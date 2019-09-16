S&P To 'Pinball' Down Before Final Climb, Says Avi Gilburt (Podcast)

The optimal re-entry point may be higher than that, however. This is true for other asset classes, including metals and even bitcoin.

Gilburt is looking to put money into equities, but is waiting for an entry point as he expects the correction to drop the S&P 500 to as low as 2,200.

Avi Gilburt's reading of the Elliott Wave Theory finds that the stock market will enter a corrective phase before a last rally to complete the cycle started in March 2009.

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

By Nathaniel E. Baker

Avi Gilburt joins the Marketplace Roundtable Podcast to discuss his methods of investing as reflected in his Market Pinball Wizard service.

Gilburt's investing style is rooted in the work of Ralph Nelson Elliott, an American accountant who in the 1930s developed the "Wave Principle," which found stock markets to follow natural laws that could be represented using Fibonacci numbers.

"What Elliott basically explained to us is that financial markets provide us with a representation of the overall mood or psychology of the masses," says Gilburt. This public sentiment moves in five waves within a primary trend and three waves within a counter trend. "Once a five wave move in the public sentiment is completed, it's tied to the subconscious sentiment of the public sentiment shift in the natural direction, which is simply a natural cycle in the human psyche." This progression/regression cycle is "hard-wired into our brains."

What does Elliott Wave Theory say about today's markets? "The rally off the December 2018 lows provided us with a relatively clear five wave structure off those lows." That means it's time for the market to shift to a three wave corrective structure. "We've had an initial three wave corrective structure" going into early August but "I just don't think that initial decline is all we're going to see to correct that rally off the December 2018 lows," says Gilburt. "In fact, there's even strong potential for us to be correcting the rally that's completing off of the 2016 lows." This means levels of 2,200 in the S&P 500.

Ultimately though, Gilburt is still looking for levels of 3,800 or even 4,100 in the S&P before the bull market cycle that started in 2009 completes its final turn. For this reason he is looking to reenter the stock market, once the intermittent low is reached. August's sell-off "provided me with no clean set up" to buy, he says.

To that point, Gilburt looks for three objectives before entering a position: 1) why and where to enter, 2) a target for the security, 3) a stop-out point to ultimately admit defeat and exit the position. "Hope is not a strategy," says Gilburt. "Hope is a dirty four-letter word that probably destroys more accounts than you can imagine."

The Market Pinball Wizard service is not limited to stocks and bonds. Gilburt recently penned a piece about bitcoin. Here too market psychology is driving price movement, with Gilburt anticipating a drop before a rally into 2020. He is also tracking a pullback in metals prices to find a re-entry point.

Contents:

2:00 - Description of "Fibonacci Pinball" and "Elliot Wave."

4:30 - What do these theories say about today's market?

6:30 - How does this affect your investing strategy?

9:00 - Lessons learned.

10:30 - What to look for when entering into an investment.

13:30 - Would your investing strategy be useful in dealing with anything from the past year or so?

15:00 - Can central bank action affect Elliot Wave cycle?

18:00 - Does anything scare you about the markets or your portfolio?

19:15 - What gives you confidence?

20:00 - Bitcoin bottom and rally.

22:30 - Specific ideas recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.