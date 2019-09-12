Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference September 12, 2019 10:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Lewis - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley

Josh Pokrzywinski

All right. We'll get started up again. With me on the stage we have Greg Lewis, CFO of Honeywell. Greg thanks for joining us. I understand you have a few slides you want to go through first so I'll leave you to it.

Greg Lewis

Yes, happy to be here. Thank you and good morning everyone. Just really quickly I've got maybe three slides here to talk about. Just from a backdrop perspective, I think folks know we've had a fairly good first half of the year in terms of our performance so far, 7% organic growth; 50 basis points of margin expansion when you exclude the impact of the spins; double-digit software growth with our Connected Enterprise which is one of our key initiatives that we have going on; and we deployed about $2.7 billion, almost $3 billion to our share repurchase program as we've said.

So, we've gotten off to a very good start. We talked about throughout the first half of the year, the clouds and the macros which we're obviously all seeing and we've been a bit more conservative in the second half of the year which has been a bit different than some others. But off to a great start in the first half.

When we think about the things that underpin our performance overall, we talked about at Investor Day, the three transformations are Honeywell Connected Enterprise, our supply chain transformation, and Honeywell digital. And again Honeywell Connected Enterprise is really our IoT initiative led by Que Dallara.

The supply chain transformation is something that Torsten Pilz, our integrated supply chain leader who's been on with us for a bit over a year, close to year and a half now is driving. And that's again really about simplifying our supply chain, taking our square footage down in the overall footprint, but really trying to optimize the way the network really operates.

And then Honeywell Digital is really aiming some of those similar types of capabilities back at the way we run the business. So, it's all about trying to create a greater emphasis on data and improve data making -- or excuse me, databased decision-making and really digitize the way that we work. So, that can drive productivity from our back office and G&A as well as really drive greater decision-making for our GMs and our functional leaders as they're running the business.

And then breakthrough initiatives high growth regions and our capital deployment programs are really the things that are helping drive our overall growth. And Darius introduced the breakthrough initiative concept when he became the Chief Operating Officer of the company. Again that's really trying to get our engineers and our [offering] [ph] managers to think a bit differently about where we're spending our R&D dollars and put some R&D at risk on things that are more curve vendors, not sort of the normal next-gen type of R&D or NPI programs, but something that might be outside of the normal course for us and really add something to the growth trajectory.

And then high growth regions this has been a focus for us for many years now. Shane Tedjarati has led that and big push for us continues in our mass mid segment offerings trying to get down to that level of the marketplace.

And then capital deployment, again, last year, we repurchased $4 billion in shares. We deployed about $0.5 billion in our M&A program. This year, we're on track again to drive our share count down by about 1% and as I mentioned earlier have deployed almost $3 billion in the first half. And we look to ramp up our M&A pipeline overall.

We're very happy with what we've done in the venture capital side. We continue to make progress there and that's also been very accretive from a growth opportunity perspective. So, these are the things that really underpin where we're taking Honeywell as we go forward.

And then just briefly on the third quarter, our guidance is what's you see on the left, we talked about 2% to 4% organic growth $9 billion to $9.2 billion, 20 to 40 basis points of margin expansion, and EPS of $1.97 to $2.02. So, I'm here to tell you that we're on track to our guidance range for the quarter.

Certainly, we're seeing some very similar themes. I don't think we're being surprised by anything that's happened so far. Aerospace continues to be very robust overall. The programs that we have are still running nicely. The aftermarket still continues to be robust so Aerospace is doing quite well.

HBT continues to see nice growth in building management systems and fire products in particular. We are starting to see a bit more softness in Europe. And Germany, in particular, is starting to slow down for us here so we're being a little bit cautious in that regard.

PMT, the projects business, the LSS aftermarket business all doing well. We talked a little bit about the headwinds that we've seen in advanced materials with the illegal imports of HFCs and that is continuing.

And then on SPS side, our industrial safety business and particularly, around gas protection, continues to grow nicely. Productivity products is down as we discussed, so nothing new there. We're working through the issues and concerns that we highlighted in the last quarter.

We are seeing what we expected in Intelligrated in terms of the growth rate. It's probably going to be flat to down in the quarter, but that's off the back, five quarters of 20% to 50% growth. So, what we are seeing though is the largest systems orders that we were anticipating are starting to come home.

So, broadly speaking, the quarter is playing out as we had anticipated when we issued our guidance. But certainly there are signs of slowing in the short cycle in particular.

