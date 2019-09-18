Greenblatt Brings It On Home (Podcast Transcript)

And then Greenblatt underlines his philosophy for the market and investing as a whole. We share why we like it.

Chapter 7 breaks down how to apply many of these strategies and do the research behind it - what relevance does this have for 2019?

The final chapters of Joel Greenblatt's 'You Can Be A Stock Market Genius' (and thus the final episode of our series) end on both high level and low level notes.

Editors' Note: This is a transcript version of the podcast we published this week on the last two chapters of Joel Greenblatt's You Can Be A Stock Market Genius.

Introduction

Daniel Shvartsman: On this week's Behind the Idea we do our final round of our review of "You Can Be a Stock Market Genius" by Joel Greenblatt. Chapters 7 and 8 are more of a nuts and bolts of investment research, as well as a summary of Greenblatt's big picture view about investing. While it isn't as revelatory or insightful as far as how to invest, it offers a restatement of Greenblatt's view and a worthy finish to this classic. We break down our final thoughts on his final thoughts, as well as any last jokes or comments we want to cover. Have a listen.

Podcast

DS: Welcome to Behind the Idea. I am Daniel Shvartsman.

Mike Taylor: And I'm Mike Taylor.

DS: This is the final edition of our special series, breaking down one of the great investing books of our time or any other.

Joel Greenblatt's "You Can Be a Stock Market Genius." Last time, we talked about chapter five and six, which featured more obscured in our view, less compelling areas of the market to invest in, like bankruptcies and stub stocks. But it also had some wise Greenblattisms. The last two chapters of the book are a little different, as they provide practical tips on how to actually find these sorts of stocks, and how to do good research, as well as a brief philosophical conclusion. We will review the chapters and also make our final remarks on this book, at least for now.

DS: So let's go into the metrics of chapter seven.

MT: Yeah. Okay. Sure, I give it four stars.

DS: Out of how many?

MT: Five.

DS: Okay, okay, let's -- chapter seven is called seen the trees through the forest. So what do you like about it? What gives you a positive feeling from chapter seven?

MT: I think an underrated aspect of any discussion of investment process is where to get your information. And speaking as an editor at Seeking Alpha, who has reviewed many -- probably thousands of articles, at this point in my career, I can say that attention to quality of sourcing, maybe one of the great overlooked aspects of a given Do it Yourself investors research process. Many people seem to go to the quote page, look at some key ratios, maybe read the conference call transcripts, maybe glance over the financial statements and let the journey end there. And I think one of the great services that Joel Greenblatt is providing in chapter seven is articulating his own view on where you can get valuable investment information, how to generate ideas, and where each of these different sources fit into his hierarchy of sort of informational value.

He also just advocates doing the research, which is something that not all investing how to books emphasize. So just from the standpoint of quality of analysis, and remembering the actual way that you can possibly develop conviction in your ideas is by actually doing some work. I think that this is a very valuable chapter. And it's probably fairly easy to gloss over and underrated. But I rate it quite highly on the basis of, I think a coherent presentation of the types of information sources you should be looking at.

DS: One thing that I think is interesting as a concept, because he talks about where do you get your ideas essentially and he -- I mean, he first talks about -- he starts saying, am I the crazy cop that's going to get you killed, as my partner? Like, are you going to jump right into it? And he kind of reminds about the need to do the work, like you said, as well as proper diversification, which doesn't still concentrate, but he says for example, don't make your portfolio all leap options. And so that's all well and good. But I think also interesting is where do you find them, and he talks about reading, talks about major newspapers, we can transpose those to online sources at this point. But a lot of them still hold whether it's Barron's, Wall Street Journal, The Times, Investor Business Daily or some of the trade publications.

And then if -- a few newsletters, and then he explicitly talks about copying the masters and highlights a few investors that he likes to copy by looking at their 13F or whatever else, which I think is an interesting investing approach. And what I want to ask you is Greenblatt says there's no problem stealing a good idea. You have to do your own work. He sort of emphasizes here, the point of just because you're already screened by high quality investors doesn't mean you need to buy everything, you just need a good idea every now and then.

