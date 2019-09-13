Market Insight: We're In Big Trouble When Portfolio Returns Hinge On Hopes And Dreams

Some economic indicators are starting to look dire and yet they are driving the market higher because of the assumption of further rate cuts.

We're supposed to make investment decisions based on the underlying fundamentals of the economy, sectors, or specific companies, as well as our assessment of "reasonable" expectations that can be extrapolated. We then determine if an investment is priced to generate an expected return in excess of our target returns or if the price already reflects those favorable results. If the former, we make the investment. If the latter, we wait for a better entry point.

However, it seems that the market is currently overly sensitive to information that suggests a possible outcome but an outcome which has repeatedly failed to materialize and even swung in the completely opposite direction. It's even worse when headlines suggest there is "one" reason for both market spikes and declines – a concept introduced by Nassim Nicholas Taleb as the Narrative Fallacy in his book, The Black Swan.

For example, the following four headlines were printed in the Wall Street Journal within 10 days of each other.

U.S. Stocks Rally on Plan for New Trade Talks

U.S. 10-Year Treasury pries Fall on U.S./China Hopes

Trade Disputes Curb Global Factory Activity as Confidence Wanes

U.S. Stocks Slip as Investors Wary of Trade Talks

Photo Source

Well, are the trade talks on or off and are they going well or poorly? And should we be making investment decisions on the whims of a highly volatile topic? Perhaps we need to check Twitter for the latest update?

Market swoon to market boom

The S&P 500 (SPY) hit an all-time high in late July only to drop by almost 7% within the first week of August after the tariff spat between President Trump and China intensified. The tariff tiff goes back to early 2018 when Trump signed a tariff on solar panels, steel, and aluminum. The tariff was for all countries but really targeted at China. China retaliated with a tariff of its own and, as the graph below shows, it's been tit for tat ever since.

What's troubling is that up until that point, economic data coming out of the US had been good, if not acceptable, which led to a consensus opinion that a recession is not on the horizon. Then on Sept. 5 , markets shot up 2% on "Hopes for Trade Talks."

In addition, GDP was reported around that time and confirmed a growth rate of about 2% - slightly below the 2.1% consensus, but still OK. While chalked up as good news, the underlying data revealed that almost all of the growth was driven by consumer spending. That isn't too surprising since consumption makes up 70% of the US economy, but in the latest GDP figures, both business investment and net exports were a drag on growth. Government spending contributed a modest amount to growth but it was consumption that contributed a whopping 3% to GDP - all other components together were a 1% drag to GDP. It was great to see the consumer spending, but the unbalanced drivers of growth could be a harbinger of risks on the horizon.

Combined with the hopes for trade talks, the market had a great week, with the S&P coming within a couple of percentage points of its all-time high. Good times again?

When we rely on bad news to drive the market higher

Fortunately, or unfortunately at this stage of the business cycle, bad news could be interpreted as good news if the bad news is impactful enough to warrant more aggressive rate cuts by the Fed.

The August ISM Manufacturing index dropped below 50 for the first time since 2015, and according to Pantheon, the report is suggesting additional declines in factory outputs. A detailed look at the ISM data further reveals a decline in new orders to its lowest level in more than 10 years – suggesting further slowdowns ahead. And the Export Orders index declined to 43.3 – it's lowest level since early 2009. With the US dollar strengthening, exports don't look to improve any time soon either.

Source: Prepared by Author

The chart below is the Pantheon chart that suggests manufacturing output could decline between 2%-3% based on the current ISM survey.

The jobs report confirmed that manufacturing is now shedding jobs.

And the 10-year Treasury rate also suggests further pain in the manufacturing sector.

On the other hand, while PMI in the US is suffering, China is holding steady, according to HSBC and IFR Markets).

Payroll details were bad too. Despite a headline number of 130,000 jobs created, the monthly tally was helped by a 28,000 increase in government hiring for the 2020 Census. Private payrolls were up just 96,000, and though the month to month data is lumpy and we expect a rebound next month, the trend is downward. It will only accelerate as businesses scale back hiring due to uncertainty.

The NFIB survey released earlier this month also suggested concerns among small businesses that the tariffs aren’t good for business. Note also that tariffs on $300B of goods will be raised to 30% on Oct. 1, so if these businesses already were facing problems, they are only going to get worse.

More Hopes on Housing and Rate Cuts

The thought that lower rates would drive home buying was one reason why economists figured economic growth had another leg up. But lower rates have not spurred new home buying initially because of affordability issues, but now that home price increases are sputtering, consumers may postpone buying until more favorable conditions arise. I mean, who wants to buy a house when prices are stalling?

According to Eye on Housing,

The Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, reported by S&P Dow Jones Indices, slowed to a 1.9% seasonally adjusted annual growth rate in June, from 2.4% in May. On a year-over-year basis, the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index posted a 3.1% annual gain in June, down from 3.3% in May. It was the lowest annual gain since September 2012. The annual growth rate has decreased for 15 straight months, from 6.5% in March 2018 to 3.1% in June 2019.

This expected "boost" to the economy from housing, whose recovery has been disappointing since the great recession, seems never to materialize.

Not so bad news

I'm in the process of listening to an audio book called A Brief History of Doom: Two Hundred Years of Financial Crises, by Richard Vague. I'm barely a chapter into the book, but the author already has explicitly stated his thesis that financial crises are preceded by and mostly caused by runaway leverage. If that's the case, then we should be OK for now. Household leverage is well below the credit bubble of 2008 and is as low as it was back in the early 2000s.

And in one of the sectors we follow most closely, REITs seem to be well capitalized and with much less debt on the balance sheets than they had in 2008-2009.

Unfortunately, less bad news means the Fed is less likely to cut rates by more than just 25bps. The 25bps is just about given with a 100% probability of that happening later this month. But what many analysts hoped would be a 50bps cut is not even on the table for now. That is, as of the writing of this article, which at last glance, showed that "hopes" of a US/China dialog was still on the table.

What strategies work?

When markets are acting irrationally and unpredictably, we suggest a greater level of caution. This approach isn't necessarily contrary to Warren Buffett's advice to be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful. It suggests being careful when others are crazy!

We have been preaching defensive strategies for a few months now, and as the market hit new highs, readers following our advice would have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) with less volatility using the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV).

Investing in more defensive sectors is probably a good idea too and we have witnessed a higher level of inflows into defensive sectors over the last couple of months, including Consumer Staples, Utilities and REITs.

And according to SPDR, the factors with the biggest increases in fund flows were Dividend and Low Vol strategies, although Quality has had the highest percentage increase.

We touched on the high dividend vs. dividend growth strategy in an article last month and have written extensively on low vol strategies. High dividend strategies are driven by Low Vol and Value, while dividend growth strategies are driven by Quality and Low Vol. Our view is that volatility will remain elevated for the foreseeable future and that these strategies and other more conservative strategies should hold up well until we get actual data confirming a downturn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.