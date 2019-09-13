Altria: 12% Down In 3 Months, Upgrade To Neutral

Potential curbs on e-cigarettes may hinder their cannibalisation of cigarette volumes in the U.S., the biggest headwind for Altria earnings.

After their large decline, Altria's shares are now on an 8.4% FCF Yield and a 7.5% Dividend Yield, having priced in most near-term risks.

Most importantly, a merger with Philip Morris now looks likely, and this will be significantly beneficial for Altria, especially in limiting downside.

At $44.72, we upgrade our recommendation to Neutral, following external developments, although the business has performed as expected.

Altria shares have fallen 12.1% since our Bearish recommendation in June, underperforming the S&P 500 index by nearly 16%.

Introduction

Since we initiated our Bearish recommendation on Altria (MO) in June ("Altria: 6.3% Dividend Yield Is Not Enough"), Altria shares have lost 12.1% of their value, underperforming the S&P 500 index by nearly 16%. Altria shares also significantly underperformed Philip Morris (PM), on which we have had a Buy recommendation since around the same time ("Philip Morris: 6% Dividend Yield, Future-Proof With 15-25% Upside"), as shown below:

Altria Share Price vs. PM & S&P 500 (Since 17th Jun) NB. Including a $1.14 dividend, PM shares’ total return in this period was -2.9%. Source: Yahoo Finance (11-Sep-19).

Altria's business has continued to perform as expected, with 19Q2 results in late July in line with our investment case, sending shares down further.

We are now upgrading our recommendation to Neutral, following a number of external developments, including (1) a potential merger with Philip Morris; (2) a more favourable share price; (3) potential curbs on e-cigarettes in the U.S.

Potential Philip Morris Merger

Since late August, a merger with Philip Morris has become likely, and this will be significantly beneficial to Altria shareholders.

On August 26th, rumours began to circulate in the press of merger discussions between Altria and Philip Morris; these discussions were confirmed by both management teams on August 27th. While Altria shares initially rallied, they fell later in the day, after leaks emerged of the merger being discussed as a nil-premium, all-stock transaction. On the Philip Morris side, shares fell 7.8% on the first day and declined further thereafter, with a negative reaction among most shareholders:

“So far we haven’t spoken to one [PMI] shareholder who supports it,” analysts at Citigroup noted on Wednesday. “We are unconvinced of the benefits of combining,” they added. "Investor Doubts Put Merger at Risk", Financial Times (27-Aug-19)

We have argued that the merger is likely to be value-destroying for Philip Morris shareholders, given Philip Morris has been doing much better than Altria and trades on a much higher multiple (see article "Philip Morris: Why A Merger With Altria Is Not Needed"). However, as reported on CNBC yesterday, merger discussions have continued to progress, with both sides having "largely" agreed on economics:

“They continue to make progress towards a transaction, towards a deal. The economic issues having been largely dealt with, social issues of course are still being talked about, but, because the deal is not necessarily focused on synergies, it shouldn’t be that difficult” David Faber, "The Faber Report" on CBNC, (11-Sep-19)

Our base case is that an Altria/Philip Morris merger will be announced soon.

Downside Limited by Merger

A merger with Philip Morris would bring many benefits to Altria. In particular, it would help limit the downside for Altria shareholders, as Philip Morris brings with it a global set of operations that would help Altria diversify beyond its traditional U.S. market, where the pressure from vaping is the strongest.

Press reports generally predict a nil-premium merger, which means an approx. 42/58 share of the equity in the combined entity between Altria and Philip Morris shareholders. This is a slightly lower figure for Altria than that implied by EBIT and FCF figures, but it is offset by Altria's lower earnings growth. The combined entity would generate c. 55% of its profits from outside the U.S.:

Market Data & Key Financials - Altria vs. PM NB1. Value of Altria’s minority holdings are deducted from net debt when calculating EV; they are not included in net sales or EBIT. NB2. Minority stakes in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Juul and Cronos (OTC:CRON) are worth $33.9bn at current market prices (at cost for Juul). Source: Altria and Philip Morris company filings, Bloomberg (11-Sep-19).

We expect Altria shares to at least maintain their current valuation multiple, given its EV/EBIT is already near the lowest among Big 4 Tobacco peers (at 8.9x, just above Imperial Brands's (OTCQX:IMBBY) 8.7x, as shown below). Philip Morris shares trade at a significantly higher multiple to peers, but we expect most of this premium to be lost following a merger:

Altria EV / EBIT vs. Peers NB. IMB (Imperial Brands) financials for FY18 (Sep); all other companies on CY18. Source: Company filings, Bloomberg (11-Sep-19).

A combined entity could afford to pay the same or a slightly higher dividend going forward. Both Altria and Philip Morris currently have dividends that are approx. 90% covered by their Free Cash Flow ("FCF"), as shown below:

Altria FCF Yield & Dividend Yield vs. Peers NB. Altria & PM dividend yield based on annualising latest dividends. Source: Company filings, Bloomberg (11-Sep-19).

At the moment, Altria shares carry a slightly higher dividend yield than Philip Morris shares, and whether the dividend yield is equalised up or down following a merger would be a subjective management decision and hard to predict.

Near-Term Risks Priced In

Altria's share price has now priced in most near-term risks in our view, given they are trading near their 52-week low (as shown below) and have a FCF yield as high as 8.4%. In addition, given the share price is now lower than before merger discussions were disclosed, it is unlikely to decline further even in the event that the deal fails.

Altria Share Price (Last 12 Months) Source: Bloomberg (11-Sep-19).

At $44.72, Altria shares are on 11.0x P/E and 8.4% FCF Yield; its Dividend Yield is 7.2%, based on annualising the upcoming dividend (to $3.36):

Altria Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation Source: Altria company filings.

Potential Curbs on E-Cigarettes

The increasingly likelihood of curbs on e-cigarettes, whose cannibalisation of U.S. cigarette volumes is the biggest headwind for Altria, represent an additional reason for our upgrade.

With Altria owning only 35% of Juul but having a 50% market share in U.S. cigarettes, the growth of e-cigarettes is a headwind for Altria earnings, as discussed in our previous articles.

In the past few weeks, the likelihood of new curbs on e-cigarettes has risen, with the potential to significantly hinder its growth, which would be beneficial for cigarette volumes. Developments include:

Conclusion

While Altria's business has performed as we expected, a number of key external developments have caused us to revise our recommendation.

A merger with Philip Morris now looks likely. This would be significantly beneficial to Altria shareholders, especially in limiting their downside from the decline in U.S. cigarette volumes.

Altria shares, having fallen 12.1% since our Bearish note and now trading on an 8.4% FCF yield, have likely now priced in most near-term risks.

Curbs on e-cigarettes are increasingly likely in the U.S., potentially hindering their cannibalisation of cigarette volumes, key to Altria's earnings.

At $44.72, Altria shares are no longer likely to underperform the benchmark in the next 12 months in our view. We upgrade our recommendation to Neutral.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.