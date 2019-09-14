How To Save $1.5 Million Starting At 40

We will provide three strategies that can be combined with modest savings or no savings, starting at 40 to accumulate a significant wealth safely by age 62.

Fortunately, you have 20 years or more to save and compound. The length of time that your savings can compound generally has a greater impact than the actual savings.

Let’s say you just turned 40. It's high time to have a financial plan, discipline, and unwavering determination to be able to retire comfortably.

Let's say you just turned 40. Turning 40-years-old is a milestone in itself. Welcome to the middle age! But on the positive side, you are more mature, financially savvy, and more than likely well settled in your career. You also have a much greater income level than when you just started. Unfortunately, prior to 40, a vast majority of people can't see retirement savings as an important goal and don't pay much attention that it deserves. In the early years and even in the 30s, the thought of retirement appears to be so distant and elusive that so many people fail to save for it. It goes without saying that saving and investing at a younger age goes a long way in meeting retirement goals without stress. Only if we all could get this wisdom in our 20s or 30s, but it does not happen to a vast majority of us.

Even if you are close to 50 or if you have not saved much for retirement, this article could still be of interest to you. This article also is for folks of any age group, who may be looking for a multi-faceted investment approach, which is conservative, relatively safe, and income producing.

Importance of Starting Early

We cannot emphasize enough about the importance of starting saving early. Earlier you start saving, better it is. However, most of us do not have this wisdom at the age of 25. Just for the sake of illustration, we will show an example of how time and compounding can play such an important role. Two friends John and Jim started working in their full-time jobs at the age of 25 at the end of the year 1981. They both retired at age 62 by the end of the year 2018. Let’s also assume that they both had similar jobs and similar incomes. John started saving and investing right from day 1 by putting aside $250 a month in his investment account. He also increased the rate of his savings by 3% every year. By saving and investing this modest amount every month, and assuming all his savings were invested in S&P 500 index fund (through out the period of 37 years), John would have a balance of over $1.2 million by the age of 62 at the end of the year 2018.

Jim did not see the importance of saving and investing at a young age and did not have this sense of urgency until he got to 40 years of age. Let's see how much Jim needed to save every month (starting at 40) to match John’s retirement balance by the age of 62.

Table-1 (below): Starting at age 25, saving $250 every month and increasing it by 3% every year, John hits the target of approximately $1.2 million at age 62.

Table-1:

Age Year S&P500 Annual Return Monthly Saving Annual Saving Starting Capital Growth Ending Balance 25 26 1982 23.09% 250 3,000 0 0 $3,000 27 1983 15.32% 258 3,090 3,000 459 $6,549 28 1984 3.13% 265 3,183 6,549 205 $9,937 29 1985 21.33% 273 3,278 9,937 2,120 $15,335 30 1986 18.06% 281 3,377 15,335 2,769 $21,480 31 1987 4.71% 290 3,478 21,480 1,012 $25,970 32 1988 16.22% 299 3,582 25,970 4,212 $33,765 33 1989 31.36% 307 3,690 33,765 10,589 $48,043 34 1990 -3.32% 317 3,800 48,043 -1,595 $50,248 35 1991 30.22% 326 3,914 50,248 15,185 $69,347 36 1992 7.42% 336 4,032 69,347 5,146 $78,525 37 1993 9.89% 346 4,153 78,525 7,766 $90,443 38 1994 1.18% 356 4,277 90,443 1,067 $95,788 39 1995 37.45% 367 4,406 95,788 35,873 $136,066 40 1996 22.88% 378 4,538 136,066 31,132 $171,736 41 1997 33.19% 389 4,674 171,736 56,999 $233,409 42 1998 28.62% 401 4,814 233,409 66,802 $305,024 43 1999 21.07% 413 4,959 305,024 64,269 $374,251 44 2000 -9.06% 426 5,107 374,251 -33,907 $345,452 45 2001 -12.02% 438 5,261 345,452 -41,523 $309,189 46 2002 -22.15% 452 5,418 309,189 -68,485 $246,122 47 2003 28.50% 465 5,581 246,122 70,145 $321,847 48 2004 10.74% 479 5,748 321,847 34,566 $362,162 49 2005 4.77% 493 5,921 362,162 17,275 $385,358 50 2006 15.64% 508 6,098 385,358 60,270 $451,726 51 2007 5.39% 523 6,281 451,726 24,348 $482,356 52 2008 -37.02% 539 6,470 482,356 -178,568 $310,257 53 2009 26.49% 555 6,664 310,257 82,187 $399,109 54 2010 14.91% 572 6,864 399,109 59,507 $465,479 55 2011 1.97% 589 7,070 465,479 9,170 $481,719 56 2012 15.82% 607 7,282 481,719 76,208 $565,209 57 2013 32.18% 625 7,500 565,209 181,884 $754,593 58 2014 13.51% 644 7,725 754,593 101,946 $864,264 59 2015 1.25% 663 7,957 864,264 10,803 $883,024 60 2016 11.82% 683 8,196 883,024 104,373 $995,594 61 2017 21.67% 703 8,442 995,594 215,745 $1,219,780 62 2018 -4.52% 725 8,695 1,219,780 -55,134 $1,173,341