So, with that, I'll turn it over to you for any questions that you have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Josh Pokrzywinski

Perfect. So, that's a great, I think, starting point. And just to continue on with kind of the view on the macro. I don't think anyone here is necessarily surprised to see that things have gotten a little bit softer. The economy in general feels like -- kind of a soft landing is where we're headed for. Have you seen customers or distributors all the different channels that you guys look into to get those reads react to kind of the heightened tariff rhetoric, or have we gotten to the point where we're now numb to it? Is this still something that's kind of driving incremental caution, or has it taken on a flywheel and people just decided to be slow?

Greg Lewis

Yes. I wouldn't say that there's a real incremental shift that's incredibly noticeable. As I mentioned, you are starting to see some places where the slowing is beginning to hit and I mentioned Germany as an example for Europe. But the channel slowness that we have seen in a few places does definitely continue. I don't know if people are numb to it. I think, as we look out, I think there's going to be continued cloud for some time. Obviously, the best thing for all of us would be if we can kind of come to a resolution. So I think caution is absolutely the word of the day. But I wouldn't say in the last six or eight weeks, we've seen another big step down if you will.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Got it. And then I think, Honeywell has probably had one of the more conservative short-cycle outlooks, all year obviously, a lot of long-cycle business, a lot of visibility in things that shouldn't be too macro sensitive in the short term particularly Aerospace. I guess, as you think about this kind of cloud that is sitting over decision-making right now, how long can that cloud stay in place before the long-cycle stuff gets impacted? I mean, I would imagine that Commercial Aero is still fine, Military is still fine, but if there are other elements in the long-cycle portfolio that could start to be dinged up by some of these tensions.

Greg Lewis

Yes. When I think about the various long-cycle exposures, the warehouse automation business continues to perform. As I mentioned, we saw a little bit of slowness in the orders, but that seems to be picking up here. Knock on wood. We won't count our chickens till they're hatched, but it looks like that's starting to come back around here in the later part of the quarter.

From a Building Solutions perspective, that seems pretty robust. The buildings business has been fairly robust so far. We have a pretty strong backlog. We'll see if the orders do continue. That one could turn quicker. I would say that that's one that probably could be on the more sensitive side, but we do have a nice backlog that we're working our way through.

Certainly in UOP and HPS in the PMT side, I would say that orders continue to be positive and we are working with a nice backlog here. But we are seeing some projects shift to the right, so projects shifting to the right could then turn into some bit of orders as well. So there are some places where there's some final investment decisions that we're expecting to get made that are maybe pushing as well. So, that's an area where I would say, you could see that be impacted here say over the next six months as this continues.

Josh Pokrzywinski

And then, I guess, if that were to continue, I think Honeywell has a good amount of initiatives in the hopper on the margin front, particularly supply chain that has gotten a lot more airtime recently. Are there other contingency plans that are being formulated to pull in the event things slow down?

Greg Lewis

Yes. I guess one thing that I'll tell you from the 2008, 2009 time frame when we went through the last recession, we literally created a playbook. I mean, when we talk about having a playbook, it's a document. It's -- and we stepped back after the recession and we spent some time as a leadership team just reflecting on what happened, what we did, which things were effective, what would we do differently. That actually turned into a training regimen that we gave to our teams. So when we talk about having a playbook and dusting it off it's a literal playbook. I'm not even -- it's not even just a frame of reference.

So, we've already started having those discussions with the leadership team. And you can imagine, the levers go from some things that are fairly simple like, hey let's travel a little bit less and maybe do a little bit less discretionary spending all the way down through and including starting to do some of the things we did in 2008 and 2009 where we were taking furloughs across large swaths of the company. You could even go further in that time frame. We did things from an incentive compensation perspective. We converted from cash to stock compensation to try to shift the mix of that for a bit of a deferment and an upside when things happened later.

So, we're rolling through that playbook. And I would say one of the bigger learnings that we had from that experience was about differentiating how we apply it, right? And some of the things we did, we said you know what we're doing that and we did it across the board. And then, there are people in markets go, wait a minute. My market is growing 10%, why are you making me do this? And so I think, we're being a bit more differentiated in what we're doing right now. And so as you can imagine, if you were walking the halls of Honeywell, the aerospace guys are not doing a whole lot at the moment from -- they've got their plans ready, but they're probably doing some of the least painful things.

And then in SPS, where we've seen declines in revenue and the margin compression that we talked about, those guys are doing things that are perhaps a little bit more aggressive at the moment. And HBT and PMT are somewhere in between in that regard. So, we definitely have a playbook. We're exercising it judiciously and differentiating across both of the businesses and the regions.

