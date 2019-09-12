FuelCell Energy: Short-Lived Rally After Q3 Results As Debt Deadlines Loom

Given the lack of a viable business model, ongoing cash burn from operations and material, additional capital needs, the company remains unlikely to avoid restructuring under chapter 11.

FuelCell Energy is facing a number of major debt deadlines towards the end of this month, particularly the requirement to secure refinancing for a large project could prove difficult.

Company likely restarted aggressively selling shares into the open market on Tuesday after a four-week blackout period heading into the earnings release. Expect this overhang to continue.

I have covered FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Ailing molten carbonate fuel cell power plant developer FuelCell Energy's shares went on a short-lived, but violent rally on Monday after the company reported Q3/FY19 results that, on the surface, beat consensus expectations by a wide margin.

Unfortunately, analyst estimates did not include the recent $10 million carbon capture technology licensing agreement with a subsidiary of ExxonMobil (XOM) which basically was the sole reason behind the outperformance.

Photo: Fuel Cell Power

That said, the company more than tripled power generation revenues quarter-over-quarter due to the addition of the large-scale Bridgeport Fuel Cell Park ("BFC") early in the quarter. Keep in mind that the terms of the respective credit agreement vastly reduce the potential to upstream potential excess cash flows from the new BFC subsidiary to the FuelCell Energy parent.

In addition, the company has been contractually required to segregate a BFC replacement module valued at $2.2 million from its remaining inventory as creditors seem to be well aware of FuelCell Energy's dire financial situation.

But on Monday, speculative investors and traders seemed to focus on a couple of assumed major positives:

The large top- and bottom line beat relative to consensus expectations. Unrestricted cash was up slightly sequentially to $16.0 million. Operating expenses decreased by 35% quarter-over-quarter to $9 million. No material cash burn from operations. Strong gross margin and adjusted EBITDA performance. No material outstanding amounts under the company's toxic Series C and D Convertible Preferred Stock anymore. No material sales under the company's at-the-market ("ATM") offering program after the end of Q2.

Table: Key Financial Metrics 2016-2019 - Source: Company Filings and Press Releases, Author's own work

The problem is that points 1-5 are all related to the above discussed $10 million one-time license payment from ExxonMobil while the redemption of the toxic Series C and D Convertible Preferred Stock has been a major contributor to the more than eightfold sequential increase in outstanding shares.

Lastly, the fact that FuelCell Energy stopped selling shares into the open market in early August was likely owed to the usual four-week blackout period going into earnings during which most companies abstain from trading in its own shares.

Without the one-time license payment, the company would have used a little over $10 million in cash from operations in Q3. Even when generously assuming a further decrease in quarterly cash burn, FuelCell Energy urgently needs to raise more capital to cover ongoing operating losses and develop a viable business plan.

As of September 4, the company still had $22.9 million left under its at-the-market sales agreement with B. Riley FBR (RILY) and Oppenheimer & Co. but I fully expect sales to have recommenced on Tuesday given the almost 50% share price decline experienced since Monday's close.

As discussed in great detail in my last article on FuelCell Energy, the company is facing a number of deadlines later this month:

Hercules Capital credit facility needs to paid down to $5 million until September 30.

$6 million Tulare BioMAT project construction facility with NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) needs to be repaid by September 30.

Generate Capital can exercise a call right for a $10 million construction loan until September 30 which would require the company to repay the facility within short notice.

Fifth Third Bank has required the company to come up with a binding refinancing agreement as well as binding letters of intent from tax equity investors for the Groton Naval Submarine Base project by September 28.

Fifth Third Bank also demands the company to "complete the conditioning of the first of the remaining two fuel cells units for the Groton Project no later than September 19"

With the Hercules Capital facility having already been paid down to $5.6 million as of September 4, I fully expect the company to reach the required $5 million threshold in the coming weeks which would extend the deadline for repayment of the remainder to October 22.

The company also has the funds to repay the NRG Energy loan facility but might very well manage to secure another extension.

Things will become more difficult if Generate Capital exercises its call right until September 30 and demands repayment of its $10 million construction loan.

But the elephant in the room is clearly the requirement to come up with a binding refinancing agreement for the Groton Naval Submarine Base project construction facility. Given FuelCell Energy's unclear fate at this point, I expect lenders and tax equity investors to be reluctant to refinance the project at this point in time, particularly given the fact that the power plant needs regular maintenance and stack exchanges over the initial twenty-year power purchase agreement - work that can only be performed by the company.

So far, FuelCell Energy has avoided a bankruptcy filing by a mixture of expense reductions, delaying payments to trade creditors, the one-time license agreement with ExxonMobil and selling tens of millions of new shares into the open market.

But all these short-term life support measures to not address the company's core problem: The lack of a viable business model.

Without access to capital at reasonable terms, FuelCell Energy won't be able to deliver on its approximately $1.2 billion in project backlog and it is difficult to envision how the company could manage to attract new investors to a capital intensive, low-margin business with an unclear fate at this point.

Also keep in mind that the company has reduced manufacturing capacity by 90% to reduce operation expenses. A restart would likely require additional investment, particularly the re-hiring of discharged employees.

Bottom Line:

FuelCell Energy has so far managed to avoid bankruptcy mainly at the expense of outsized shareholder dilution and this pattern is likely to continue for the time being. Raising the remaining $22.9 million under the company's at -the-market sales agreement at an average price of $0.40 would increase outstanding shares by almost 50% from 125.9 million as of September 6 to 183.1 million without providing a solution to the company's core problem: The ongoing lack of a viable business model.

Even assuming duly repayment or further extension of the above discussed credit facilities, the requirement to refinance the Groton Naval Submarine Base project could push FuelCell Energy over the edge given the outsized risks involved for potential investors at this point.

New management continues to face the Herculean task (no pun intended) of dealing with the company's short-term debt and funding issues while at the same time develop a viable long-term business plan including raising the necessary capital to execute on it.

Given the above discussed challenges and my expectation of an ongoing overhang from ATM sales, investors should continue to avoid the shares.