Table-2 (below): Jim started saving at age 40 with no prior savings. To be able to achieve a $1.2 million target (same as John) while starting at age 40. Jim must save $1,450 every month starting age 40 and increase it by 3% every year. At this age, John was only contributing $389 a month. So, Jim must start with as much as 3.7x of John contributions. In the year 2018 (the last year prior to retirement), John was contributing $725 a month, while Jim needed to contribute $2,697 a month to end with the same total as John.

Table-2:

Ending Age Year S&P500 Annual Return Monthly Saving Annual Saving Starting Capital Growth Ending Balance 40 1996 22.88% 0 0 0 0 $0 41 1997 33.19% 1,450 17,400 0 0 $17,400 42 1998 28.62% 1,494 17,922 17,400 4,980 $40,302 43 1999 21.07% 1,538 18,460 40,302 8,492 $67,253 44 2000 -9.06% 1,584 19,013 67,253 -6,093 $80,173 45 2001 -12.02% 1,632 19,584 80,173 -9,637 $90,120 46 2002 -22.15% 1,681 20,171 90,120 -19,962 $90,330 47 2003 28.50% 1,731 20,777 90,330 25,744 $136,851 48 2004 10.74% 1,783 21,400 136,851 14,698 $172,948 49 2005 4.77% 1,837 22,042 172,948 8,250 $203,240 50 2006 15.64% 1,892 22,703 203,240 31,787 $257,730 51 2007 5.39% 1,949 23,384 257,730 13,892 $295,005 52 2008 -37.02% 2,007 24,086 295,005 -109,211 $209,880 53 2009 26.49% 2,067 24,808 209,880 55,597 $290,285 54 2010 14.91% 2,129 25,552 290,285 43,282 $359,119 55 2011 1.97% 2,193 26,319 359,119 7,075 $392,513 56 2012 15.82% 2,259 27,109 392,513 62,096 $481,717 57 2013 32.18% 2,327 27,922 481,717 155,017 $664,656 58 2014 13.51% 2,397 28,760 664,656 89,795 $783,211 59 2015 1.25% 2,469 29,622 783,211 9,790 $822,623 60 2016 11.82% 2,543 30,511 822,623 97,234 $950,368 61 2017 21.67% 2,619 31,426 950,368 205,945 $1,187,739 62 2018 -4.52% 2,697 32,369 1,187,739 -53,686 $1,166,422

We recognize that many readers would have an issue with investing the entire savings in the S&P 500 index for a period of 37 years. But this was just an example to illustrate that the more you delay the savings, the harder it gets to reach the goals. The length of time that your savings can compound generally has a greater impact than the actual savings.

It's important to note that if we are starting in 2019, the purchasing power of $1.2 million after 37 years would not be the same as it is today. So, a 25-year-old today should probably aim for 2.5x of that amount, or as much as $3 million to retain the similar purchasing power as of $1.2 million today (assuming an average rate of inflation at 2.5% for the next 37 years). That means if John was starting today, he would probably need to put aside $600-$650 a month and increase it by 3% every year to achieve $3 million after 37 years.

You just turned 40; What to do now?

Let's consider two scenarios:

Let's assume you have not saved much or any significant sums until you got to 40. However, there's no need to panic - you still have plenty of choices. Time is still on your side. All you need is a strong determination to save more now and invest wisely to get at least 7% (preferably 8%) average yearly returns. In this scenario, to reach your goal of $1.5 million, you will need to save much more aggressively, maybe as much as 13%-15% of your gross family income, assuming 100,000 of family income. Just like anything new, it will be difficult in the beginning. There's always a period of adjustment. What you need is unwavering determination. Once you have followed your saving routine for a year or two, it becomes more of a habit and sometimes little addictive. You already have saved a significant sum by age 40, let’s say $100,000, somewhat similar to John in the example above. You recognize that $1 million will not be same after 22 years, so your target needs to be higher, maybe $1.5 million (or more). The second part is to invest wisely to get at least 8% average yearly returns. Since you are starting with significant savings, to reach your goal of $1.5 million by age 62, all you need is to save 6% of your gross family income (assuming 100,000 of family income). However, it will be recommended to save at least 8% of your gross family income to cover for any shortfalls. In the end, if you happen to overshoot your target, it will be a pleasant surprise and nothing to worry about.