Josh Pokrzywinski

So it sounds like you've located the playbook on the shelf, but you're not exactly reading it cover to cover just yet?

Greg Lewis

Oh, no we've gone through it in depth with each other and we have specific plans per business in corporate. And we are – we know when this happens we will do this and so forth. So and then, as you said we continue to have a very strong restructuring program. That's not something that comes out only when events occur. We're always looking for opportunities to restructure the organization and continue to drive out cost and we did that. Last quarter we had a fairly sizable charge for some very strong projects and we'll do the same thing here in Q3.

Josh Pokrzywinski

And then I guess just to dive down into the businesses proper. Aerospace has obviously been a standout story for Honeywell this year. Margins have been exceptional, growth has been exceptional. I think from an industry level, we've probably all had a better-than-expected year on aftermarket and some of that is probably attributable to the MAX. How do you feel about mix sustainability there? And what happens when we get capacity growth in the airlines in 2020? Is that something that becomes a headwind, or can we stabilize at current level?

Greg Lewis

Well, so I guess, what I would say is you're right we've grown. I think we've just posted our fourth quarter in a row of 10% organic growth. And so while we feel very good about where we are with Aerospace that certainly – I don't expect that to continue on in perpetuity. You're exactly right the business jet OEM business has been very strong this year so far. I expect that to moderate as we head into 2020.

The OE business on ATR, I think will still see growth as we go from 2019 into 2020. And then as you said, we've got Defense and Space continues to be pretty robust overall. I'm not sure those dynamics are going to change a whole lot here in the short term. And our aftermarket has been mid to high-single digits a strength for us overall. And as long as the flight hours continue I would expect that to continue to be a tailwind for us.

So on balance, when we think about Aerospace certainly we're not going to continue to grow at 10% overall, but we feel pretty good about where we are heading into 2020. And we've got a good position in terms of our order book. We're looking very closely right now as to how our order book stacks up versus where it did a year ago relative to next year. And we're in very good shape for that, so feel very confident about Aerospace.

Josh Pokrzywinski

I would imagine that defense gives you a good amount of that confidence. I think on the last call you talked about being pretty well booked for next year.

Greg Lewis

Absolutely.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Certainly, where you would normally be, does that take some of the pressure off of watching commercial aftermarket like a hawk or maybe biz jet and the aftermath of some of these upgrades that were required? I think those – need to be in place by the end of the year on the avionics side.

Greg Lewis

Yeah. I mean, I don't think it ever takes the pressure off watching it like a hawk because we're going to continue to press our teams to find other opportunities. But you're right, as all of those things wind down in 2020, and we'll see whether there is extensions into 2021 or not, the teams do have to find other ways to go fill those gaps. And we'll do that with other services and other offerings. I mean, that's back to sort of breakthrough initiatives and trying to drive other offerings in the marketplace with R&Ds and so on. We're not giving our teams a pass, because there might be a little bit of a loss into 2020. They've got to go find new opportunities to fill that up.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Now shifting over to PMT. We had Emerson on the stage earlier talking about some of these larger LNG projects that are coming down the pipe. I think Honeywell's position in LNG process something well north of 50% of the world's natural gas, which is kind of a staggering statistic. How have those discussions gone forward? You mentioned some project push-outs, but does the totality of that pipeline of orders or potential orders still look the same any?

Greg Lewis

Yeah. For us as you said, we actually can service the LNG value chain almost from end-to-end between UOP and Process Solutions. And so we do feel like we're well positioned to participate in that nicely. Our pipeline has grown quite a bit. So I would tell you the pipeline is much richer than it was a year ago maybe 18 months ago. But as you said, we are seeing people just kind of slide things to the right in that area in particular. But it's going to have to at some point come through I believe and we'll be ready to participate strongly when it does.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Is that a rich business for Honeywell? I know obviously within PMT, there are a lot of different profit pool and UOP is in particular can have a particular margin volatility given the mix of business.

Greg Lewis

Yeah, we think that's a good business for us. For sure.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Got it. And then I guess just continuing to work down the list into SPS and specifically Intelligrated warehouse automation. That's been one of the better growth stories inside of Honeywell and not really surprising given the backdrop of e-commerce and operating logistic spending, but there was a little bit of a hop in 2Q. I think talking to that team, it sounds like the underlying trends are still very strong. What kind of visibility do you have over the next couple of years?

