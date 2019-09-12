Vir Biotechnology Files U.S. IPO Plan

VIR has in-licensed Alnylam's siRNA technology platform as an important part of its program development.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for immune system and infectious disease conditions.

Vir Biotechnology has filed to raise public capital in an IPO of its common stock.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing therapeutics for serious immune system and infectious diseases.

VIR is using Alnylam’s siRNA technology platform for its lead candidate and has an option to use the technology for another four candidates.

San Francisco, California-based Vir was founded in 2016 to develop antibody-based treatment candidates for hepatitis and other infectious and immune system diseases.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director George Scangos, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO and member of the board of directors at Biogen (BIIB).

Vir has developed four technology platforms that focus on antibodies, T-cells, innate immunity and small interfering ribonucleic acid-based [siRNA].

The Antibody platform is designed for the identification and engineering of antibodies from survivors that have the potential to treat or prevent rapidly-evolving and/or previously incurable conditions via direct pathogen neutralization and immune system stimulation.

The T-cell platform is focused on the exploitation of the unique immunology of human cytomegalovirus [HCMV], a commonly-occurring virus in humans, as a vaccine vector for pathogens that are untreatable with currently-developed vaccine technologies.

The firm’s innate immune platform goes beyond more traditional approaches used to evoke adaptive immunity or that directly target pathogens, where management believes the development of resistance can occur, and plans to target patients’ proteins as a means of creating host-directed therapies with high barriers to resistance.

The fourth platform harnesses the siRNA to inhibit pathogen replication by eliminating key host factors necessary for the pathogen’s survival and removing microbial immune countermeasures.

Vir’s lead drug candidate VIR-2218 is a subcutaneously administered siRNA that is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with hepatitis B virus [HBV], and ‘based on initial data, VIR-2218 has been generally well tolerated.’

Management is planning trials that combine VIR-2218 with VIR-3434, its second drug candidate for HBV that it believes has the potential to act synergistically by removing potentially tolerogenic HBV proteins and stimulating new HBV-specific T-cells.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in Vir include ARCH Venture Partners, Alta Partners, SoftBank Vision Fund, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Altitude Life Science Ventures. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Research Future, the global hepatitis B market is projected to grow at a cagr of 5.8% between 2018 and 2024.

Data from the World Health Organization’s reveals that about 257 million people are currently suffering from hepatitis B infections worldwide while 887,000 patients lost lives to the disease in 2015.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the increasing prevalence of the disease, various awareness campaigns by governments and organizations and increasing healthcare expenditures, as well as developments in the healthcare sector.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a higher CAGR due to a developing medical diagnostic sector in the region.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Apotex Pharmaceutical

Accord Healthcare

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

Arrowhead Pharma (ARWR)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Lupin Pharmaceuticals (LUPIN)

Par Pharmaceutical (ENDP)

Merck & Co (MRK)

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA)

Financial Status

VIR’s recent financial results are typical of many IPO stage biopharma firms in that they feature minimal revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with clinical stage development initiatives.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $356.5 million in cash and $57.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

VIR intends to raise $100.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although I would expect to see such investor ‘support’ since that is a typical feature of successful life science IPOs.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to complete our ongoing VIR-2218 Phase 1/2 clinical trial and fund related manufacturing needs; to advance VIR-3434 through our planned Phase 1 clinical trial; to advance VIR-2482 through our ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as preparation for a potential registrational clinical trial; and the remainder to fund any potential future combination or other clinical trials and preclinical programs, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The estimated amounts set forth above include any related milestone payments that may be due from us under the applicable license and collaboration agreements. In addition, we expect that the current grants from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will fund the manufacture and early clinical development of VIR-1111 and VIR-2020.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Cowen, and Barclays.

Commentary

VIR is seeking public capital to primarily fund its lead candidate’s Phase 2 trial efforts.

The market opportunity for Hepatitis B is large, global, and continuing to grow, providing the firm and competitors with large target patient populations.

VIR has a significant commercial collaboration partner for its lead program in Alnylam (ALNY) who has provided the siRNA technology platform.

The company may owe large success-based milestone payments to its various partners from its in-licensed technologies.

Although management hasn’t provided specifics, it is likely the firm will not have initial readout data from its lead candidate until well into 2020 at the earliest.

The company’s potential appears to be tied to its license of Alnylam’s siRNA platform, which it may use to pursue up to five programs, including its lead VIR-2218.

