Acreage Holdings: Falling To All-Time Low

Investors should consider other U.S. MSOs as Acreage has given up its future upside to Canopy while retaining a phantom status on the stock market, leading to more future volatility.

Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) shares fell to unprecedented levels in the aftermath of its sale to Canopy Growth (CGC). We actually somewhat predicted such an outcome in our analysis published shortly after the deal was announced. Despite the recent challenges, we think Acreage's underperformance will likely persist due to the fundamental disconnect between its performance and complicated relationship with Canopy.

(All amounts in USD)

All-Time Low

Acreage shares closed at $8.62 last Friday which is 65% lower than the $25 per share based on which it raised $314 million during the RTO. The stock has fallen precipitously in recent weeks, partially because Canopy also suffered major setbacks in the stock market. Based on the exchange ratio of 0.5818, each Acreage share should be worth $16.9 based on Canopy's closing share price of $27.66. However, Acreage is trading at a discount of ~50% to the implied offer price which is very high for most M&A deals. In the days following the initial deal announcement, Acreage shares were trading at a discount of 18% but the gap has since widened significantly. With the stock trading near all-time lows, we think there will be persistent headwinds that could continue to pressure the stock.

(Source: TSX)

Acreage recently reported its 2019 Q2 results which showed revenue increasing 37% to $18 million while gross margin remains weak at 38%. Pro forma revenue would be $37 million assuming all pending acquisitions were closed. Most of the revenue was generated from Acreage's operations in New England and the Mid-Atlantic. Almost all of the growth came from acquisitions and future growth also hinges on additional acquisitions as organic growth remains a black box based on limited disclosures. Acreage announced the $120 million acquisition of a Nevada-based operator which will provide it 7 dispensaries and a significant cultivation and manufacturing foothold in the state. This also further diversifies Acreage's physical footprint beyond the East Coast. However, it is also worth noting that Acreage remains one of the smaller U.S. MSOs by Q2 revenue compared to other leading operators such as Curaleaf at $48 million, Green Thumb at $45 million, MedMen at $42 million, and Trulieve at $58 million. Despite much fanfare when the company debuted on the stock market based on its impressive board, the company has not been able to inspire investor confidence despite slowly making progress.

(Source: Public Filings)

What's In For Shareholders?

We released our analysis "Bad Outcome For Shareholders Selling To Canopy" shortly after Acreage agreed to sell itself. In the article, we argued that the company is making a move that will likely limit future upside for its shareholders. We raised three main points that remain valid today:

Acreage received little premium

Acreage will become a zombie stock as investors turn elsewhere for high-growth stocks with significantly more upside

Uncertainty related to the deal structure and Canopy ownership complicates the story and makes the stock less appealing

Going forward, we think Acreage shares will continue to suffer from these factors as the fundamental issue remains in place. Acreage shareholders have few reasons to keep the stock after receiving one-time cash payments of $2.55 per share from Canopy now that Canopy has essentially acquired Acreage and will retain all future upside. Imagine you are one of the Acreage shareholders and you just received a $2.55 special dividend and are free to sell your stock. Why would you stay in Acreage? One of the indications of waning investor interest in Acreage shares is the smaller trading volume (see below the daily volumes for top MSOs on a recent trading day):

Acreage trading volume: 262k shares

Curaleaf: 2.1 million shares

Green Thumb: 979k shares

Cresco Labs: 197k shares

Harvest Health: 708k shares

Trulieve: 1.1 million shares

iAnthus: 636k shares

Another reason why investors should consider divesting Acreage shares is that the company does not represent a U.S. pure-play anymore. Acreage is essentially sold to Canopy and its share price should fluctuate with Canopy share price based on the exchange ratio. For Acreage shareholders, their stock should reflect the change in the value of Canopy shares, not its U.S. MSO business, going forward. Then what's the point of owning Acreage shares if you can't get exposure to the U.S. MSO industry? The answer is most likely that there is none and that could be why investors are bailing on Acreage for other U.S. MSOs.

Looking Ahead

In short, Acreage has a smaller footprint, lower revenue base (with most assets acquired rather than organically built), and future upside capped by its recent sale to Canopy. We see very few ways for how the company could differentiate itself from the rest of the MSOs. We remain of the view that there are better investment options among MSOs, the same view we had after the sale to Canopy was first announced. Acreage is essentially a phantom stock now and at best should fluctuate with Canopy shares based on the exchange ratio. Due to the current market downturn and self-inflicted pains, Acreage shares are trading at a ~50% discount to the implied offer price which indicates a total lack of investor confidence in its future prospects.