So really kind of do the diligence. And I think that's a point that is underrated here, because I don't think a lot of investors really -- that I know of, are really able of -- capable of concentrating as much as Greenblatt. I mean, he's really advocating a case of add, let's say, a new position, every I don't know, I would translate this to maybe three months. And at the same time you're not really holding on to the positions for more than a year or two. So talking about real concentration.

But my question to you is, this concept of stealing an idea, presumably, when you get an idea from another source, on the one hand, it's in the news, as it were, like people are aware of it. And this is something that's relevant, obviously to Seeking Alpha, but also, whether it is 13F, or whatever else your approach is, chances are, if you're getting it from somebody else, somebody else had obviously has an idea, and other people can see that idea, too.

So on the one hand, if it's playing out already, then you feel like you're missing out. Then the other hand, if it's not playing out, then you're wondering if the mark -- if the author is wrong, like I'm just thinking of the psychological things. So what do you make of that idea of starting your research process, not stopping, but starting with somebody else's idea, and with those sort of biases that come with it?

MT: I'm okay with as long as you know what you're doing. I'm remembering Meb Faber, who I reference periodically on the podcast, who's a quantitative asset manager and sort of one of the more public facing people in the business. He tweeted or blogged one time that a naive replication of Berkshire Hathaway's equity securities portfolio from a certain -- over a certain long time frame would have basically doubled the performance of the S&P 500. And that would just be naively taking a look at Berkshire's holdings in the public stock market and buying a portfolio of those holdings, and doing nothing else. And the caveat there was that you'd have to be able to withstand some really sharp periodic drawdowns in the portfolio value.

So that sounds good to me. If all you have to do is copy Warren Buffett and you actually outperform that it does work. You just have to know what to expect. And you have to know what the strategy is that the person you're copying is applying. Or you do need to develop your own conviction around the idea. I'm not opposed to this. And I think my general approach to investing is kind of define the terms of the idea at the outset. And then once you've made a decision, live by the terms of the idea.

So we talked about my 200 day moving average, shorting the NASDAQ idea, which worked out not great for me, but it was not a sophisticated idea. And it was not based on proprietary analysis. It was 200 day moving average technical strategy. I'm not a person who's overly and more recently, Ray Dalio wrote a blog post and I went up buying gold in response to it. So I'm fine with it. I don't really have a problem with sourcing from other people's ideas.

The only flip side to that is if I'm doing individual stock picking, I have very little conviction in anything where I haven't done all the work myself, which is pretty big caveat, isn't it?

DS: It's a fair, fair caveat, sizable.

MT: Four caveats.

DS: Four, I have five caveats, but it makes sense. Yeah, I hear that -- I mean, again, I think we come back to this a lot in the past as well, not just in reference to Greenblatt's book, but I think he does a fairly good job of emphasizing this. And we'll actually get to this in the next chapter too. But you got to know yourself, you got to know what works for you. And there are certain strategies that may or may not work for you, even among the ones that he presented.

Obviously he presented risk arbitrage, which you didn't like, but even bankruptcies, leaps, they weren't for everybody. It was just ideas for you to consider. And I think what makes the book hold together, is that there's a common way of thinking about the market behind all of that. But yeah, I hear that and so one good -- And I guess the other thing that I was trying to lead towards with that question that I think about is that there's a spectrum of -- there's two sorts of spectrums, I think there's one sort of spectrum that is like, everybody knows about something versus nobody knows about something. And we sometimes get binary.

We assume, let's say there's one Seeking Alpha article, so everybody must know that this idea is out there. That may or may not be true. But I think there's something to be said for fewer people know about a given idea, or more people know about a given idea. And so you don't have to necessarily -- there are ways to -- there are things you can do to queue in to market sentiment around a stock, whether it's short interest, whether it's reading different sites to see what bearish views or bullish views are or whatever. I think there are ways to back into that.

