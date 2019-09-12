The Markets Have Broken To The Upside; Load Up Now On Dividend Stocks, Yields Up To 13%

Co-produced with Treading Softly and PendragonY

Market Update: The Stock Markets Have Broken To The Upside

The S&P 500 index has been trading in a very tight range between its 50-day moving average to the upside, and its 200-day moving average to the downside, for several weeks now. So the markets, although they were experiencing a high level of volatility, were trading in a very predictable manner.

Late last week, we finally had some good news. The S&P 500 index moved higher by 1.3% and closed above the 2,970 level. Why is this significant? It is because we finally broke out from this tight trading range referred to above, and closed above the 50-day moving average for all the major indexes, including for the Dow and the Nasdaq. The bulls should be quite pleased, as all the major indexes are higher and moving back above all key technical levels in unison. This is a very bullish sign.

On the technical side, we have a new trading range as both the support and resistance levels have gone higher. To the downside, the new support for the S&P 500 index is at the 2947, which is the 50-day moving average. To the upside, the 3027 level is the resistance level which represents the all-time-highs. But first the bulls will need to clear the 3000 level for the S&P 500 level in order for this market to continue to soar and reach new highs.

Why are the markets rallying?

There are several reasons the markets are rallying and why I am very bullish about the future outlook of equities:

1. China Trade War: The U.S. and China have decided to tap the brakes on the trade spat, and both sides agreed to continue negotiating in October. As I have been saying in previous market updates, a trade settlement will be negotiated sooner or later as both parties have a lot to gain by finding common ground. Note that it was a smart call from China to decide not to further escalate matters, as any retaliation would have only hurt their economy further. Remember, this trade has really hurt China, as it’s been forced to devalue its currency while the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen. Now that the U.S. and China prepare to work out the details of a trade agreement, we continue to focus on the best high-yield stocks that are set to outperform for the next 12 months.

2. Investors back from holidays: The month of August has been notoriously volatile due to thin trading as most investors were on holidays. This thin trading allowed moves to the downside on some stocks to be exaggerated, such as the downside moves that have strongly impacted the energy sector and the mortgage REIT sector in particular, just to give two examples. Another reason downside moves can be exaggerated when trading is thin is that automated computer algorithmic trading programs take over and start pushing the stocks even lower. Now that investors are back from holidays, we are seeing bargain hunting going on, and those stocks that got hammered for no fundamental reason are starting to rally again.

3. Interest rates are heading lower: Also, in the United States, the Federal Reserve released a very upbeat beige book implying that it is going to cut key interest rates at the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in September. The current interest rate environment is incredibly bullish for equities. Lower interest rates allow American companies to buy back their debt or refinance it at a much lower rate, thanks to multi-year low 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields. In fact, both the 30-year and the 10-year Treasury yields fell below the S&P 500 dividend yield last week. Last time this happened it was in 2009, the stock market saw massive gains and almost tripled in value. Given that September is a historically weak month for equities, the fact that we are seeing a rally in the markets is a very positive sign.

While the markets look bullish, please keep in mind that September is usually a volatile month, and we may see volatility pick up again. Please fill your positions slowly. Do not buy your full allocation at once.

Why We Remain Bullish on Equities and High-Dividend Stocks

One of the best and most reliable indicators for equity valuations is the dividend yield of equities relative to the yield of Treasury bills. As stated above, the S&P 500’s dividend yield is today at 1.9%, well above the 10-year Treasury yield of 1.56%. The S&P 500 index has only yielded more than the 10-year Treasury eight times in the past decade. Almost every single time, this has represented a great buying opportunity. This is because yield-hungry investors get more income by investing in equities, since equities yield more than Treasury bonds and bank deposits and CDs. When this has occurred in the past, flow of funds into equities has accelerated, and resulted in great gains.

In the current environment, stocks are once again grossly undervalued relative to Treasury yields-and as a result, the S&P 500 could see huge gains over the next decade. Lower interest rates globally and in the United States are a trend now and here to stay. We have touched on this subject several times before, and lower interest rates can be mainly attributed to both a slower population growth and an aging population, both of which result in a much-subdued inflation rate and lower economic growth.

