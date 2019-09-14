An Argument For Maximizing Your 401K Contributions

Those arguments fail to take into consideration the tax benefits in the year of your contributions and the tax-deferred growth potential of funds in a retirement account.

There's a myth that you should only contribute if your company matches and only up to the company match.

Photo Source

Many of us work for companies that provide an employer-sponsored retirement plan, and in many cases, the company provides a match relative to our own contribution up to a certain limit. The most common plans I've seen from my own past employment is a company contributing up to 75% of your contributions up to a limit of 6%. Some of the wording can be confusing, but simply put, the company is willing to contribute up to 4.5% of your salary provided you are contributing 6% of your salary.

It's unfortunate, however, that there are so many people not taking full advantage of the benefit of a 401K plan. Everyone's situation is different so a 401K plan may be the optimal solution for one person and not another, but there are basic fundamental benefits that everyone can take advantage of if they have enough cash flow to cover everyday expenses. And this last point is important because if you can't afford to contribute to a 401K plan because you need the cash flow to cover expenses, then you also won't have any funds to invest through a brokerage account either.

Getting the Full Company Match is Low Hanging Fruit

While companies can limit the amount of their company match, each individual is able to contribute to their 401K up to the IRS limit, which is currently $19,000 and an additional $6,000 if you turn 50 in 2019.

Not all companies contribute to their employee 401K plans, and this is often a big reason why so many employees fail to take advantage of the benefit for 401K plans. Just because the company doesn't provide a match does not mean you should not contribute. You will still get tax benefits in the year of your contribution, plus deferred tax gains while the funds are in your plan.

If your company does provide a match, I urge you to contribute no less than the amount needed to get the full company contribution. Once again, if your cash flow situation allows it. A contribution that's less than the amount that will allow you to receive the full company contribution is like leaving free money on the table. Ideally, you would be able to contribute the full allowable IRS limit.

Arguments For and Against

There are arguments for not investing through a 401K because of the high costs of the mutual funds available to invest in, the limited number of investment options, and the fact that the funds you contribute will not be available for an emergency without having to pay both a 10% penalty for early withdrawal and the taxes incurred from any distributions – which are taxed as ordinary income in the year you take a withdrawal.

It's a steep penalty indeed, but that should not deter you from contributing as much as possible nor should the fact that you might have a limited selection of investment options to choose from or that they might have higher fees than a passively-managed ETF.

The following is an example of the options available in a 457B (similar to 401K) through the Florida Retirement System.

Source: Florida Retirement System

The data shown is through Dec. 31, 2018 and a comparison of each of the funds shown with its relative benchmark over a 10-year period shows a strong correlation and returns that vary by just 2-3% cumulatively over that period - and in the case of the American Funds EuroPacific Growth fund, it outperformed its benchmark by over 20% over the 10-year period.

The options also include a fixed fund at 3.15% as well as a Real Estate fund, high-yield bond fund and government bond funds across the entire duration spectrum.

You also might notice that the gross expense ratios are higher than most passively-managed ETFs, but aren't terribly high. I will admit, however, I've seen 401K plans with funds whose fees are much higher.

So not only does this plan in particular offer plenty of choices, its funds also seem to be reasonably priced. That said, that's not where I believe some of the biggest benefit comes from.

Reduction in Annual Tax Liability

Besides allowing these funds to grow tax deferred, when you contribute to a 401K plan or any other qualified retirement plan, for that matter, you also get the benefit of reducing your taxable income by the amount of your contribution. For example, if your salary is $100,000 and you contribute $19,000 to a retirement account, your taxes will be calculated on taxable income of $81,000. This is a simplification, but if your tax rate was 30% in both cases, then you would be saving $5,700 in taxes from your contribution – and possibly more if the contribution causes you to drop to a lower tax bracket.

And as I mentioned, you get the benefit of not paying taxes on any dividends, interest payments, or capital gains within your retirement account. These benefits add up considerably over time.

Not having access to these funds without penalty is certainly a drawback but the benefits accrued over time should make up for the reduced flexibility.

Case Study

The simple calculation above was provided just to highlight an example of how contributions reduce taxable income and the income taxes you will owe each year. To use more detailed information, we will look at a sample case study where we compare making the full IRS allowable contribution to a 401K plan vs. making only the contributions necessary to get the full company match, with the difference in take-home pay invested in a brokerage account.

We then compare the growth of each of these approaches to determine the relative attractiveness of maximizing 401K contributions vs. just making partial contributions.

In Option 1, we assume a salary of $125,000, which results in a marginal tax rate of 24% - according to the Income Tax Calculator on SmartAsset - when making a 6% contribution to a 401K account and taking the $24,400 standard deduction. The company will provide a match of $5,625, for a total contribution of $13,125. Your income after taxes is $99,000 and your take-home pay is around $91,000.

In Option 2, you contribute the maximize allowable $19,000, which also maximizes your company match at $5,625, resulting in a total contribution of $24,625. By making a higher contribution and lowering your taxable income, your marginal tax rate drops to 22% and your effective tax rate drops to 11.11%, from 24% and 13.3%, respectively. Your income after taxes is $102,000 with a take-home pay of $83,000. The $24,400 standard deduction was also included.