Scenario-1:

Assumptions:

Age 40 years Current savings $100,000 in tax-deferred retirement accounts, $20,000 in emergency cash. Current annual gross family income $100,000 Future savings rate 6% ($6,000 a year, increase 3% every year), preferably 8% Employer's match in 401K 80% on first 6% ($4,800 a year) Total savings per year $10,800 (inclusive of employer's match) Yearly growth-rate from investments 8% Target Goal at age 62 $1.5 million

Note: Even though we have used 6% savings rate in the example below, we highly recommend 8% or more to cover for any shortfall in growth/returns. We will discuss how to achieve 8% growth in the next section of this article.

Table-3:

Scenario-2:

Assumptions:

Age 40 years Current savings None in tax-deferred retirement accounts, $20,000 in emergency cash. Current annual gross family income $100,000 Future savings rate 13% ($13,000 a year, increase 3% every year), preferably 15% Employer's match in 401K 80% on first 6% ($4,800 a year) Total savings per year $17,800 (incl. of employer's match) Yearly growth-rate from investments 8% Target Goal at age 62 $1.5 million

Note: Even though we have used 13% savings rate in the example below, we highly recommend 15% or more to cover for any shortfall in growth/returns. We will discuss how to achieve 8% growth in the next section of this article.

Table-4:

Portfolio Construction:

(How to get an average of 8% or more yearly return)

You not only have to grow your capital at 8% or more annually, but at the same time, it's also important to conserve the savings. That means we want to invest in a way that our portfolio volatility is low and we avoid taking big losses along the way. To achieve these objectives, we like to invest in multiple strategies using the concept of buckets (or baskets). This helps not only in providing diversification but also provides some level of hedge during the times of market stress. Even though investing has become very easy for ordinary folks by way of online brokerage accounts, low commissions, and online research resources. However, on the other hand, investing successfully and growing money has never been easy, and it's not so today. Depending solely on index investing may turn out to be risky, volatile, and bumpy, especially when the index investing has been so successful in the past decade. That's why, in our view, it's important that we employ a multi-strategy approach.

For the purpose of this portfolio construction, we will use three investment buckets:

DGI portfolio -> 35-40% of assets Risk-Adjusted Rotation Portfolio (401K/IRA accounts) -> 35-40% of assets High-Growth Portfolio -> 20-25% of assets.

Bucket 1: DGI Portfolio (35-45% of Assets)

This bucket could be implemented inside your IRA/ROTH-IRA or taxable-brokerage accounts. If you are solely investing in a 401(k) type of account, which is managed by your employer (or employer-sponsored fund company), it may or may not allow investment in individual stocks. However, many of the large employers have contracted this out to companies like Fidelity, which in turn allow investing a certain portion of your assets in individual stocks in a brokerage type account.

One could select 20-30 large, blue-chip companies with a solid history of paying and growing dividends. Since we are designing this for a 40-year old, we should include some companies that may have low current yield but high growth rates of dividend, for example, Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN). An overall yield of 3% for the portfolio should suffice, which would grow to at least 6%-8% yield on cost in the next 20 years.

Below, we provide a sample selection of 25 stocks (sorted on sector/industry) for illustration purposes. The average current yield is 3.57%. We assume that the dividends will be re-invested either in the original stocks or in new stocks.

Table-5:

Symbol Company Name Sector/Industry Yield (09/10/2019) BA Boeing Co (BA) Aerospace 2.28% UPS United Parcel Service (UPS) Air & Freight Services 3.16% MAIN Main Street Capital (MAIN) BDC 6.00% PEP PepsiCo (PEP) Beverages 2.80% LYB LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Chemicals 5.16% UL Unilever (UL) Consumer Staples 2.92% PG Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Consumer Staples 2.44% LMT Lockheed Martin (LMT) Defense 2.31% XOM Exxon Mobil (XOM) Energy 4.87% VLO Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Energy/Refinery 4.54% WFC Well Fargo (WFC) Financials 4.21% V Visa Inc. (V) Financials 0.55% PRU Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Financials - Insurance 4.75% TSN Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Food/Farm Products 1.80% JNJ Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Healthcare/Drugs 2.96% HD Home Depot (HD) Home Improvement Stores 2.34% MMM 3M Company (MMM) Industrial 3.47% DWX S&P International ETF (DWX) International ETF 4.12% O Realty Company (O) REIT 3.61% WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (WBA) Retail/Pharmaceutical 3.29% TXN Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) Tech/ Semiconductor 2.42% MSFT Microsoft (MSFT) Technology 1.32% T AT&T (T) Telecom 5.54% MO Altria Group (MO) Tobacco 7.63% D Dominion (D) Utility 4.79% TOTAL/ AVERAGE 3.57%