MT: Yeah, however I remember The Big Short, those guys who needed the prime brokerage account or whatever, they -- Morgan Stanley wouldn't make the derivatives for them. Brad Pitt's buddies, they read their idea on -- in Grant's Interest Rate Observer, was a very widely read thing.

DS: Yeah, right. Well, and that's actually a really good example. Because then there's the other spectrum of everybody's talking about something. And then it's sort of -- we've talked about this. I think of Apple, for example, and Apple has swung big over the years, even though it's -- I don't remember if it's the biggest stock in the world right now. But it's been that or one of the top two or three for a while. And it's delivered, outsized returns one way or the other over different periods. And that's where the -- the start point and endpoint matters.

But also like, you can have a view and think that it's not priced in and doesn't necessarily mean you have to have an edge or a proprietary angle. It could just be you're making a bet, and you think you're right, and then it plays out how it plays out. And so I think that's because The Big Short, those guys, the movie and the book presented them as renegades, but I think I wasn't paying as much attention, but you will get the comparison to now like people talk about recession fears a lot. And at some point, somebody hits on a theme, and in some cases, they are early, as was Michael Berry, and they have to either stick it out, or they don't, but also, like there's always going to be -- it's that old thing of if you flip a coin, and you get the different mutual fund managers, eventually, you'll get to the ones who are always right, because they've won 10 coin flips.

It's something like I'm not reducing analysis to that. But I'm just saying that there is part of the challenge with investing, and part of what makes it so interesting, I think, is that you have to sort of zone out all that potential crosswind of what is really known versus not really known. But then also what was some unique insight versus just, I think I'm writing I'm going to wait it out, and then it works or it doesn't. And so I think that's also relevant when it comes to borrowing ideas or sourcing ideas from other people.

MT: Yeah, I think the important thing here is -- so Greenblatt's, obviously not, oh, here's maybe one more sort of nugget from that, I think. I've kept coming back to Greenblatt's sort of mental flexibility and willingness to change his mind and ability to think in ranges and not get overly committed to one way of looking at something certainly not one way of looking at market prices. And I think that his willingness to take someone else's idea, work with it, and then implement it, if he thinks it's a good one is reflective of this kind of mental flexibility. And it probably enables him to avoid getting overly committed to his own ideas or to, to avoid weighting his own thought process unduly heavily, privileging his own ideas over others. I think there's something to that, like, you should be humble, or at least avoid a sort of self attributes -- self attribution or illusion of control bias and making investment decisions, and you shouldn't get stuck in your convictions too much. And I think that his flexibility with other people's idea is reflective of that sort of psychological advantage, or disposition or advantage that he has. And I think that's why he encourages other people to be flexible about it.

DS: Yeah, it's almost a sense of the mental maturity, you need to be able to deal with that noise. And that the…

MT: Yeah,there's some saying that it's like they don't pay you extra for coming up with it yourself or doing your own work, or you don't get paid extra for that.

DS: Right.

MT: And I think that's important that -- this is all just -- again, Greenblatt's kind of just -- he's blasé about it. The stock markets just there, these things go up and down, there are opportunities to make money, and then you can go home and spend time with your family. It doesn't have to be this way of life or this intellectual authenticity thing, or any of the other sort of weird cultural trappings that we see some people get stuck in. And I like that.

DS: Yeah, it's refreshing, isn't it?

MT: Did you have anything on -- any thoughts on any of the sources listed here, did anything kind of jump out at you?

DS: I like that newspapers, they don't -- value line [ph], I don't know. I haven't used value line. I don't know how present it is [ph]. I think it's an artifact of its time that he primarily lists phone numbers rather than websites. And I'm glad he calls out EDGAR. I think EDGAR is -- if you had to narrow it down to one resource. I think EDGAR would be a pretty good resource to have

MT: Yeah, primary sources, we like that. We like go to the filings, go to SEC filings.

