Chesapeake Energy Stock Anticipates Armageddon

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) stock has been the subject of a lot of speculation lately. Most of that speculation has been negative. Despite an economy that has posted some of the best numbers in years along with a very low unemployment rate, Mr. Market speculates about a recession, a lack of suitable acreage, and of course massive oil overproduction. All of that talk has led to a stock that's now firmly disjointed from the current economic conditions and the current price of oil.

Part of the problem is that it has really been a long time since the 2008 recession. That recession was probably one of the worst in a generation or two. It could have been much worse had President Obama and Congress not taken action at the time to mitigate some of the more ominous signs of trouble. The funny thing is that all the voices that yelled about the dangers of a budget deficit at that time are now very subdued about a much larger budget deficit under President Trump.

Yet the budget deficit must now be dealt with as the deficit 10 years ago needed to be dealt with. The chances are that this country has far more positives than negatives. Therefore it's highly likely that whatever solution is chosen will not bankrupt the company nor will it bring about a repeat of 2008. There's likely to be the far more typical mild recession that also has happened in our past in the near future. Such a mild recession is highly unlikely to have the consequences that are feared by this market.

Tier 1 Acreage

Similarly, the market grouses about Tier 1 acreage. Yet some of us are old enough to remember when Tier 1 acreage meant a 5,000 foot vertical well. At the time, the people attempting 10,000 foot vertical oil wells were clearly doing something that would never be profitable. That view is only 40 years old at this point or maybe a little older. Tier 1 analysis typically disdains industry history for innovation.

Another big stumbling block is recoverable reserves. It's nearly standard analysis to state the oil in place followed by what can be recovered using current technology. Since the unconventional business is new, those factors are relatively low. Some research began with a 2% recovery factor initially instead of the often 40% figure used for conventional plays. The recovery factor changes with industry innovation and that confuses many.

In addition, the changing technology allows the recovery from deeper reserves profitably and higher pressure (in the case of primarily gas). All of this and more keeps reserve numbers rising over time. More than one oil major has drilled a well where the production technology is a few years away. That will likely continue.

What should matter is the profit made by the producer on any acreage and how well that profit (and cash flow) covers the company debt while providing an adequate return for shareholders. Many times the Tier 1 acreage discussion fails miserably to account for the cost of acquiring that acreage as well as the cost of operating the acreage.

This author has covered many companies on so-called inferior acreage with a better profit and growth history. There's also the history of the Cotton Valley and Austin Chalk acreage moving up to prime acreage after being in the worse than inferior acreage for years.

The Scoop and the Stack acreage in Oklahoma is another example of acreage that has been drilled for years or even decades. But the revolution in well designs and technology improvements has made this acreage far more desirable.

The oil and gas business is a very flexible business. Any commodity business changes very quickly. I worked in poultry for decades and can tell first hand how industry conditions would literally change overnight. Other relatives worked in the oil and gas industry. They had similar stories to tell. If there's one constant in any of the commodity industries it's that the constant change absolutely wrecks future projections. The key is to figure out how change affects the future.

Right now gas is seen in oversupply and that's likely to last for years. But if Chart Industries (GTLS) has anything to say about that future, there will be a lot of new customers taking advantage of low gas pricing. That will probably lead to a demand and supply balance much sooner than many expect. The unconventional business has extended the natural gas oversupply longer than many expected. But there's absolutely no reason to expect that oversupply to continue unabated into the indefinite future. There are simply too many industries switching to cheap gas for that to continue to happen. Sooner (or later) the gas demand will balance with the supply and prices will stabilize.

In short, Tier 1 acreage is far more flexible and changing than many imagine. The unconventional business is a very young business that's really just beginning. There are a lot of frontiers yet to be conquered. We still do not know how to get oil from limestone formations very well. Similarly, extracting oil from actual shale formations is still a challenge. The so-called "shale business" actually takes oil from tight oil formations. Meanwhile the actual shale formations are still a future possibility for the business. It's far more likely that the oil and gas business is preparing at least a generation for cheap energy the way things are going.

Any time I have gone to a university to ask one of the professors how much oil and gas is left since production began a long time ago, the answer is usually significantly above 90%. The fact is that the Earth has far more resources than mankind has ever really begun to use. The cost to get those resources is a definite hurdle. But there appears to be more than plenty of resources left for future generations.

