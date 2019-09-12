Bearish Sentiment About Apple Is Growing

The market generates information that is more helpful in terms of analysis than any subjective opinion, because buyers' and sellers' behavior reflect the real dynamics of changes in the fundamental value of a company. And today, I suggest looking at Apple (AAPL) from this angle.

In the very beginning, let me briefly remind you what is Beta, or, as it is defined in the investment theory, a measure of the volatility or systematic risk.

Here's the scatter diagram of the daily return on S&P 500 and Apple stock over the last year:

As you can see, there is a direct dependency between the indicators: the growth/drop in S&P 500 daily return affects the growth/drop in Apple daily return. If we express this dependency as a linear function, the formula will look like this:

Apple daily return = 1.19 * S&P 500 daily return + 0.000274

The figure 1.19 in this formula is the Beta coefficient of Apple's stock over a specified period of time. It says that Alphabet daily return on average equals the S&P 500 daily return multiplied by 1.19 (plus the inessential constant).

And now about something completely new...

I have decided to measure to what extent the share price of a company is not just prone to move with the market but also how it can change when the market is only down or when the market is only on the rise. In other words, I have chosen to divide the total Beta coefficient into two ones, which I have termed as the Bullish Beta and the Bearish Beta for convenience.

As an example. Let's assume that the company's Bullish Beta coefficient is 1 and the Bearish Beta coefficient is 0.5. This means that, on average, the shares of such a company tend to be 1% more expensive with the S&P 500 growth of 1%. And in case of a 1% decline in the S&P 500, shares on average become cheaper by 0.5%. It can be concluded that, in general, this situation is characteristic of a company that is undervalued.

It is worth mentioning that the Bullish Beta and the Bearish Beta can be negative. For example, as it will be demonstrated later, the Bullish Beta of Apple in 2014 was below zero. This means that Apple's share price tended to decline at that time, even when the S&P 500 was on the rise.

Now, I'm passing on to a graphical interpretation of my calculations. Each point on the graph shows the value of the Bullish Beta and the Bearish Beta of Apple for the previous calendar year.

So... first of all, it should be noted that, during certain periods, the values of these coefficients differ greatly from each other. For example, in 2015, the Bullish Beta was considerably higher than the Bearish Beta, and this period concurred with the dynamic growth of Apple's capitalization. That is, during that period, Apple stock was much more responsive to the overall growth of the stock market than to its decline.

Now, let's take a look at how these coefficients have changed lately:

Until the middle of 2018, the Bullish Beta of Apple was well above the Bearish Beta. It is quite logical that the period coincided with the positive dynamics of Apple stock. But since the second half of 2018, there has been a tendency for the Bearish Beta to grow and for the Bullish Beta to decline. And now, the two coefficients have become equal at their all-time highs...

As a conclusion

In fact, we do not know what Bullish and Bearish Beta values Apple has now. We will be able to judge about this only after a while. But judging by the trend, Apple's tendency to grow in a positive market is declining, and the tendency to fall in a negative market is increasing. This means that the bearish sentiment about Apple is growing. And in such a situation, the further growth of Apple stock seems unlikely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't have a trade position regarding Apple. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis because I am able to consider indicators impartially without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides even if they don't exist.