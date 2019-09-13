Preparing For The Recession: Suffering German Car Manufacturers May Already Offer Value

Nevertheless, as always, there is an opportunity in every crisis because it is clear that economic conditions will improve again at some point.

Introduction

When investing in the stock market, we all can not see the future. Nevertheless, there are statistically more or less certainties that investors should take into account in their considerations. One of these completely banal certainties is that every upswing is followed by a downturn. Since the financial crisis of 2009, the stock markets, especially in the USA, have known only one way. In such phases investors can quickly get used to the condition of rising prices. Therefore, investors always have to take into account that a recession will certainly occur at some point. The automotive market is particularly sensitive to crises. Care manufactures are suffering particularly at the moment. Investors can wait here for favorable entry opportunities.

The German car manufactures Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF; OTCPK:DMLRY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY; OTCPK:VLKAF; OTC:VLKPF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) as well as their us american peers Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) haven't given investors any pleasure for the last year and a half. The stocks of German automotive suppliers like Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF; OTCPK:CTTAY), Schaeffler (OTC:SFFLY) also suffer because manufacturers simply pass the pressure on to them.

Bear market started already in 2018

For many car manufacturers, the bear market already started in 2018.

Data by YCharts

In the middle of 2018, the economic environment for all major markets (China, the USA and Europe) deteriorated dramatically. This was due in part to the customers’ lengthy transition to the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), as well as to the U.S. trade conflicts with China and Europe. As a result, global automobile production - which had been expected to grow by two million passenger cars and light commercial vehicles - fell by around one million vehicles. At the end of May 2018, the U.S. government’s announcement that it was examining import tariffs on cars took the global stock markets by surprise and had a particularly negative impact on the share prices of automotive manufacturers. The failure to form a government in Italy also provoked fears of a new euro crisis. In addition, the U.S. government’s announcement that it would enforce extensive import tariffs on Chinese goods in the third quarter unsettled the stock markets again in the second half of June 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2018, rising interest rates in the U.S.A., further escalation of the trade conflict between the U.S.A. and China, and weaker economic data and expectations for the global economy the stock price to fall significantly.

In 2019, even the increased hope for rapid interest rate cuts in the USA did not attract Continental investors. This is due to other news from the cyclical industry. BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) revised its guidance for the full year due to lower growth in the global automotive industry, particularly in China. Other companies were also concerned that the peak in the automotive market would be reached and that demand would cool down.

And indeed, worldwide the production of cars is declining since 2018. In the first three months of 2019, global automobile production was down by more than 6 percent year-on-year, according to preliminary figures. In June 2019, the production of passenger cars in Germany was even down 24 percent in relation to the same month a year ago. Daimler even slipped into the red in the second quarter. In the first seven months, Mercedes-Benz passenger car sales, including the small car brand Smart, fell by 2.8 percent to 1.39 million cars.

Added to this are the structural changes in the industry towards electric mobility and autonomous driving. In the future there will be fewer engines and more electric cars (EVs). This will dramatically change production in the automotive and supplier industries. Some products used in cars with gasoline and diesel engines will be discontinued in the future. Additionally, EVs require fewer parts and fewer work processes.

Crisis offers opportunities

Nevertheless, as always, there is an opportunity in every crisis. The price losses can result in good buying opportunities. All in all, I think some companies in this area are already undervalued. Just to name an example, Schaeffler's (OTC:SFFLY) actual P/E ratio is 5.9. Its actual dividend yield is above 7 percent. While this may indicate a possible cut next year, it shows that investors could speculate on a cyclical bet within this industry sector. I will definitely buy first positions of Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF; OTCPK:CTTAY) and / or Schaeffler in the future. Both have performed extremely badly, especially because of the trade conflict.

This naturally raises the question of the right starting time. One the one hand, there may be an exaggeration because the cyclical weakening is mainly due to political problems. It is well known that political stock markets have short legs. In this respect, an investment in such cyclical companies could be an option now. As it regards the structural changes in the industry, the respective production processes only have to be changed. This also offers opportunities for innovation.

On the other hand, it should be keep in mind that macroeconomic developments may continue to weigh on the world trade. It is not yet possible to predict that the conflict with China will be resolved. Conflicts with Iran and North Korea persist. The existing escalation potential here could continue to weigh on the share price. Additionally, investors should keep the Brexit in mind. If UK leaves without a deal, the next months could be tough. Car production may indeed have reached the peak of its growth cycle as well. The effects of this would also affect the coming quarters. Still, these conditions will definitely not last forever.

To deal with this uncertainty, I have a pretty clear approach. Given the macroeconomic developments, the potential no deal Brexit and all the other disputes I mentioned above, I expect the uncertainties to continue over the next few months. This gives me some time which I plan to use carefully. Good management becomes clear in bad times.Therefore, I will monitor the market and especially this market segment pretty close. In particular I want to know how the companies and their management are coping with the current market environment.

Takeaway

Investors of German car manufacture companies and their suppliers may suffer these days. If the trade war continues it is not unlikely that the burden on stock prices increases further.

But it is clear that economic conditions will improve again at some point. Then great companies will be waiting to be picked up at a good price. Until then, I will continue to monitor markets and companies.

