-the-Top subscribers at the company have changed over time. A mixture of disappointing results on operations such as these, combined with a bloated cost structure has led, as the image below illustrates, to a decrease in market share between it and its largest peers. Between 2010 and 2018, the market share of AT&T has dropped by 4% for its core business, while T-Mobile has surged higher and Verizon Communications (VZ) has seen its market share rise about 1%.

Where opportunity exists

Despite all of the troubles faced by AT&T over the years, the management team at Elliott believes that significant upside exists. As you can see in the image below, the company still leads the way on a few major markets, placing number 1 in both TV and Wireline, and number 2 in Wireless and in Media. One category that Elliott believes has been a loser (among others) in recent years has been connected cars, but as I wrote about in a prior article, I believe this assessment couldn't be further from the truth, and while AT&T may or may not have a top position in this space (I cannot find data either way), it has proven to be a fast-growing area for the firm and is likely creating significant value for shareholders.

At its very core, the greatest strength exhibited by the conglomerate, though, appears to be its emphasis on 5G rollout. Elliott is of the opinion that a focus on this category, at a time when others are trailing it and when AT&T has made particularly-attractive progress here related to its FirstNet network expansion, could be great for shareholders. Proving out the content/distribution thesis that served as the basis for its acquisition of Time Warner by focusing on its WarnerMedia DTC (direct-to-consumer) offering and stabilizing its pay TV business have also been highlighted by Elliott as targets for the business.

As I have written about in the past with The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and its rollout of Disney+, ESPN+, and other features, I believe that a DTC emphasis by firms is incredibly important moving forward. Given the greater niche-like focus boasted by Disney and its properties, the appeal for it and what it offers should be clearer and growth will probably come easier to it than it will for AT&T given how disparate the latter's library of content is. One possible exception here is the company's ownership over Crunchyroll, an anime-streaming service that I have written about previously and that I believe could be worth up to $5 billion, perhaps more, over the next few years.

During this time period, Elliott also believes that AT&T should not be bashful about divesting, whether through spinoffs or asset sales, non-core pieces of its business. Examples provided by the firm include its home security business, its regional sports networks, CME, Sky Mexico, Vrio, and its Puerto Rican operations. In all, Elliott believes that it has identified $10 billion worth of possible run-rate cost savings for the business as it slims down, but even if it achieves only half of that, it would see its EBITDA margin expand by 300 bps (basis points) by 2022. Between that and the higher trading multiple on the firm justified by its return to health, we could see a significant appreciation in the company's share price over the next few years.

Of course, in order to get there, management will need to do more than just reorganize the core operations of the firm; it will also need to get the capital structure of the business optimized. According to Elliott, moving forward, the firm should continue to grow its dividend by around 2% per year, plus it should allocate half of its post-dividend free cash flow toward buying back stock while the other half should be allocated toward reducing debt, with the expressed aim of seeing its net leverage ratio at or below 2 by the end of 2021.

Takeaway

On the whole, I believe that the management team at Elliott is really onto something here. For several months, I have been a fan of AT&T, driven by the belief that some parts of its business are worth a great deal while others are a drag on the business. Elliott appears to agree with me on this and, with the exception of its take on the company's connected car business, I don't see any place where the firm is likely incorrect on the best path forward. Moving forward, investors should keep an eye out to see how AT&T handles this development. So far, the company has said that it believes it is already working on many of these ideas, but talk is cheap and shareholders will need to see additional progress before knowing whether or not the firm is going to follow most, or all, of the recommendations suggested by Elliott.

