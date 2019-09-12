Panasonic: Outlook Remains Challenged By The Implications Of Trade War

Thesis

Panasonic Corporation (OTCPK:PCRFY) started FY 2020 with a rough Q1. The company's sales and earnings respectively saw a ~6% and ~13% y/y decline. The mediocre quarterly performance was attributable to certain strong headwinds. Out of these, I believe that weak demand in China is the most significant headwind that impacted multiple business segments. Unless we see improvement in the Chinese markets (which could come from an end to the US-China trade war), PCRFY is likely to deliver flat price performance. Nevertheless, there are two positive catalysts that would limit the downside to sales and earnings in the medium to long term.

Figure-1 (Source: CreativeIdentity)

Performance review and key considerations

Apart from its Automotive (or AM) and Life Solutions (or LS) business segments, all other business segments of PCRFY showed dismal y/y performance. PCRFY's Industrial Solutions (or IS), Connected Solutions (or CS), and Appliances (or AP) segments respectively lost ¥44.5 BB, ¥19.1 BB, and ¥36.8 BB in quarterly sales. Unfortunately, PCRFY couldn't convert the ~¥21 BB gained in y/y AM sales into operating profits and instead witnessed a ~¥8.1 BB loss. In essence, LS is the only segment that delivered profitable results during Q1 (Figure-2). With four out of its five major segments incurring losses, one should consider whether PCRFY's business is likely to witness suitable growth, going forward?

Figure-2 (Source: Presentation)

The fact that PCRFY generated only a ~2.6% net margin (¥ 50 BB/ ¥1,891 BB*100) implies that we have to see a voluminous increase in sales to witness any noticeable increase in net earnings, and thereby, the bottom-line EPS (note that PCRFY has a share count in excess of 2.5 billion). A large share count in itself is a limitation on EPS growth, let alone when net earnings are under pressure.

Unfortunately, there are certain strong headwinds that challenge the company's sales growth outlook. The US-China trade war has directly impacted the exports of both economies and limited their demand for intermediary products (the term refers to products used to produce more advanced, finished products). It has also affected the product demand from other countries that are part of the supply chain. Nevertheless, the Chinese economy has shown greater signs of a slowdown compared with the US economy, which seems to respond well in terms of stable capital investments and personal spending (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Panasonic’s MD&A for Q1 2020)

This situation has caused instability in the Chinese markets and has consequently impacted PCRFY’s sales in China. It should be noted that the Chinese market accounted for ~12% of PCRFY’s sales (or ~¥ 934 BB) during FY 2019. Although it's difficult to quantify the impact of the US-China trade war directly on PCRFY's sales, it's worth mentioning that China's mobile ecosystem and electric appliances production/sales account for ~5.5% (or ~$750 BB) and ~0.9% (or $120.6 BB) respectively of the country's GDP. Since PCRFY's product range predominantly falls within these two categories, we can imagine the impact of the US-China trade war on PCRFY's revenues. Nevertheless, despite the prolonged trade war, we could be hopeful of positive trade talks between the two countries in the coming month. This has already begun to reflect on PCRFY's share price (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: SA)

During Q1 2020, PCRFY’s IS and CNS business segments cumulatively lost ~¥ 63.6 BB in sales and ~¥ 16.8 BB in profits. Then again, the company attributed the declining sales/profits to tightening market conditions in China. Furthermore, PCRFY’s AM sales are challenged in Europe due to price competition for multiple product lines including lithium-ion batteries, power supply units, electronic mirrors, and automated driving/ driver monitoring solutions, etc.

Finally, PCRFY has a wide range of avionic systems, solutions and services, which make up a sizeable proportion of PCRFY's CS sales. However, the company's avionics sales were affected due to reduced investment in avionic products by airline companies. This situation requires PCRFY to reinvigorate its products/solutions offered to the market because the macroeconomic factors are not very helpful at this point especially due to the fact that the US-China trade war continues to linger on and will maintain pressure on product demand in the Chinese markets. If this situation persists, PCRFY's sales could drop further in the coming quarters. However, there are two positive catalysts that indicate PCRFY's ability to eventually overcome the implications of these headwinds.

Positive catalysts

The first one is PCRFY's recently signed agreement with Toyota (OTCPK:TOYOF) for technology collaboration to build EV batteries, as well as to develop "connected" services to be used in homes. This will be a 50-50 partnership between the two Japanese giants. In my view, this joint venture would help in achieving cost synergies through shared technology, thereby improving the overall operating margins for PCRFY. This factor represents a medium- to long-term catalyst.

Second, PCRFY is a worldwide partner in Tokyo's Olympics and Paralympics to be held in July-August 2020 (Figure-5). These partnerships mean that PCRFY could witness sizeable sales growth for its AV (read: Audio Visual) products during the global event scheduled for next year. The equipment sales are likely to accrue throughout FY 2020 and will support PCRFY's overall sales. This factor represents a near-term catalyst.

Figure-5 (Source: Panasonic Olympic)

However, it must be remembered that the impact of quarterly Olympic-related sales on PCRFY's CS segment will only be marginal (Figure-6). This is based on my assumption that in the coming quarters, PCRFY's Olympic-related sales of projectors and allied equipment remain in line with Q1 2020 sales.

Figure-6 (Source: Presentation)

Valuation

In the given situation, it's worth taking a look at PCRFY's valuation in relation to Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF). Both companies aren't exactly competitors, but do produce similar products in the electronic/electrical appliances space. Have a look at Table-1 that analyzes whether PCRFY provides adequate value compared with TOSBF based on various comparable metrics.

Table-1 Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha

Comment: The table highlights that except for the PE ratio, PCRFY seems to have a better valuation compared with TOSBF. It has suitable price-to-book, price-to-sales, and EV-to-EBITDA multiples together with a higher market cap. Both stocks are currently trading slightly below their 200-day simple moving averages, but PCRFY's PE ratio seems to be a bit higher than its peer. In my view, this is explained by the company's ability to generate positive earnings. If we factor in the growth stemming from the two positive catalysts discussed earlier, we can assume that PCRFY may improve its long-term earnings profile.

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that PCRFY's large number of outstanding shares and the low "net profit margins" indicate that the company needs a massive increase in y/y sales to reflect favorably on its EPS and consequently the stock price. However, the likelihood of sales growth is reduced by certain headwinds including the ongoing trade war that slows the company's sales in Chinese markets. Recently, there are some signs of improvement on the global economic horizon, and we need to see how the trade war situation develops over the next couple of months.

Nevertheless, the oncoming Olympics scheduled in Japan next year, and the recent technology collaboration with TOYOF, do provide hope for the investors over the medium to long term. Meanwhile, improvement in Chinese markets will be the key contributor to sustainable business growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.