DS: Yeah. And then the newsletters, I was trying to -- turn around whether I'm familiar with, we've hosted George Putnam's work on Seeking Alpha before. And the other newsletters Outstanding Investor Digest, I guess, is no longer active. I was -- in researching for this episode, I looked it up and fell into the corner of Fairfax and Berkshire, that message board.

MT: Oh, yeah.

DS: And they said -- there were some from pre-great recession, there were some talk of why it was shut down and the managerial acumen of the team or whatever, I don't…

MT: Oh, interesting.

DS: You can kind of dig in…

MT: It's like a little hidden skit scandals of classic Wall Street in there.

DS: I -- it's just like the gossip, I think I would characterize it as gossip around that.

MT: Sounds juicy? Could be a good mini podcast series for us, the untold story of…

DS: I think we -- you've talked about this. Listeners, if you would be interested in Behind the Idea classic, let us know because I think we could probably get some good material out of going and looking at past big stories, and past weird gossip, I guess as well.

MT: I would love that. I love pass weird gossip. I even like current weird gossip. Okay, so one more thing I wanted to just quickly go through is, there's a list of books, at the end of the chapter.

DS: Okay.

MT: David Dreman, Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, 1988. Ever heard of it, ever heard of them?

DS: I haven't. That one's new to me.

MT: Ben Graham, The Intelligent Investor: A Book of Practical Counsel, heard of it?

DS: I have it, have read it. I didn't remember it being called a book of practical counsel. But otherwise have it.

MT: But it is one. We can agree on that, okay. We both read that one. Hagstrom, The Warren Buffett Way: Investment Strategies of the World's Greatest Investor, 94.

DS: Haven't read.

MT: You've readsome Buffett biography.

DS: I read Alice Schroeder's, The Snowball. And then I would -- there's -- if anybody is -- there were some FinTwit every now and then will go into a new round of Buffett commentary, critical versus supportive, et cetera. And somehow through that there would surface a great interview with Alice Schroeder on Seeking Alpha.

MT: Oh.

DS: I will pull up the name of the author in a second. I think it was somebody whose first name was Miguel. And it's just a really great interview about her time because she's she actually was on the street for a long time. She -- new insurance quite well. It's just a really like, thoughtful interview. I really…

MT: Yeah, I'd like to read, I've not read that.

DS: Miguel Barbosa -- Miguel, behind the -- behind the scenes with Buffet's biographer, Alice Schroeder. So…

MT: Cool.

DS: Yeah, that was worthwhile.

MT: Behind the scenes, kind of like that title format. All right, Robert Haugen, The New Finance: The Case Against Efficient Markets, effective markets.

DS: Yeah, I -- new to me.

MT: You know that one?

DS: New to me.

MT: New to me too. All right. Seth A. Klarman, Margin of Safety, 1991. We both read this one.

DS: We have read it, yeah. Good Book, good Book.

MT: Yeah.

DS: Little drier. Seth is not…

MT: Yeah.

DS: Not as charismatic. No, bad jokes.

MT: Is there anything funny about that book? No, you got to be serious.

DS: It'sSeth Klarman's humor style is more towards the -- when the world is exploding you'll have to reach further to get that value in your stock portfolio approach.

MT: Yeah.

DS: It's a little bit…

MT: It's funny. I think he's probably a funny guy in person. He looks like he's a good funny guy.

DS: Yeah, he could…

MT: Could he just be totally serious? I guess he could, and he might. He might not be that fun to hang out with. We'll find out someday. Peter Lynch and John Rothchild, Once Upon one, nope.

DS: Say again.

MT: One Up On Wall Street and Beating the Street. This is one of yours, right? You wear a Peter Lynch hat pretty often.