High-Dividend Stocks are the Best Place to Be

Given that interest rates are at multiyear lows and expected to continue declining, high-dividend stocks are in the sweetest spot. Income investors around the globe will be chasing solid high-yielding products, including stocks, preferred stocks, bonds and CEFs. This is set to push the prices higher. Note that U.S. dividend stocks tend to offer the highest yield on the globe, and with interest rates going negative in Europe and several Asian countries, international investors will continue to shift their investments to the United States to get more yield. This is one of the main reason our recommended portfolio has the vast majority of our recommendations in U.S. stocks and bonds. Today, U.S. equities are the best place to be. Furthermore we have been focused on lower-growth high-yielding "value" stocks for two main reasons:

Growth stocks have had a big run in the past two years and are currently trading at lofty valuations. As a result of investors chasing growth stocks, many high-yield sectors have been left trading at their lowest valuations in years.

Furthermore, with a slowing global economy, growth stocks are not attractive and likely to take a big hit in case of a slower economy. This makes a lot of sense, as the high valuations assigned to growth stocks factor in enormous growth.

Our recommendation to income investors today is to get exposure to high-yield value stocks with emphasis on low valuation and recession resiliency, which means more upside potential.

One of the most beautiful aspects of investing in solid high-dividend stocks is that you get to collect income no matter how the markets are doing!

Our Favorite Picks in Today's Market

Today I will highlight two of my personal favorite high-yield picks. Some of our very favorite picks are in sectors that have been out of favor for a very long time, and have seen significant price declines that are mostly unjustified. These sectors include energy and mall REITs, among others.

Two of our favorite picks in these two sectors today are Vermilion Energy (VET), with a yield of 13%+, Macerich Company (MAC), with a yield of 10%. Both stocks have pulled back over 50% in the past few months due to irrational fears, even though each company has very solid fundamentals. Today, we are seeing strong upside momentum for these two stocks, and there is plenty of money to be made. It is not too late to buy these two stocks today and lock in the high yields for the long term. Our readers who followed our recommendation on VET last week locked in a yield of 14.5% and saw the stock price higher by 12%+.

Income investors should note that VET is not the only energy stock that is seeing a strong recovery. The entire sector has probably seen a bottom, and the momentum is picking up.

Source: VET August Presentation

We previously highlighted how VET has been increasing production with less capital expenditures. As the price of oil has decreased, VET has improved its efficiency and management estimates that sustaining capex breaks even around $33/barrel WTI, while the dividend is sustainable around $40/barrel. As oil prices continue to increase, VET will be well positioned to experience even more substantial gains.

For our recent report on VET, please click here.

In the mall REIT space, MAC is also seeing strong upside momentum, with the stock up 11.3% in the past five trading sessions. It finally seems that the irrational selloff in the mall REIT sector is over, and a big rally is just getting started!

Source: Macerich

MAC sold off along with several other mall REITs amid fears of the “retail apocalypse”. While other investors were running away, we see an opportunity. Despite the decline in the share price, MAC continued to see increases in its key metrics of sales per square foot and average base rent.

Source: Macerich

Additionally, its occupancy remained strong, despite numerous tenant bankruptcies. While there has been more churn with tenants leaving, MAC has had no difficulty finding new tenants. The disruption is a short-term one and at the end, MAC will replace the old tenants and will be collecting higher rent. That will translate to a return of rising FFO, which will lead to dividend increases.

Conclusion

Income investors should keep in mind that many sectors go out of favor from time to time, and the Energy and Mall REIT sectors are not the only ones offering some unique opportunities today. Another good sector to consider is the mortgage REIT sector, for example, which today offers some great bargains. Just recently many high-yield opportunities have made it to our portfolio, boosting our overall yield to over 10.7%. One key feature to successful investing in the high-yield space is to watch for these opportunities and buy when there is panic, especially when fundamentals tell a different story. Don't miss the rally in oversold dividend stocks. It is time to act now and pick the highest and safest dividend yielders!