Bucket 2: 401K/IRA Account Strategy (Roughly 35-40% of Assets)

At age 40, much of your savings (or future savings) may be tied to your employer-sponsored 401K plan. Some of the 401K plans offer only a few mutual funds or ETFs. Fortunately, most of them offer at least some funds that represent the broad market indexes like S&P 500 as well as funds from different categories like large-cap, mid and small cap, international, and emerging markets. Keeping this in mind, we will suggest two options, though we prefer the second option.

Option 1: Buy-and-Hold portfolio:

A buy-and-hold type of portfolio is not necessarily bad for a 40-year old since he/she would have at least 20 years before retirement to smooth out the returns. Moreover, they would be automatically making contributions every paycheck, mostly every two weeks or twice a month. This ensures automatic dollar-cost averaging. The dollar-cost average approach can be very helpful for a 20-year time horizon because you would be buying in good times as well as bad, which means you would be buying at high as well as low prices. But the key requirement is that one must follow the discipline. The biggest advantage of such a portfolio is that this is essentially a set-and-forget kind of portfolio and can be left on auto-pilot, except maybe some rebalancing on an annual basis. If this is what one prefers, the following type of allocation should work on a long-term basis. The below allocations can be suitably adjusted as one grows older.

35% Large-Cap Domestic stock fund

20% Mid- and Small-Cap Domestic stock fund

15% International Developed Markets fund

10% Emerging markets fund

20% Bond and/or Treasuries fund

Option 2: Risk-Adjusted Rotational approach:

The above method (option 1) is not bad if you were a long-term and patient investor. But let’s face it, not every investor is capable of tolerating large drawdowns that occur from time to time, and they may panic just at the very wrong time. Besides, we should add that high volatility and large drawdowns can do a lot of harm to near retirees. As an alternative to option-1, which has no downside protection, one could implement a risk-adjusted, rotation-based strategy. This kind of portfolio is designed to capture the majority of the growth during good times and reduce the drawdowns by at least 50% during bad times as well as reduce volatility at the same time. In other words, they provide far less volatility and drawdowns, which results in higher growth. Fortunately, this kind of portfolio can be very easily implemented inside a traditional 401(k) account or IRA accounts.

This strategy would rotate between S&P 500 fund and the Treasury/bond funds. When the market is relatively strong and less volatile, the more funds get invested in the stocks (S&P 500). However, when the market starts declining and gets more volatile, more of the funds get switched to Treasuries and/or bonds. In the example below, we are using volatility to adjust allocation to the S&P 500 and Treasuries on a monthly basis. Higher the volatility, we will allocate less to stocks and more to Treasuries and so on. Such a portfolio may underperform the broader market slightly during very strong bull markets but will protect the capital during major corrections or recessions. This example below assumes monthly switch. There can be many such strategies or variations that could be adopted.

Author's Note: This strategy (Risk-Adjusted Rotation IRA portfolio) is similar to a strategy that is part of our Marketplace service "High Income DIY Portfolios."

The benefits of such a strategy over long periods are clearly visible from the below chart. It provided slightly higher returns than the S&P 500 but without the bumpy ride:

Bucket 3: High-Growth Portfolio (15%-25% of Assets)

This option is definitely more desirable at a younger age to provide high growth, although it does come with higher risks, so allocation should be gradually reduced as the investor grows older and approaches retirement.

But we consider 40 years of age as still young enough to include a high growth strategy at least for the next 10 years. Once you get to 50 or early 50s, you could gradually reduce the exposure to a high-growth strategy and move these funds to another strategy that may be a bit more conservative.

This bucket will essentially invest in high growth areas of the economy, for example, technology, financials, healthcare, and biotechnology. The problem is that something that's high growth today may not be so after two years. So, this kind of portfolio will require at least yearly management.

Every year in January (or any other month you may choose, but keep the same month from year to year) run a stock screener to filter top 10 growth stocks that meet the following criteria:

Member of S&P 500, DJIA or Nasdaq 100 indexes market cap at least $10 Billion or more revenue growth during the last three years was > 10% total return over the last 12 months, > 15-20% the projected Forward EPS growth for the next three years, > 10% select no more than three stocks from the same sector/industry.

