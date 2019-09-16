Long Orion Engineered Carbons: 27% FCFF Yield In 3 Years At The Cusp Of Pricing Upcycle

Summary

I recommend buying the common shares of Orion Engineered Carbon (NYSE: OEC) at current price of $16.40. Stock has been smashed in the past year by a nasty concoction of auto end-market downturn, opaque pass-thru contracts and environmental compliance costs . However, a persistent, unprecedented tight rubber black industry and strong fundamentals in specialty black mean that there is a multi-year pricing story, overshadowed by near-term cyclical factors. The pricing power is further masked by annual contracts that are only re-priced once each year, hiding the extent to which pricing can hike. This is already in motion. Without requiring the auto-sector to turn, OEC, at its current price of $16.40, should spit out 27% of its market cap in levered free cash flow and, based on the current stock price, be trading at ~2.9x TTM EV/EBITDA by FY21. SOTP yields fair value estimates of ~$47/+203% in base case and ~$10/-35% in bear case, providing an asymmetric risk/reward setup.

Business Background

Orion Engineered Carbons makes carbon black, a chemical that makes manufactured goods black. Carbon black is the black soot that comes out of burning heavy fuel oil or coal tar and ~98% of global volume (1.3bn ton) uses the furnace black process. OEC splits its business into two segments, rubber black and specialty black. Source: OEC’s Presentation, RCB = Rubber Carbon Black, SCB = Specialty Carbon Black.

Rubber black is ~80% of OEC volume and ~50% of EBITDA. It is added into tires (~75% global volume of 1.3bn ton) and mechanical rubber goods (25% global volume) as a reinforcement agent. Because transportation cost (US$100-300/t) is hefty relative to margins (~US$200/t), industry competition is mostly regional oligopolies and global players like Cabot, Birla and OEC have presence in all regions. Prices are negotiated annually and quarterly feedstock price fluctuations are passed on to the customer through a formula. So, this is mostly a spread business, growing at ~2-3% volume annually. In 19Q2 rubber black blended ASP was US$1,295/ton with US$202 EBITDA/t. Specialty black is the other 20% of volume, 50% of EBITDA and is put into anything non-rubber. It consists of unique blends of carbon black to focus on certain applications like black coating, inkjet press or polymers. Notable customers are PPG, AkzoNobel and Valspar. Due to better economics than rubber black, specialty black is shipped globally. Spot exposure to oil means that declining oil prices increase margins and vice versa. In 19Q2 specialty black blended ASP was US$1,993/ton with US$443 EBITDA/t.

Where are we and how did we get here?

Orion had a strong specialty story after its IPO in 2014. Stewarded by return-focused management, OEC shifted volume into higher margin specialty black, consolidated unprofitable plants, grew free cash flow and deleveraged the balance sheet. The narrative cracked last year due to a confluence of reasons – auto downturn, feedstock differentials and EPA compliance cost.

First, investors were blindsided by auto exposure in the specialty segment with no detailed disclosure. Within the segment, there is a polarized margin profile between the high margin and the low-margin items. For the former, margins are driven by high-end application like automotive coating, black coated pipes and auto plastics. ASPs can go from $3,000 to $20,000/t upwards. This dwarfs low-end applications (paper press ink, black pigment for cheap plastic) which draws an ASP nearer to rubber black of $800 - $1,200 per ton. As light vehicle shipment dipped over the past year, the auto supply chain began to reduce inventory, leading to a decrease in the demand for high-margin specialty black products. This led to a surprise fall in the gross margin per ton over the past year even as total specialty black volume increased.

Source: Author's own estimates

Widening feedstock differentials also further obscure fundamentals. Carbon black manufacturers index their carbon black prices to a basket of feedstocks; as feedstock prices go up, carbon black prices will increase. In practice, the contracts are over-indexed to high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) products since it is more widely traded despite the usage of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) in their production. In anticipation of IMO2020*, the price difference between LSFO and HSFO widened (Source: OEC Sep. corporate presentation). OEC (and other carbon black producers) then faced a higher cost of production that they cannot pass through mechanically through their price agreements. OEC absorbed this as higher cost of goods, especially in specialty black which uses more LSFO, squeezing margins even further.

*After 1st January 2020, ships globally are required to use fuel oil with 0.5% sulfur content versus the previous sulfur cap of 3.5%. This drove demand for LSFO relative to HSFO, leading to wide differentials in the two heavy fuel prices.

Lastly, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) settlement requires OEC to retrofit its 5 plants in the US with scrubbers, costing up to US$190m capex over the next two years (Source: OEC 2019 Q2 earnings). Management has sought partial indemnification from Evonik to no avail. Against historical annual FCFF of ~$100m, a cash balance of ~$50m and perceived deteriorating fundamentals, investors fear that OEC will cut its ~$40m dividends over the next 2 years, leading to another round of capitulation.

