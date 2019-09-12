Technically Speaking For September 12

This column helps to inform my weekly series, The Passive-Aggressive Investor, which combines economic analysis with ETF investing. Here's a link to the first issue; others will be published in the first part of the week.

The ECB is back in the stimulus business (emphasis added):

(1) The interest rate on the deposit facility will be decreased by 10 basis points to -0.50%. (2) Net purchases will be restarted under the Governing Council’s asset purchase programme (APP) at a monthly pace of €20 billion as from 1 November. The Governing Council expects them to run for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates, and to end shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates.

I'm not sure how successful these efforts will be. The main problem for the EU is the global slowdown caused by the US-China trade war. Lowering rates won't increase demand for capital goods so long as policy uncertainty is still high. But the ECB needs to be seen as doing something to counter the weaker environment.

The Financial Times is reporting that the German IFO Institute is lowering its growth projection for Germany. This shouldn't come as a surprise; the EU's largest economy, which is export-dependent, has been slowing for the last four quarters. The annual GDP growth rate has fluctuated between 0.4%-1.1% for the last three quarters. Low unemployment (3.1%) is still supporting strong retail sales (+4.4% Y/Y). But manufacturing is in a recession. The Markit Economics PMI has dropped sharply below 50: And industrial production has declined on a Y/Y basis in 11 of the last 12 quarters:

Unfortunately, Merkel has stated that Germany is not interested in fiscal stimulus, which would no-doubt help right now.

Are gig economy companies in trouble? A new California law will certainly raise costs:

California lawmakers have passed a bill requiring Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and other "gig economy" businesses to treat workers as employees instead of contractors. Uber and Lyft have previously downplayed the bill as a qualification of existing law, argued it would hurt workers by reducing flexibility, and claimed it would lead to customers paying more. Lyft has also said the bill would lower some of its costs and give it more control over drivers.

A key reason for the success of gig economy companies is low employment-related costs. This bill could upend that business model. Because California is one of the largest state economies in the US, this will have national implications.

Let's turn to today's performance table: Today's equity market performance was a throwaway day. The large-cap indexes were up modestly while the small-caps were around 0%. Once again, however, the long end of the Treasury curve moved lower.

And that deserves more analysis because the Treasury market selloff is reversing a very strong fixed-income rally. More importantly from a technical perspective is that the selloff is occurring in multiple time frames. Let's start with the 5-day charts: The IEF gapped lower at the start of the week and has been trending lower since. The 200-minute EMA (in pink) has been moving consistently lower the entire week. The long end of the market has the exact same pattern.

The 2-week charts are also bearish: Both the IEF (top chart) and TLT (bottom chart) have a series of gaps lower, followed by a modest rally that attempts to fill the gap, which then leads to another selloff.

On the IEFs 30-day chart, we see the strong uptrend that lasted until the beginning of this week when prices started to drop.

The TLT's 30-day chart shows that prices are now near a 30-day low.

It was only a matter of time before the Treasury market corrected; no market can rally forever. I wouldn't write off this market yet, however. The selloff has only been occurring for a week. And there's still a great deal of uncertainty out there.

