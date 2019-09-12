LMP Automotive Prepares $18 Million IPO

I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

LMP Automotive (LMPX) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $18 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates an automotive e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for trading, renting, subscribing for or financing pre-owned and new vehicles.

LMPX is growing unevenly and is producing significant losses for all major financial metrics except cash flow from operations.

I don’t believe LMPX is ready for public capital, although it has some future potential as it matures.

Company & Technology

Plantation, Florida-based LMP was founded in 2016 to develop an online and offline automotive retail platform that enables the selling, renting, subscribing and financing of pre-owned and new automobiles.

Management is headed by Chairman, President, and CEO Samer Tawfik, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously founder and Chief Executive Officer of Telco Group.

LMP describes its business model as “Buy, Rent or Subscribe, Sell and Repeat,” where the company purchases pre-owned vehicles through auctions or directly from dealers and new automobiles at fleet rates from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors.

The company then either rents automobiles to customers or allows them to opt for a subscription plan for vehicles with a minimum usage of 30 days.

LMP then sells its inventory, including vehicles used for rentals and subscriptions, and hopes to repeat the same process again, as shown below:

Source: Company registration statement

Additionally, the firm provides the option to extend automotive warranties and schedule deliveries and pick-ups, typically through third parties.

Management claims that as of July 24, 2019, the company’s inventory consisted of 215 automobiles in total, of which 128 subscribed and in use, 20 out on rent and in use, 40 on-premise and available for subscription or rental as well as 27 for sale.

Management’s expectations are over 90% of the firm’s fleet to be rented or subscribed and in use by with the capabilities to support 1,000 customers using the company’s current facility.

Investors in LMP have included Rivera Investment Group. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

LMP markets its offerings using a multi-channel approach that utilizes brand-building and as well as direct response channels to efficiently grow both locally and nationally.

The company’s current marketing channels include Internet and online automotive sales sites, search engines such as Google and Cars.com, as well as social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, with intentions to expand its efforts to local TV, search engine marketing, inventory site listing, retargeting, organic referrals, digital radio, direct mail, and branded pay-per-click channels among others.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven but trending downward, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 23.3% 2018 20.9% 2017 29.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, decreased to 0.4x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 0.4 2018 3.6

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by IBISWorld, the online car dealer industry in the US achieved revenues of about $30 billion in 2018, representing a CAGR of 4% between 2013 and 2018.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the improving economic conditions and higher car sales, arising from a surge in disposable income of the population as well as the growing popularity of online retailing.

According to another market research report Zion Market Research, the global car rental market was valued at $58.3 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $124.6 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14% between 2017 and 2022.

The main factors driving the anticipated industry growth include the rise in international tourism, economic growth and a rise in disposable income in the developing countries as well as the increasing penetration of the Internet and smartphones which makes car rental services more convenient.

Other emerging trends that are likely to influence market growth include the affordable cost of car rental and the increasing demand of the service on a daily basis. Market growth could be hampered due to rise in crude oil prices.

Major competitive vendors that provide online car dealership services include:

CarGurus (CARG)

Cars.com (TGNA)

TrueCar (TRUE)

Carvana (CVNA)

Major competitors that provide car rental services in the US include:

Avis Budget Group (CAR)

Sixt Rent-A-Car (ETR:SIX2)

Enterprise Rent-A-Car (CRD.A)

The Hertz Corporation (HRI)

Europcar (EPA:EUCAR)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

LMP’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Reduced gross loss and negative gross margin

Stable and high negative operating profit and margin

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 6,648,227 10.4% 2018 $ 15,714,511 318.0% 2017 $ 3,759,031 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ (225,585) 7.7% 2018 $ (1,956,989) 732.6% 2017 $ (235,048) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 -3.39% 2018 -12.45% 2017 -6.25% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ (2,675,021) -40.2% 2018 $ (6,458,916) -41.1% 2017 $ (1,409,306) -37.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ (2,682,263) 2018 $ (6,490,293) 2017 $ (1,423,662) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ 2,021,652 2018 $ (13,472,142) 2017 $ (4,617,347)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $308,225 in cash and $3.8 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($841,887).

IPO Details

LMPX intends to raise $17.75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 3.2 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $5.50 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $52.2 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We plan to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily for our strategic acquisitions, to build our vehicle inventory, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Commentary

LMPX is attempting to access public capital despite producing gross losses. The firm’s financials also show rapidly decelerating topline revenue.

However, negative operating margin has been reduced and the firm produced positive cash flow from operations during the most recent six-month reporting period.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been trending downward but its selling, G&A efficiency metric has decreased sharply, indicating reduced efficiency in this important growth element.

The market opportunity for transacting vehicle sales or rentals over the Internet is large and forecast to grow markedly.

But the firm faces significant competition from many participants, from online selling, renting, or ridesharing use cases.

As to valuation, compared to publicly held CarGurus, the LMP IPO is certainly priced at a discount.

However, LMP is growing far more slowly and unevenly and is producing significant losses for all major financial metrics except cash flow from operations.

I don’t believe LMPX is ready for public capital, but the firm bears watching for its future potential.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

