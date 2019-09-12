This is not the medicine to generate a strong America because a strong America will be built around a strong, innovative and competitive economy and a strong currency.

The problem is that the value of the dollar is strong because the economies of other countries are so weak, so devaluing currencies looks like "a race to the bottom."

The call is out for the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates "to zero or less-than-zero," in order to cause the dollar to decline in value and to stimulate exports."

Now we have the president of the United States calling for the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates “to zero or less-than-zero.”

The reason for such a call is that the president wants stronger exports so that the economy will grow faster.

And, since other major regions of the world seem to be lowering their interest rates, maintaining zero or less-than-zero policy rates of interest, the call needs to be for the United States to follow suit.

Just look: the European Central Bank just announced a new, “sweeping stimulus package.” Where will it end?

Lower US interest rates! Don’t let these other countries take money away from the United States by making their country’s relative currency rates fall against the US dollar and stimulate their exports.

It sounds like a race to the bottom. And, it is. And, there is really no winners in such a setting.

Playing with currencies is not, to me, a sign of strength. It is a sign of weakness.

A country needs to weaken its currency when it cannot compete in world markets and must use other means to make its goods and services competitive in the world market.

A strong country is one whose goods and services are competitive in the world and even set the standards for quality and service. A strong country is one that leads others in productivity and innovation and quality and doesn’t have to rely upon “tricks” like currency devaluation to maintain trade.

The use of currency devaluation is only a short-run device. Real leadership works to build a long-run position focusing on the real things that keep the goods and services of a nation competitive. Real leaders keep their eyes on longer-run objectives, not on short-run threats that divert attention from the real issues.

The United States dollar is strong because the US economy is one of the strongest in the world.

Even though the growth rate of the US economy is modestly above 2.0 percent and the annual compound growth rate for the economy over the ten year recovery period is 2.2 percent, this puts the United States near the top in terms of economic performance both currently … and for the full period of expansion.

The US dollar has remained strong because of the weakness of others.

And, there is reason to believe that the US economy might be is a better position than many think because we are not focusing on all the right things.

For example, unemployment is at a fifty year low. The labor force participation rate, which has been low, is now increasing. And, wages seem to be on the upswing.

If no one takes the leadership position in terms of maintaining a strong currency, then other nations have no standard with which to compare the value of their currency. Without any leadership in maintaining a strong currency, history has shown that currency values become a race to the bottom.

Often in such situations, nations move to “fix” the exchange rates so that the volatility in exchange rates can be brought under control. If exchange rates are “fixed” then new rules come into play and nations have less freedom to follow their own policy inclinations.

Post-World War II, the US dollar became the leader and the United States became the world economic leader. In 1971, the value of the US dollar was floated and then other nations freed up their currencies and trade boomed.

The United States became the standard for the rest of the century and into the 21st century. The United States economy was the leader in the world and economic policy was conducted in a way that this leadership was maintained.

The United States economy led in terms of innovation, productivity, and competitiveness. Its leaders did not have to resort to “gimmicks” in order to maintain the economy.

Now, we seem to be in a different ball game. The focus of policy is over a very short term. There is little or no emphasis upon the longer term and so US innovation, productivity, and competitiveness have fallen off.

So now the cry of “zero or less-than-zero” interest rates are called for.

But, this is only a short-run solution and we find, in the longer run, that trade is not a zero-sum game. Short-run solutions only tend to hurt everyone.

The fact of the matter is that, right now, the US dollar is one of the strongest currencies in the world and is likely, despite the calls of the president of the United States, to remain strong or get stronger.

This in not due to overall strength in the US economy; in fact, there are areas or regions where there is fear a recession has already started. As stated earlier, this strength is due to economic weakness elsewhere.

But, the short-run solution for the United States is not to chase other currencies downward.

The United States needs to focus on longer-term issues like education, infrastructure, productivity, innovation, and resource mobility. Focusing on these issues will not provide overnight solutions, but given the position of relative strength the US has right now, it would allow the United States to accelerate these areas before others are able to move in this direction.

Leadership of this kind would provide a vision of the future, one that would picture the United States back in the lead competitively, without the use of “gimmicks.” It would allow the United States to take back the leadership and set the standard for the leading currency in the world.

This kind of leadership would really be one of strength and would not be one built on band-aids and patches.

In my view, the value of the US dollar will remain strong because of the weakness of others, unless some major attempts are made by the government to weaken it. But, the US dollar could be made stronger, over time, and support substantial improvements in the economy, if the government sets its sights on building a more competitive and powerful foundation of the future.

To me, this is what the investment community really wants.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.