Back to Chesapeake

All of these fears and more have clearly impacted the stock of Chesapeake Energy.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website September 9, 2019

The stock has absolutely been pummeled since May on a bunch of investor fears about the future. That future may or may not happen. But what needs to be realized is that this management survived when the company was in far worse shape.

Now with debt ratios slightly on the speculative side, but in far better condition than they have been in years, the stock market is horrified about the future. Yet just a few years back when there was no cash flow to speak of and horrendous write-offs after each asset sale, the stock price was considerably higher.

The answer appears to be that the market believed the stories that management told about the future. However, now that the future is just about here, the market is finally worried about whether or not that future story has any veracity at all. Even though this management pulled a near miracle by saving a company in dire financial straits, the market now worries that management will continue a very extraordinary journey begun a few years back. Historically, the stock market often worries far more when real profits are around the corner.

That attitude can be very confusing when one considers the almost market certainty that stocks like Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) have a great future. Both of those managements have a very long way to go to approach the financial improvement that Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has shown in the last few years. Both Netflix and Tesla are probably years away from sustainable profits (if in fact they are ever profitable). Neither has really had the competition that Chesapeake Energy survives every day.

Finances

Margins and debt ratios are improving. They should continue to improve baring an economic collapse.

.

Source Chesapeake Energy Second Quarter 2019, August Earnings Slides

Not only is the company improving margins and EBITDA, but cash flow is now longer burdened with unfavorable court case outcomes or onerous midstream contracts. In the past, cash flow from operating activities was zeroed out while management cleaned house of a lot of leftover problems.

The reason that margins will almost certainly rise is that the percentage of oil produced is rising seven percentage points due to the acquisition of oil rich Eagle Ford acreage. Baring an economic collapse such a significant increase in the amount of oil produced as a percentage of production will have a big effect on cash flow in the future.

Source Chesapeake Energy Second Quarter 2019, August Earnings Slides

This management also bought itself time to increase cash flow by drilling for more oil by refinancing the debt as soon as possible. While some grouse that the debt refinancing costs more money, it also bought management time to show results satisfactory to the capital market. Clearly management is now in a position to ride out any unfavorable debt market conditions. Many managements wait until they have to refinance rather than being opportunistic. Give this management full credit for seeing ahead to a possible hostile market.

Brazos Valley

In the short time the company has owned this acreage, costs and breakeven have already dropped significantly. Management is hardly taking the time to celebrate this one. Instead, they are working hard to drop costs even more.

Source Chesapeake Energy Second Quarter 2019, August Earnings Slides

There has been some talk of a lack of activity on the oil rich acreage in this area. Speculation by some large investors and institutions has been rampant. Ever higher prices for acreage has been the order of the day until recently. That leads to hoarding. Periodically a company "buys in" to the Permian or the Eagle Ford to give these speculators more hope of even larger gains in the future. That's really "par for the course" in a business such as this.

In the meantime, this company has added some cash flow rich acreage and has four rigs drilling on this acreage. The fast payback of the acreage should allow for a rapid cash flow build that lenders just love to see on the financial statements.

The company probably needs to sell one or two more projects to get debt down to a suitable level. There's also the possibility of another all-stock acquisition for the right price and location. Clearly, though, the company is significantly improved from the company this management inherited a few years back.

Summary

The company should easily post cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-working capital accounts in excess of $2 billion this year. The emphasis on drilling for oil should lead to more significant cash flow growth in the future regardless of industry conditions (except for an economic collapse).

This management has survived with far less material to work with than the current situation. The market concerns are clearly overblown just when management should succeed in bringing key ratios to investment grade levels.

This stock was clearly far overvalued in the past given all the challenges that management overcame. Now the market is reacting in typical fashion by extremely undervaluing the stock. This author does follow smaller companies with lower valuations. But a company this size is not likely to achieve those bargain levels with this debt load anytime soon. What's far more likely to happen is that Mr. Market will realize that this management will continue to outperform and revalue the stock accordingly. This speculative stock has a pretty bright future.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Chesapeake Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK GTLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have long dated puts on NFLX and TSLA.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.