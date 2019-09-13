Inditex: Online Business Drives Growth But Profitability Remains Challenging

The fear that the problems with profitability will persist and the difficult market environment, however, make the company appear somewhat overvalued. It is therefore not a jewel.

Inditex has now published its latest figures. Sales in particular have developed very well in the last quarter, so it's time to reassess my former "neutral" rating.

At the beginning of July, I took a closer look at Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY; OTCPK:IDEXF). As the world's largest fashion retailers, the company struggled with stagnating profitability. After my analysis, I came to the following conclusion.

Inditex is a great company with a proven business model, but there is no hurry. [...] it is worth an investment, but you don't necessarily have to buy it now

Given that, my rating was only a "neutral". Since publication, the share price increased only slightly (4.22 percent). Accordingly, investors who have not purchased any shares in the company have not missed a thing. Inditex has now published its latest figures. Sales in particular have developed very well in the last quarter, so it's time to reassess my "neutral" rating. After providing the highlights, I will analyze these numbers.

The Highlights

Here are the highlights of the first six quarter short and sweet:

In the first half year 2019, net sales reached EUR 12.8 billion, 7 percent higher than in the first half year 2018. Sales in local currencies grew 7 percent.

Gross profit reached EUR 7.3 billion, 7 percent higher. Gross margin reached 56.8 percent (+12bps).

EBITDA increased by 8 percent to EUR 3.4 billion.

Net income increased by 10 percent to EUR 1.5 billion.

Operating cash flow increased from from EUR 3,447 million to EUR 2,343 million.

Sales increased in all business segments. Broken down by segment, net sales came in as follows:

Segment Net sales first half 2019 in million EUR Net sales first half 2018 in million EUR Zara (Zara & Zara Home) 8,895 8,292 Pull&Bear 873 851 Massimo Dutti 844 811 Bershka 1,080 1,045 Stradivarius 776 690 Oysho 301 290 Uterqüe 52 46

(Source: Sales by segment)

Furthermore, the management has already given an outlook for the full year 2019. Stores and online sales in local currencies increased 8% between 1st August and 8th September. The company estimates sales growth of 4 percent - 6 percent in FY2019.

Analysis

The developments are very pleasing for investors. The reasons for this growth are on the one hand the opening of new branches and on the other hand the further development of the online business. The figures show that the company is continuing its chosen strategy consistently and above all successfully. Inditex's strategy is to have developed a fully integrated, fully digital and fully sustainable store and online model equipped with the latest technology by 2020. In fiscal 2018 it maintained capital expenditure at EUR 1.62 billion to support this strategy. All of the Group’s brands continued to expand the click&-collect service whereby customers can place an order online and pick it up in-store at their convenience. The company will also use massively Radio Frequency Identification (RFID). The latest stores are equipped with these technologies and facilitate the integration of the constantly growing e-commerce business.

In order to understand how well the company is managed, a comparison with the worst competitor H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) helps. Since 2010, Inditex has brought investors far more success than H&M.

Data by YCharts

In addition, the company is a generous payer of dividends. Since the IPO, Inditex has returned many dividends to its shareholders. The dividend has more than doubled in the last 5 years because the average annual growth rate of the dividend was 21.2 percent which is very impressive. In addition, the ordinary dividend was increased to represent a payout ratio of 60 percent – up from 50 percent – and Inditex will also distribute a bonus dividend totalling EUR 1 per share, split across 2019, 2020 and 2021. The change in policy translates to a 17% increase in the dividend for the year to EUR 0.88 per share; EUR 0.66 as an ordinary dividend and EUR 0.44 as a bonus dividend. Therefore, the actual dividend payout ratio of the ordinary dividend is 60 percent. While the ordinary dividend was already paid in May, the payment day of the bonus dividend is on the 4th November 2019. Accordingly, investors could still benefit from a dividend payment this year. Nevertheless, with an actual share price of EUR 27.3, the yield for this year would be 1.6 percent.

Nevertheless, the share price lost almost 4 percent on the day of publication. This brings us to the not so nice aspects of the figures. It seems like Inditex still has a number of problems in terms of profitability. That's an old problem. Although sales increased in 2018, profits and cash flow stagnated. This development has meanwhile been reflected in a falling P/E ratio. However, a P/E ratio of more than 20 is still too high for a company that only achieves growth through stagnating profitability.

Although the margin improved overall in the first half of the year compared with the previous year, many investors are sceptical about the future. In particular, some investors suspect that the margin had already deteriorated in the second quarter.When asked about this issue during the Conference call, the Executive Chairman Pablo Isla said the following:

The gross margin is a combination of many different things, you have of course, the like-for-likes as well sales growth, you have the product mix, you have the fashion trends, you have currencies, you have raw material costs, there are many, many elements involved in the gross margin. And globally at the beginning of the year in the month of March, we were guiding for a stable gross margin during the year in this first half. We have achieved this stable gross margin plus 12 basis points and we keep this stable gross margin guidance for the full year. And we don't like to elaborate very much on the gross margin on a quarterly basis. As I was saying to you because this is not our approach in terms – of running the business, but the globally we can say that the system has been a positive in terms of the gross margin evolution with this 12 basis points gross margin increase which means a stable gross margin during the season in line with our guidance. We always say that we work for the stability of the gross margin that this is – much more than focusing on trying to maximize in this particular – in any particular season the gross margin evolution. We are always thinking about the medium and the long-term evolution of the company.

This problem is reminding of the development of the German fashion company Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY). Its expensive store expansion also made the company much less profitable. This resulted in profit warnings, a drastic dividend cut and the following crash of the Hugo Boss share in 2015. How laborious it is to reverse such a misguided course in a difficult market environment can be seen well in the further course of the share development:

Data by YCharts

However, the fact that the same scenario also occurs with Inditex is anything but certain. The developments are different in detail. Hugo Boss had to struggle in particular with the American and Chinese markets. In addition, there was a pricing policy that was difficult to comprehend. Chinese customers had to pay higher prices than European customers. In addition, Hugo Boss misspeculated with its collections. Inditex is positioned quite differently here. Although there is a great dependency on Zara & Zara Home:

(Source: Zara & Zara Home is by far the biggest business segment)

the largest market by far is Europe.

However, investors should not assume that the company will quickly increase its profitability again, as the investments will continue for some years to come. Further declines in profitability are also conceivable and should be factored into the price potential. Accordingly, there will be further downside potential in the future, especially in the event of declining markets.

Take away

(Source: Zara, Inditex's biggest brand)

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing.The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel rather now than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Inditex

My opinion from my first Inditex analysis remains unchanged. Inditex is a great company with a proven business model. The fear that the problems with profitability will persist and the difficult market environment, however, make the company appear somewhat overvalued. It is therefore not a jewel.

Great first half year.

Great dividend growth.

Strong investments in future growths.

Concerns regarding profitability remain.

Tough market environment.

The company is somewhat overvalued.

