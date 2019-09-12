Huize Begins U.S. IPO Effort

HUIZ has grown rapidly and is producing strong financial results in a large market.

The firm operates an online marketplace for insurance products and services in China.

Huize has filed to raise $150 million in an U.S. IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

Huize (HUIZ) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $150 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as an independent online insurance product and service marketplace in China.

HUIZ is growing quickly and producing impressive financial results.

When we learn IPO pricing and valuation details, I’ll provide an update.

Company & Technology

Shenzhen, China-based Huize was founded in 2006 to develop an online marketplace where insurance companies can provide insurance products and services to consumers through a single platform.

Management is headed by Founder, Chairman and CEO Cunjun Ma, who previously served as the head of a subsidiary of Hua An Property Insurance.

Huize does not bear underwriting risks as it operates as a licensed insurance intermediary, providing a medium for companies to reach a larger audience.

The company is focused on providing long-term life and health-related as well as property and casualty insurance products with a term that is at least one year, while management claims that a ‘substantial portion of these products have payment terms of 20 years or more.’

As of the end of June, 2019, the firm had cumulatively served 5.8 million insurance clients, the majority of which are part of a younger generation demographic, while management says it has worked with 67 insurer partners, ‘representing a substantial portion of all licensed insurance companies in China.’

Additionally, according to an Oliver Wyman Report, Huize was the largest independent online long-term life and health insurance product and service platform in China by gross written premiums facilitated in 2018.

The firm’s primary source of income is insurance brokerage fees paid by its insurer partners.

For H1 2019, Huize provided 214 life and health products and 861 property and casualty insurance products while its life and health insurance category accounted for 89.9% of the company’s collected brokerage fees.

The firm’s life and health insurance products cover critical illnesses, typically offering the insured a lump-sum payment if they’re diagnosed with a major illness as defined in the insurance policy.

Investors in Huize included Shenzhen Fortune Venture Capital and CDF-Capital. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

Huize directly markets its offerings through professional financial media and social media channels as part of its cooperation with insurer partners.

The firm also utilizes social media influencers and financial institutions to promote its services.

Additionally, the company has a loyalty program that offers points to its users which can be exchanged in a mobile app and a website for a variety of gifts and services that Huize purchases from third-party providers, while points can be obtained through various activities, such as signing up for an account, inviting friends, and commenting on insurance products.

Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping sharply as the firm has scaled operations, per the table below:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 13.9% 2018 18.6% 2017 39.9%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales spend, was a very high 4.3x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 4.3 2018 2.6

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the China online insurance market is projected to surpass $79 billion in 2019 and grow at an estimated CAGR of 41% between 2019 and 2024.

Property premiums in online insurance market in China grew significantly over H1 2018, reaching CNY 32.64 billion ($4.6 billion) and marking a 37.3% year-on-year increase, as per the Insurance Association of China.

Premium income of online insurance providers in China is estimated to surpass CNY 300 billion ($42.16 billion) in 2019.

Below is an overview graphic of the online insurance sector premium in China between 2013 and 2017:

According to another 2019 market research report by Deloitte, 2018 and 2019 are shaping up to be strong years for the insurance industry, however, concerns of an economic slowdown to the point of a full-fledged recession by 2020 as well as the ongoing trade disputes between the US and China has the potential to cloud the industry’s optimistic overlook.

Management says that Huize’s competitors are other online independent insurance product and service platforms, traditional insurance intermediaries, online direct sales channels of large insurance companies, major internet companies that have commenced insurance distribution operations, as well as other online insurance technology companies.

Financial Performance

Huize’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Strong increase in gross profit and stable gross margin

Variable but near breakeven operating profit

Strong growth in cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 65,763,000 146.0% 2018 $ 74,119,000 91.4% 2017 $ 38,725,294 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 24,931,000 134.3% 2018 $ 28,031,000 93.4% 2017 $ 14,497,353 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 37.91% 2018 37.82% 2017 37.44% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ (415,000) -0.6% 2018 $ 3,611,000 4.9% 2017 $ (14,750,147) -38.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ 934,000 2018 $ 427,000 2017 $ (14,271,324) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ 8,036,000 2018 $ 9,739,000 2017 $ (12,551,324)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $6.5 million in cash and $36.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was $16.6 million.

IPO Details

HUIZ intends to raise $150 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs, although the final figure may differ.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for investment in technology and big data analytics to further enhance our client acquisition efficiency and risk management capabilities; for product design and development; and for general corporate purpose and potential investments.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, CICC, and Tiger Brokers.

Commentary

HUIZ is attempting to access U.S. public capital in a generally difficult period due to poor performance by most Chinese firms on U.S. markets.

Additionally, U.S. markets have been volatile recently due to trade tensions between the U.S. and China, which further complicates IPO transactions.

The company’s financials show strong growth across most major metrics. The firm has an ‘asset-light’ business model as it acts as an online marketplace in the consumer insurance space.

Selling costs as a percentage of revenue have been dropping and its selling efficiency has risen markedly, indicating a very capital efficient growth trajectory.

The market opportunity for online insurance product sales in China appears to be large but growing unevenly, possibly due to macro economic factors.

Unlike the shadow banking marketplace sector which has seen regulatory crackdowns, the online insurance sector would appear to be far more robust and relatively benign from a regulatory standpoint.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

I look forward to learning more details about management’s pricing and valuation assumptions and will provide a final opinion at that time.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