DS: Beating the Street, I read. I haven't read One Up on Wall Street. But I read Beating the Street. My wife's grandfather had a copy in his house. He was one of the influential people on my investing career. And I noticed that copy and read it. I like Peter Lynch, because he is from the Massachusetts area where I grew up. And he goes to Burlington Mall a lot, which I have brought up on this podcast is my hometown mall. I -- also a friend of mine in Spain, who has no experience in investing, but she has some money that she was interested in, I encouraged her and bought her a Spanish translation of Batiendo Wall Street, I believe…

MT: That's good. Okay, I'm glad you shared that. Andrew Tobias, The Only Investment Guide You'll Ever Need, 1996, never heard of it. How about you?

DS: Heard of it, haven't read it.

MT: John Train, The Money Masters, 94.

DS: Nothing.

MT: Nothing, me too. So -- but for listeners I think the books that we are familiar with, that are on this list are excellent recommendations, and you should check them out. So I just wanted to share those, get our brief thoughts on the books themselves, perhaps inspiration for future podcasts.

MT: Okay, Daniel.

DS: Mike.

MT: "While to many time is money. It's probably more universal to say that money is time. After all, time is the currency of everyone's life. When it's spent, the game is over. One of the great benefits of having money is the ability to pursue those great accomplishments that require the gifts of being in time. In fact, you can't raise a family or make your contribution to society without these gifts. So while money can't buy you happiness, or even satisfaction, it might buy you something else. If viewed in the proper light, it can buy you time, the freedom to pursue the things that you enjoy, and to give meaning to your life."

I wrote that.

DS: Wow.

MT: No, that's Joel Greenblatt. That's Joel Greenblatt. It's one of the key paragraphs in chapter eight.

DS: All right.

MT: And the parting shots. So I would encapsulate chapter eight as the final discussion on the investment philosophy, the discipline and the disposition you need to adopt in order to be successful in the stock market. And I think the main takeaway for Greenblatt is do the homework, get involved and make sure that you're adopting a strategy that's appropriate for you. And then ultimately, keep in mind that the purpose of making your fortune is to enable you to do great things outside of the world of stock investing. And that to me, is inspirational. It's really the only justification I can think of for focusing on the stock market, is to give yourself sufficient freedom to explore the world and make great contributions to it. What do you think?

DS: Yeah, I agree. I think it's one of the things that's most refreshing about Joel Greenblatt. I don't -- I think in his other book, he's more explicit, the little book that beat the market. He's more explicit about giving back talks about philanthropy or whatever else. I think it's a -- it brings a few things, it brings to mind in the beginning of the book he talked about how real diversification is other asset classes or putting money in the bank. And it's just a reminder that investing is sort of -- it's something that comes a little bit further on in the financial process, once you've cleared up your balance sheet, your debt, whatever else.

It also -- I think I've brought it up earlier, but I think about the approach that he espouses, from the little book that beat the market on which is a more quantitative quality factor. He basically, as I understand it, the magic formula as he calls it is just EV over EBIT to get your valuation and then ROIC, return on invested capital to get to your quality, your profitability. And so your EV over EBIT is enterprise value over earnings before income and tax. And I wonder -- and you think about that, and that almost seems like a betrayal of the Greenblatt approach of -- or of concentration and of special situations. But I think it's a sign again of that mental maturity.

He shares his returns through the mid-90s. And they're incredible. And he writes this book, and he's doing pretty well. It's clear he enjoys investing for all this. And that's part of his point here is that you should be doing this because you kind of enjoy it, as well. I think there's -- to your point of the only reason to invest. I think there's, I will sometimes grapple with this myself personally. But I think there is an intellectual satisfaction around the task. There's something really fascinating about how markets work. There's something that is more gain oriented. And if you can take it seriously, but not take yourself seriously, I think you can -- there's some -- whether or not you consider that better than the alternatives, I leave up to each of you.