Buy 10 stocks in equal proportions at the beginning of the year and keep them for the year. Repeat the selection process every year. Many of the names from the previous year will make to the subsequent year, but we expect a few of them to drop out from one year to next and replaced by new names. This strategy will require some work on a yearly basis. Most years, this strategy will provide good results unless we are in a bear market. However, the downside is that there's no protection mechanism from market downturns or recession-like situations. If you could tolerate large drawdowns in this bucket, the strategy may be suitable for you. So, please know your situation and risk tolerance. Further, we do not have any back-testing results to support this strategy.

We ran this screener as on 09/10/2019 - we got about 37 names. Here are the top 20 stocks (sorted on the highest three-year expected EPS growth).

Symbol Company Name Price (09/10/2019) (52 Weeks) % Growth (3 Yrs) Forward EPS Long Term Growth (3-5 Yrs) Market Capitalization P/E (Price/TTM Earnings) Headquarters (JD) JD.com Inc 30.74 16.81 33.89 61.61 $45.93B 51.2 China (CHTR) Charter Communications Inc 422.65 37.55 64.77 46.27 $92.97B 71.6 USA (WDAY) Workday Inc 172.89 18.02 34.41 28.53 $39.00B -- USA (FB) Facebook Inc 187.13 15.78 46.04 22.18 $538.72B 31.7 USA (AMT) American Tower Corp 217.2 52.85 14.20 21.65 $99.09B 65.6 USA (CCI) Crown Castle International Corp 139.77 26.95 13.96 21.00 $59.69B 81.3 USA (ASML) ASML Holding NV 241.03 33.43 22.43 19.60 $101.63B 39.3 Netherlands (PYPL) PayPal Holdings Inc 103.22 18.70 18.66 19.29 $124.09B 49.2 USA (TMUS) T-Mobile US Inc 78.29 22.89 10.49 18.90 $67.61B 20.5 USA (KEYS) Keysight Technologies Inc 97.81 50.24 10.73 18.80 $18.49B 60.4 USA (LULU) Lululemon Athletica inc 193 28.89 16.86 18.70 $25.33B 47.7 Canada (NTES) Netease Inc 272.5 44.99 40.50 18.22 $35.87B 28.1 China (MA) Mastercard Inc 274.92 34.24 15.64 16.86 $287.89B 42.4 USA (AVGO) Broadcom Inc 293 25.81 45.10 16.10 $116.75B 36 USA (TDG) TransDigm Group Inc 503.7 54.70 12.08 15.85 $27.37B 37.7 USA (V) Visa Inc 175.96 26.78 14.08 15.80 $394.87B 33.8 USA (BLL) Ball Corp 72.23 76.97 13.31 15.26 $24.91B 47.2 USA (MKTX) MarketAxess Holdings Inc 346.26 97.74 13.37 14.90 $13.96B 70.8 USA (MSFT) Microsoft Corp 136.04 27.09 13.83 14.53 $1.05T 26.9 USA (IQV) Iqvia Holdings Inc 149.84 19.56 21.97 14.40 $29.74B 122.8 USA

Conclusion

In this article, we have focused our emphasis on folks who already are 40 or nearing 40 but haven't given much thought about the retirement savings. If you turned 40 already, it's time to be serious about saving for retirement. You cannot afford to wait any longer. Longer you wait, harder it will be to achieve your retirement goals. Compounding can do wonders to your savings, but it needs time. You need to set your retirement saving goals depending on your current income, spending needs, and other personal factors.

While saving on a regular basis is the first essential step, savings alone cannot meet retirement goals. The savings must grow on a consistent basis. In our example of a 25-year-old, saving for 37 years, contributions only accounted for about $200,000, whereas the balance $1 million came from investment growth over 37 years.

In the second part of the article, we presented three strategies to illustrate how one could construct a multi-bucket portfolio for success. Obviously, these strategies were presented just for demonstration purposes. However, one can adopt any variations of these strategies or an entirely different set of strategies. With an inflation rate of 2-3%, the average rate of growth of 8-9% is both realistic and achievable. Investments never move up or down in a straight line. Often, when one strategy zigs, another one will zag. So, it's helpful to have a multi-faceted investment approach. Not only it helps in diversification, but it also lowers the volatility of the overall portfolio.





Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, PRU, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LMT, LYB, HCP, HTA, O, OHI, VTR, NNN, STAG, WPC, MAIN, NLY, ARCC, DNP, GOF, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STK, UTF, EVT, FFC, HQH, KYN, NMZ, NBB, IIF, CHI, JPS, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

