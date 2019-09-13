Shake Shack: Bullish If You Can Look Past The Trees To See The Forest

(Source: Shake Shack)

Shake Shack (SHAK) is on the edge of potentially what is a multi-year run in top-line growth, primarily from expanding its footprint domestically and internationally. It has the right product offering that resonates with consumers, and there is a lot of potential demand that management is not tapping on at the moment as it tries get its scaling strategy to be more robust. At the same time, while same-store-sales-growth (SSSG) has been slow and inconsistent for many quarters, I believe that investors are underestimating its potential for higher SSSG moving forward.

Store expansion will go higher than 56-60 stores per year in 2020

SHAK is only in the early innings of its footprint expansion runway, with only 237 system-wide unit count (as of latest 2Q earnings), while targeting only 38-40 company-operated and 18-20 licensed store openings for 2019. Management cites the reason for slow expansion as long permitting processes and difficulty of getting contractors to build out stores. I believe this to be just teething problems associated with any young chain trying to address the huge potential demand for its products in the market, while also attempting to retain control over the brand identity by ensuring that new stores fully reflect SHAK’s brand message and offering. The problem on the ground is many-fold, but they central on execution rather than market limitations. As the store base grows, SHAK’s store development team should begin to mature, leveraging on contractor and real estate relationships to greatly improve execution speed and economies of scale.

At the same time, the brand’s story started as a humble street vendor in Madison Square Park, and the company goes after the Informal Eating Out (BATS:IEO) market, where fast casual is but a subset of this larger category. There is potential for SHAK to roll out multiple store formats and concepts (i.e. road-side kiosks, food trucks, warehouse settings, etc.) to engage customers in its brand experience. This brings plenty of optionality in terms of how creative they can get to capture customers in new geographies, but in the short term, it will still take a toll on the store development function as SHAK figures this out.

At the same time, market is wondering if new locations opened outside its core market is going to be less profitable as its expands outside its New York City turf. I believe that the inconsistent comps posted in its past few quarters only exhibit the volatility brought on by its very small store base (~72 units recorded in SSSG now due to only stores with >2 year operating histories being recorded). In the latest Q2 earnings, average unit sales per year is still at the $4.2m range, which is best-in class, compared to peers Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and McDonald’s (MCD).

Internationally, China is the next big potential market for licensing. I note that SHAK has engaged Maxim Caterers, the same partner used by Starbucks for SEA expansion strategy. Currently, there are plans for 15 total locations in China, but knowing the strategic growth priorities at Maxim – being a large scale franchiser, I expect this store count to keep being revised higher in future quarters as stores are built. Leveraging on Maxim’s expertise to establish the brand in China greatly reduces risk of brand portability too, which is the key premise of bears to the unit expansion thesis.

Potential for same-store-sales growth is under-appreciated as SHAK pushes the throttle on innovation

In my opinion, SHAK’s offering is a unique mix of elements riding on consumer trends of today and of the future. It draws strong parallel to CMG in terms of appealing to consumers with its “premium & all-natural ingredients” which are locally and sustainably sourced, with its critically acclaimed Angus beef burgers. It also retains all the fast food value propositions for consumers looking for quick service and convenience, and it recently expanded its digital ordering, delivery and take-out options, bringing it up to speed with well-established peers (e.g. McDonalds). At the same time, it spends an above-average amount of cash (~$2m per unit) per store on interior design, to emulate a “community-based “atmosphere, with high ceilings and wood finishes. Besides, the company also carefully plans out each store’s design to ensure that it is locally distinct, while emphasizing that it will donate a certain percentage of sales of certain products to local charities. This value proposition of “community-based destination” is part of the key trend that WeWork (WE) is trying to capture with its offerings. This year, CMG’s stock is up 80%, MCD’s stock is up 20% and WE has drawn plenty of investor interest and funding for its growth, as investors key in to capitalize on these key consumer trends.

The company is doing a good job of positioning the brand as a destination for the younger, higher income demographic, who can easily justify spending $15 per check because the comparison is to an upscale burger dining experience at $25-$30 or fast-food competitors which does not exactly have a product they want.

This gives the brand a lot of optionality in driving innovation in offerings. In a recent interview with management, SunTrust analysts mentioned that the management team and culinary team have been testing “new menu items, new cooking equipment and new processes” and expects food innovation to ramp up SSSG in 2020. This can be monetized in many forms, including multiple limited-time-offers (LTOs) that typically drive increase in both check and traffic. SHAK has been putting innovation on a back-burner as it focuses on building getting digital sales right this year. This is again a key sign of a small but growing food chain getting stretched in all directions as they try to capture the potential demand ahead of them. An extrapolation of this slow execution will underestimate potential for SSSG as the team gets larger and more experienced.

In addition, unit-level annual sales have been hovering around the $4.2m range for some time. This might suggest some capacity constraints in the physical store that is limiting SSSG. One way to overcome this constraint is to add off-site sales channels, i.e. delivery and self take-out. After resisting delivery for years, SHAK has finally announced a delivery partnership with GrubHub for 150 locations nationwide, and according to the CEO, this will only be Phase 1 of its delivery gambit. Together with its mobile-order-and-take-out app improvements, we should see this capacity constraints ease, allowing for higher throughput to drive SSSG.

Risks to speed of expansion lie in the thin operating margins

SHAK is attempting to drive considerable top-line growth organically, without taking on any financial debt. As such, it primarily funds its growth from its operating margins. Its operating margins fell from 11% in FY 2015 to 6% in the last 12 months. This is primarily due to increase in store-related expenses to 12%, where management cited last earnings that SHAK contines to incur additional costs from opening a record 34 company-operated units, and for integrated delivery pilots.

This currently depressed level of margins gives SHAK a low margin for error in its new initiatives and store unit expansion. Repeated failures of initiatives may result in lower cash flow, which might trigger a capital raise, most likely in the form of debt to fund its growth initiatives. At this point, investors may grow more skeptical of its growth execution due to diminished finanical legroom, and price in a slower growth expectation, which will re-rate its P/E downwards.

Valuation

Currently, SHAK is priced at a forward P/E of 135x on NTM EPS of $0.72. This might look crazy to on the surface, but I believe is not a true indicator as profit margins are temporarily depressed by the heavy expenses required for its capex-intensive company-operated store growth model.

For a growing company, Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/CF) is a better measure of what the market is pricing for its growth. According to Capital IQ, the forward P/CF is 46x on next-twelve-months (NTM) CF per share of $2.14. This is a more reasonable valuation showing that the market at some point expects SHAK to double its cash flow generation as it expands. As a benchmark, CMG, another fast-growing peer in the fast casual space has forward P/CF of 30x. Compared to CMG’s store base of ~2,500, SHAK has only 237 stores and a much longer-runway. However, it is only priced at 16x premium to CMG, suggesting that the market is taking a “show-me” approach, where investors will continually roll forward the P/CF to indicate new expectations for more units as it successfully completes the unit growth already priced in at the moment.

According to my estimates for a 5-year horizon of 20% p.a. increase in free-cash-flow (underpinned by consistent 5% SSSG and 15% unit growth, while operating margins recover to 15% at the end of the 5-year period), free-cash-flow should be at the $5.32 level. At that point, I would assign a 30x-35x P/CF to SHAK with a store base of around 475, to reflect the continued rollover of unit penetration opportunities. This gives a valuation of $160-$186 per share, signalling a 60%-86% upside from current price for a multi-year growth scenario.

Takeaway

SHAK is a long-term holding opportunity with solid exposure to key consumer trends, and should perform well if management team is able to execute well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.