But that to me is another justification. But I think about that, and how that's -- he's shown his willingness to kind of take down the stress levels, because I think he talks about when he's at a six or eight stock portfolio, one stock has a bad earnings report, all of a sudden, his portfolio is down 10%. And he's managing millions of dollars, if not hundreds of millions of dollars at this point. So like that's a big deal. And that's a lot of heartburn, even for somebody with his experience and understanding of how things work. And so yeah, I think it's a refreshing thing.

I think it's something what -- whatever the arena, there's something to be said for, it's very easy, identify with what you've done, and with your work and whatever else. And ultimately, there are more important things. And so I think that's commendable.

MT: I agree. I agree, Daniel. I have one more -- I have only one more thing to hit, you got anything else you want to mention about chapter eight, I really think it's just -- you got to read it. And you got to kind of experienced Greenblatt and his overall demeanor and bearing. You can see YouTube videos and get a sense. He is kind of remarkable. And that quote is -- it is appealing to me. I think he's a little bit more honest and straightforward. And not overly wrapped up in this stuff in the way that a lot of people get.

He seems to care about getting rich and beating the stock market and all that. But it doesn't seem to be the complete dominating factor in this life. And that's something that I think we should all consider carefully. So if you have a parting shot, you should hit it. Otherwise, they're too just like killer dad jokes, that I think we could land on.

DS: Well, I just think -- I'll just say parting shot for the book is just -- I think it's just an investing book again, to just kind of put it in that context. It's not as enjoyable as we found it. It's not, you know, insert your favorite novelist or your favorite journalist. It's clearly -- I don't know if he had any help in writing this. But it's a pretty straightforward investing book. I think he does a good job of balancing, not getting too far in the weeds, but also giving you some hands on tools to try to apply this.

I think it's -- anybody can misuse it and go too far and getting excited about this stuff. But I think he does a pretty good job of reminding all the work that goes into it. And the appropriate caveats. I just think it's, I guess my only parting shot is I think it's clear when you read the book that he intended to title it the way he did. I think the title is perfectly fine. And I think people who complain about the title are just trying to put on their big boy pants and act like it's not a good title. And it's perfectly fine title. I guess that's -- I thought I was going to go more profound, but I ended up on a hot tech. So okay.

MT: Great. "You Can Be a Stock Market Genius." Good title, says Daniel Shvartsman.

DS: You can put it on Joel, if you need a new blurb. I'm here for you.

MT: Good title, Daniel Shvartsman, four out of five stars, chapter seven, anyway. We didn't rate the whole book on a five star scale. And we won't. Instead, I'm going to share a dad joke from the final pages of the book. This one is, this book was meant to be viewed on many different levels. You'll see what I mean if you take it on an elevator.

DS: Heyo.

MT: And then this other one I think is actually quite good, which is, he's talking about being too invested in leaps or whatever. And he says, it's like what you would learn if you carry the lit match through a dynamite factory. You might live but you're still an idiot. I think that's a good motto. It's a good line. You might live but you're still an idiot. I feel like that's something we should take with us, Daniel.

DS: Yeah, I think that's -- I think you're right. I'd like to I have a similar theme for my last joke, if I may, which is, he throws in a glossary, and buried in the glossary on the second to last page, before you get to the index, there is village idiot. Someone who spends $24 on an investment book and thinks he can beat the market, parentheses, just kidding.

MT: Idiocy. That's a good place to end, I think. It's kind of the final counterpoint to the title, which is "You Can Be a Stock Market Genius." But to be one first, perhaps we all must start a little bit lower in the realm of the idiocy.

DS: It's like how all the best Bob Dylan songs are basically about nothing or about themselves, in a looped way. That's what Joel Greenblatt's "You Can Be a Stock Market Genius" is about, it's a loop.

MT: Great loop.

DS: We should probably -- I don't really…

MT: That's why we really have nothing else to say.

DS: That's where we need to go. I don't need to stand by that take but that's where we need to go. Mike four weeks talking about Joel Greenblatt. It's been fun.

MT: It's been fun. And now let's get back to school, everybody, summer's over. Take care, buddy.

DS: All right. Bye, Mike.