Greg Lewis

Sure. So, I mean that's where – we talked a little bit on the earnings call. You can't look at just any one quarter and say that something is materially changing for Intelligrated given the fact that we grew 18%, 18%, 26%, 46% and 50% through the five quarters going into to 2Q. And so the fact that, this is flattening out a little bit with some of the major systems, order timing, I think that's – I think that's fine. I mean, we're still in a very nice growth trajectory. And as you said, the e-commerce theme is not changing here anytime soon. So we'll get some lumpiness. But then underneath that, I think we spoke about this as well, the service business that we're building which is really the whole point of the thing right, you want to capture the installed base and then build the service and software business around it that's been growing 20%-plus.

So while it's not a huge business yet for us, that's the kind of framework we're trying to build as we have in some of our other businesses like HPS where they've got almost a 50-50 split between service and install. We're not anywhere close to that in Intelligrated. We're just getting started. But that's the business model we're looking for.

So when we look out for the medium term, there's no reason to believe that this can't continue to grow. But we'll have some ups and downs just because of timing of large projects. But as I mentioned earlier, some of the bigger projects that we had seen and had forecasted are starting to come home here in the quarter, so we hope to have a nice firm backlog as we exit…

Josh Pokrzywinski

And I guess just thinking about the future of that business, we've spent some time talking to experts to integrators. And I think warehouse automation the abstract is interesting, but what we learned was that there's certainly a lot of pockets within that high-speed sortation and robots and all sorts of fancy solutions that I think have not been universally agreed on as this is the best method. I think there just is a lot of white space in that for Honeywell. Are there areas that are earmarked that you'd like to get bigger in, or is what Intelligrated bring to the table kind of a sufficient starting point?

Greg Lewis

Yes. I mean, if you think about it the automation of the warehouse goes far beyond just the belts that are moving packages around in circles. And so that's why we are making investments in things like robotics and we're -- people talk about the evolution to a dark warehouse where there's virtually no one touching anything inside of that. So there's an awful lot of automation that would have to happen for that to become true. And so we're absolutely looking at that as an opportunity for us, whether it's through our own investment in R&D, whether it's through our investments in our VC fund or potentially where we may deploy some capital in M&A to help build that out, because we think we should be a big player…

Josh Pokrzywinski

And I guess that's a good segue into the broader M&A and capital deployment conversation. Honeywell has one of the cleanest balance sheet that we see certainly at its size. And I think you've seen a lot of peers lever off arguably a dubious part in the cycle depending on what markets you serve. I guess post-spins there's a lot more management attention that could be given to the funnel. But with heightened macro volatility, does it change the way you guys look at M&A? Is there a bias to do something, smaller and kind of wait for more clarity, or is the macro less of -- and end point for that process?

Greg Lewis

Yes. We've been asked a little bit around this. I mean just to be clear, we're not waiting for a recession and then we're going to spend money. I mean, if we see a great opportunity, we'll take advantage of it. And as you said with the cash that we have on the balance sheet and our debt capacity, we have plenty of fire powder to go do that. But I think we've been pretty consistent about size matters we're talking bolt-ons. And so, $1 million, $2 million, $3 million deals maybe some smaller things in the software side is really things that we're aiming at.

We still think it's a bit of a seller's market out there. Even though markets have dampened a little bit people are still holding on to their multiples. So we'll see whether that actually tempers downward like we hope it will. But we're remaining very active. Our pipeline is very active. It takes up a fair amount of my time going through some of those things with our team. So we're not waiting for something to change before we make a move. If we can find something that's at the right price that's attractive and we think we can have a big impact on with self-help and so forth we're going to take advantage.

Josh Pokrzywinski

So, I guess, this is the conversation that you and I had probably a year ago now about don't expect a mega software deal out of Honeywell, certainly not one that -- some of the scary multiples that we've seen out there. Still sounds like that's the case. Obviously, software within Honeywell has been a great success story. I think that 20% CAGR adds a lot to the total business, even though it's a small percentage of what you guys do. But a lot of the software has been focused within the businesses so far, so it almost seemed like you guys are the natural developer of that. Does future software ambition become more of a holistic kind of outside Honeywell's existing hardware base, or does it need to fit in to kind of the existing framework?

Greg Lewis

Yes. I guess what I would say about that is when you think about our connected enterprise and what Que is trying to accomplish it very much is associated with the domain knowledge and I heard you mentioned this a little bit earlier. Part of the success factor here is we've got relationships with customers who trust us to do things with and for them that have big impacts and potential risks associated with it. So I think we're going to continue to drive our connected offerings in things we know well, in spaces we know well and with customers that we've got strong relationships with.