Following the triple whammy, the stock has lost its lustre as a secular specialty chemical play. Share price fell ~60% off its peak in Aug-18 and has de-rated to ~5x EV/EBITDA on FY19 reduced guidance, more in-line with a pure commodity chemical company tiding through a cyclical trough. But, fundamentals in both segments portend price increases that will shift these near-term pressures downstream and the stock is unfairly punished.

Investment Thesis

“And I fully expect to see improved pricing once again for 2020. I don't care about what the current economy is…If we are in the same negotiation next year, I don't care, because based pricing is all going to be higher.” -Corning Painter, Orion’s CEO during Jefferies Conference, Sep. 2019.

Source: Bloomberg transcript

I think investors are missing the trees for the forest, relating temporary headwinds to a structural flaw in OEC’s business model. In reality, both segments contain potent pricing power as a result of attractive fundamentals. OEC will eventually pass off these costs downstream. Underlying the pass-through story is also an accelerating pricing up-cycle in rubber black that is underappreciated due to infrequent base price adjustments.

Rubber black – Tight fundamentals with incoming pricing up-cycle

Source: Author’s own estimates, Notch Consulting

There will be no incremental supply, beyond de-bottling efforts, in EU/USA (~70% of OEC’s volume) over the next few years due to unattractive economics and environmental barriers. No substantial greenfield supply actually came online in US over the last 8 years with Cabot’s Canadian plant holding the only permit to expand. And even if challenging economics and regulatory barriers were overcome, it would require 1-2 years to build and another 6 months to 1 year to qualify. Supply should remain flat until at least FY22.

On the demand side, tire manufacturers continue to onshore and expand plants in the US/EU to meet future demand and will continue to drive rubber black demand by ~2-4% yoy. This is driven by a shift away from imported tires, a move towards higher-value-add (HVA) tires and an expanding vehicle base with rising miles driven. Only 20% goes into the OEM market so demand is relatively stable.

Source: Tokai Carbon 2018 Presentation

Both demand factors and flattish supply have caused US/EU utilisation to tread towards ~90%, which was last seen in 2010 where carbon black industry went on a 2-3 years pricing up-cycle. And given that we don’t see any new carbon black supply build coming online, US/EU utilisation will further tighten by ~2-3% yoy.

Source: FRED St. Louis Economic Research

In China (20% of OEC’s rubber black), carbon black supply is benign as the Chinese government has closed down small, inefficient plants while partially offset by expansion from top domestic players like Jiangxu Blackcat and Longxing. Prices of coal tar, the main carbon black feedstock in China and by-product of steel production, have also spiked over the last 2-3 years, following governmental clampdown on steel production. As China is a competitive spot market, rising coal tar prices tightened the industry, raised carbon black prices and reduced export attractiveness.

Long pricing runway before greenfield economics is justified

US/EU Prices can increase $300-500/t (versus ~$170 EBITDA/t today) until it attracts competition. Carbon black expansion costs in Asia are around US$600-800/t while a fully environmentally compliant, US Gas Black plant by Monolith (see Appendix) costs US$3,500/t. So US rubber greenfield cost per ton should be higher at US$1,200/t – US$2,500/t with old furnace black technology having to install scrubbers at $300/t. Cabot CEO has mentioned 20% ROIC (Source: 2018 Jefferies Global Industries Conference) as a benchmark for new plants. Following which, the required EBITDA/t to justify US greenfield economics is ~US$500-700/t. There would be other operational considerations like securing feedstock supply from nearby refineries, acquiring environmental permits and qualifying plants for customers, all of which can make entry even harder.

Source: Author’s own estimate, Jiangxu Blackcat 19Q2 financial reports

This yields a pricing gap of ~US$300-500 versus EBITDA/t today in addition to any feedstock adjustments or EPA compliance fees that are already in place. Raising this to “mid-cycle” prices would be just sufficient to ward off Chinese import competition. It is however unpalatable to design one’s tire supply chain around imported rubber black. When pricing does cross the threshold, again, it would require ~2 years before new supply would come online.

And management is not shy to such price increases. During recent conferences and calls, there is a constant refrain on undersupply and underpricing of rubber black in developed nations (~70% volume), customers securing supply earlier and that price increases are sticking. Tire manufacturers simplify pass on the baton further downstream to the aftermarket distributors which are more fragmented. I baked in ~$250 of price increase consisting of EPA pass-thru, feedstock surcharges and pricing upcycle by FY21e, on 0-2% volume growth, arriving at a rubber black FY21e EBITDA level of ~$350m.