The result is that in Option 1, you have a 401K starting balance of $13,125 and extra cash in your pocket of $8,750 – which you could spend or invest in a brokerage account - but you also paid almost $3,000 in additional taxes.

In Option 2, you have a 401K balance of $24,625 and do not have any extra cash to invest in an outside brokerage. For our analysis, we will assume that you will invest ALL of the extra take-home pay from Option 1 in a brokerage account in order to compare how your total portfolio value will grow over time if you were to do the same thing year after year.

Portfolio Comparisons

Over a 25-year period, if all of your accounts returned 8%, the balance in your 401K account will reach almost $1.9 million, while the portfolio consisting of both a 401K and a brokerage account will reach $1.6 million – made up of roughly $600,000 in the brokerage account and $1,000,000 in the 401K account.

We assumed that taxes on returns in the brokerage account were based on the effective tax rate of 13.31% and further assumed that only half of the returns were taxable – either because some of the investments were in tax-exempt investments or some of the returns were unrealized capital gains that will not be sold. The rest of the returns were generated from dividends and interest, which would normally pay taxes at the ordinary income tax rate.

These are relatively conservative estimates considering capital gains tax rates can be as high as 20% and ordinary income tax rates can be as high as 37%. Despite these conservative assumptions, however, the option to maximize the 401K option outperforms.

You might argue that an 8% return is not justified for a 401K plan or that the performance of the brokerage account will exceed that of the 401K plan. That's quite possible, but if professional investors have a difficult enough time outperforming the "market" over long periods of time, it's highly likely that the performance of the brokerage account will be in line with that of the 401K plan over a long period of time IF a prudent investment plan is implemented.

We believe the 8% return to be reasonable, and looking at our investment options from the FRS plan above, we see that 12 out of the 15 equity funds that have a 10-year history have an annualized return over that period that is higher than 8%.

Breakeven Required Rate of Return

The brokerage account would therefore have to outperform the 401K account in order for Option 1 to ever be a more attractive option. To give readers an idea, the level of returns required on the brokerage account in order for Option 1's performance to exceed that of Option 2 is 10.3%.

That's over 200bps above the rate of return assumed within the 401K plan! While this doesn't seem like much, it shouldn't be taken lightly. We may all have been able to outperform the market by over 200bps over a year or two – and some really good investors might even reach three years of outperformance. But over a 25-year period, the number of investors that have done this are few and far between.

More Reasonable Assumptions Make Maximizing Even More Attractive

As I mentioned before, I believe the assumptions used were quite conservative as it relates to the potential tax liabilities of returns in the brokerage account. If we relax these assumptions, tax liabilities increase and the gap between the performance of the 401K plan vs. the combination of 401K plan and brokerage widens further, causing the breakeven return to be much higher than the 10.3% just mentioned.

Here are some of the factors that could make the comparison even more favorable for maximizing your 401K:

We assumed only half the returns were taxable. If a greater proportion of the returns will be taxed, the after-tax returns on the brokerage account will be even lower.

If the tax liability generated from dividends or interest is higher than 13.31%, then after-tax returns also will decline. The current tax rate on dividends could be 20% and the highest tax rate on ordinary income is 37%. If we use these rates, it would lower after-tax performance considerably.

As the dividends and interest payments move you to a higher tax bracket over time, the tax liability would increase. We assumed the same effective tax rate over time even though returns clearly increase over time, from several hundred dollars per year to tens of thousands.

And lastly, as dividends and interest payments increase, income also will increase, which will push you into a higher tax bracket.

Conclusion

The above scenario may not be the best solution for everyone. For starters, sometimes our cash needs for everyday expenses prevent us from making the maximum contributions - or perhaps we have reason to believe that we might need access to funds in the near future and don't want to have to pay a penalty to withdraw those funds. Or maybe there are other reasons specific to you that prevent you from taking full advantage of the benefits of 401Ks.

However, on a basic fundamental level, unless you're an investing genius that can consistently outperform the mutual fund options in your employer's 401K plan or other qualified retirement plan, you should be looking to invest the most you possibly can through these types of accounts. And by the way, we ran the same analysis for both lower and higher income levels and the results were the roughly the same.

Bottom line is that you should be looking to maximize what you can contribute to your 401K plan regardless of your company match or whether they even have a match. If they do, at a minimum, you should contribute the amount that maximizes the company contribution.

We are fiduciaries by nature and are required by CFA charter to provide advice in the best interest of clients. We are not always right but we take a prudent approach to finding income producing ideas for members. Our research covers REITs, Dividend Stocks, MLPs, Preferreds, Bonds, ETFs, Closed End Funds, and BDCs. Get access to our research and portfolios, including Stable Monthly Income (6% yield)

Dividend Growth (4% Yield with 9%-10% Growth)

High Income (9% yield)

Municipal Income (4% yield)

Income Safety (3.5%) Additional benefits:

BlueLeaf Account aggregation software to consolidate all of your accounts

Right Capital Financial Planning Software





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.