And so that really is what I see for us. And so when we talk about software acquisitions, we're talking about trying to perhaps put a Lego block in some place where maybe there's a technology gap in our stack or maybe it's an offering in a channel that it's very close to what we now, but perhaps we don't have that capability exactly. But I don't think you're going to see us getting very far field from the markets that we know of.

Josh Pokrzywinski

I guess within that Forge seems like -- has a new offering for those who aren't aware kind of a blend of IT and OT…

Greg Lewis

Yeah.

Josh Pokrzywinski

…that -- that's probably the most all-encompassing software offering today, I mean with Honeywell software portfolio. Should we expect more of that, or is this kind of a unique opportunity where the market needed it and you guys have IT propose.

Greg Lewis

Yeah. Well, I think again that's where Forge for us is really trying to take this to a place where we can go to a customer and again connect not just Honeywell devices, but others as well using that open architecture and that platform. And so, that's going to work for us in each of the spaces whether it's Connected Aircraft, connected building, the Connected Plant or our cyber offerings.

So I think that's what we're looking for is to be able to integrate not just data and analytics from our own devices, but also from others and as you said make it as simple as possible for the user such that they're going to be really excited about bringing us and to help them.

Josh Pokrzywinski

And I guess just shifting over to some of the margin initiatives particularly on the supply chain side. Torsten had a pretty comprehensive presentation at the Analyst Day.

Greg Lewis

Sure.

Josh Pokrzywinski

And we've heard some other companies in the space as well kind of talk about another leg of opportunity on supply chain. I don't think anyone in this room would have thought of Honeywell as having a lot of wood to chop there, but the way Darius puts it, it seems like there is ample opportunity. Did something change from a technology standpoint or just kind of some introspection on that that said wow we have a lot of opportunity?

Greg Lewis

Yeah. Well, I guess perhaps what's changed and you just think about it from the existence of Torsten right. Torsten role was not really in existence in Dave's tenure. And so Torsten's literally just kind of taken a white sheet of paper looked at our entire portfolio broadly, and we're trying to attack this across the entire enterprise.

Previously each of the businesses they always had some element of program or ideas around trying to simplify. We're just trying to do it I think in a much broader way for Honeywell, because we think that the opportunity is quite sizable.

Josh Pokrzywinski

When I think about that opportunity I think you guys have talked about $500 million of savings over the next three to five years. I mean, it does make up a good amount of the margin expansion you've committed to. Is there something in the cost to achieve or some sort of ramp in that savings that people should think of as we get to the back end, or is this just look this is a big project $500 million is a big number let's start here and see where we can go?

Greg Lewis

Yeah. I think it's the scale of what we're trying to do is pretty massive. And again, it's a bit of footprint. It's simplifying the way we operate. Part of that savings is really around procurement. It could be changing the makeup of our buy, sell supply chain. So there's a lot that goes into that.

So, as any good steward would do we're certainly going to be a little bit conservative and allow for some breakage. It will have a ramp. I mean we don't want to just go blindly into this full steam ahead. We're trying to build some of the capabilities, Torsten is putting together. And so I would expect that to ramp over time, but there's -- I wouldn't think about it as there's a lot of leakage necessarily there, but we're trying to be conservative in our planning.

And also I would expect too as we create productivity, we're not trying to drop every dollar to the bottom line. There's things we're trying to invest in. I mean, what Que is doing in Connected Enterprise isn't free so this gives us a little bit of an opportunity for investment. Some of the things we're doing around Honeywell digital is going to require some investments as well. So we're trying to be balanced between productivity and investing back for the future.

Josh Pokrzywinski

And then I guess how should we think about the risk profile of what you're doing in supply chain? I mean, it brings to mind things like ERP implementations where there's the whole list of companies with good intentions who have just had a little misstep along the way in that process. Are you kind of reinventing the wheel in some cases, or are these things that you have a good line of sight into?

Greg Lewis

Oh, we have good line of sight into them. And again, I think we're going to be very disciplined about the approach that we take for it. And going back to the playbook I mean, Torsten has got a very specific set of instructions about how they go through the phase gates of making these changes. It doesn't mean we're not going to have hiccups along the way.

These are challenging things to do so, I'm sure we will have fits and starts as we go through, which is again part of the reason why we're not leaping headlong all in one go. But I feel like we've got good line of sight into what he's trying to accomplish and a good playbook for.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Greg, appreciate your time always a pleasure.

Greg Lewis

Yeah. You bet. Thank you. Appreciate it.