Source: Author’s own estimates

In my view, this is underestimated by investors who are used to incremental increases in pricing. The rubber black world is an oligopoly with rational competition. Price announcements form the main medium that firms used to coordinate price increases across the sector. While pricing power is there, firms cannot raise prices too much during each announcement for fear that other players will not raise as much. And because negotiations are done once annually, price adjustments are slow, hiding the extent to which pricing can inflect.

This has begun to accelerate recently as industry tightness pick up. From the announcements below (OEC, Cabot and Birla), negotiations have involved far greater jumps in prices as customers scramble to secure supply in a 90% utilization world that is forecast to grow. This implies that the ~$300-500 gap should close up relatively quickly over the next few years, leading to margin upside.

Source: Companies' press releases

Specialty Black – mix is fixed, but costs will be passed along

Unlike its commodity brethren, the specialty black industry is a wide-moat business with various sources of competitive advantage. Technical know-hows and customer relationship are necessary to accurately spec, reliably blend and produce high performance carbon black products. There is also a qualification period of 3-12 months for a new supplier which can create supply chain distortion in their customers' high-volume manufacturing environment. Customers also like to use the same supplier for predictability in product characteristics with relationships that are decades long. Thus, entry barriers and switching costs are almost prohibitive, leading to a peaceful global tri-poly with 61% volume share in which OEC has 25%.

With pricing power, recent adverse cost impacts will eventually be passed on to customers. Historically, industry has passed on negative idiosyncratic cost shocks in the form of surcharges. This time is no different. Alongside Cabot and Birla, OEC has announced price hikes in 2018 - 2019 consisting of EPA surcharges (~$33/t) and feedstock impacts ($150/t). Cabot has further hiked its EPA surcharge to (~$88/t) and OEC will likely follow suit.

Price hikes lag cost changes as management typically adopts a wait and see approach to see if effects are permanent, before feeding them through annual contracts. The big picture is that because of pricing power, captive customers are forced to absorb these shocks and we will see the negative effects washing out eventually. Without baking in auto recovery (mix effect) and factoring in already announced price hikes, segment should recover to $152m EBITDA by FY21.

Source: Author's own estimates

Valuation

Without requiring the auto sector to turn, I think the stock can spit out ~27% of today’s market cap in free cash flow by FY21 following steep price ramps. This provides an attractive FY21 dividend yield of ~9% at current price of $16.40 (~$1.55/$16.40) , with net debt coming down to ~$450m from today’s level of $673m.

Source: Author’s own estimates

Stock can fetch $46.70 by FY21 on a SOTP valuation. Specialty chemical peers trade at 8.0 - 12.0x EV/EBITDA with a more diversified customer base. While OEC’s specialty has high margins, its heavy auto exposure should warrant an 8.0x multiple, at the lower end of that range, and trade closer to an automotive supplier at 4.0 -8.0x range.Together with a 6.0x multiple to the rubber segment, in-line with commodity producers, I arrive at a fair value estimate of $46.70/share. Corporate expenses are included in the EBITDA calculations. By FY21, the stock should earn ~$3.90 in EPS and pay 40% of that in dividend (~$1.55/share), providing a dividend support of 3.3%. At current price of $16.40, we collect a total of ~$3 in dividend in the next 2-3 years, yielding a total upside of ~203%.

How can we lose money here? The thesis breaks with continued cyclical movements. In my bear case, the auto downturn persists till FY20 pressuring specialty black’s ASP. At the same time, an increase in feedstock prices (enabled by a 10-15% increase in brent prices for instance) will squeeze specialty EBITDA/t given its spot exposure. Dividend is cut and investors capitulate. OEC trades at 4-5x EV/EBITDA, in-line with a tier-2 moat-less automotive supplier that is unable to steer its own future. Rubber black’s pricing power is severely overestimated and only managed to squeeze out $90/t over the next 3 years in spite of tight industry dynamics. Only then do we arrive at a downside of -35%. Risk/reward ratio is therefore very attractive.

Source: Author’s own estimates, bear case assumptions

Conclusion

There are many parts to the OEC’s puzzle and in my opinion investors are focusing on the wrong ones. Attractive industry dynamics in rubber and fundamental strength in specialty will support pricing upcycle in the next 2-3 years. This continues to be underestimated due to lagged product pricing and distractions from cost adjustments. Balanced against a bear case formed from multiple cyclical downturns, the risk/reward ratio is still very attractive.

Key catalysts are announced price hikes and rubber black earnings inflecting. Risks are oil price increase, auto downturn and more environmental capex requirements.

Appendix

Company Description

Source: Orion’s FY18 Presentation

2. Expansion Economics

Source: Companies’ press release and presentations

3. Carbon black Characteristics from various production methods.

Source: Orion’s website.

