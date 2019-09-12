Palladium Weekly: 'Buy On The Dips' Mentality Set To Prevail

We expect the palladium market to be tighter in Q4 2019. We therefore continued to approach PALL from the long side, forecasting a trading range of $138-166 per share in the course of September.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

While PALL did not meet our August target of $153 per share last month, it performed well after its massive sell-off of 6.6% on August 1.

While investors should be cognizant that PALL will remain vulnerable to macro volatility, we believe that the market will remain in a “buy on the dips” mentality as long as the supply/demand imbalance prevails.

As palladium’s spec positioning is long (but not stretched), ETF investors have ceased to take profit, and global auto sales could recover on the back of a global shift toward more policy easing, we believe that the palladium market could turn even tighter in Q4 2019.

We therefore continued to approach PALL from the long side, forecasting a trading range of $138-166 per share in the course of September.

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust’s expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Speculators lifted remarkably their net long exposure to Nymex palladium in the week to September 3, after marginal bout of profit taking in the prior week.

Over the latest reporting period of August 27-September 3, the net spec length rose by the equivalent of 126,600 oz, representing 6% of open interest.

Still, the net spec length remains down 109,700 oz or 5% of open interest since the start of the year.

At 54% of open interest, the present net speculative length in Nymex palladium is firmly long, but the speculative community is not yet stretched on the long side, considering that the historical high was 73% of open interest.

Implications for PALL: There is some dry powder among the speculative community to deploy on the long side of Nymex palladium in the near term. This is therefore positive of Nymex palladium spot prices, and thus, the performance of PALL.

Investment positioning

ETF investors were net buyers of palladium in the week to September 6, according to our estimates.

This marks the third increase in palladium ETF holdings after 17 straight weeks of net outflows.

Although the pace of ETF buying for palladium over the past month has been relatively small compared to the pace of selling over April-August, this is a clear signal that ETF investors are willing to await higher palladium spot prices before offering extra supply to the market in the face of a markedly tight physical market, as the shape of the Nymex palladium forward curve shows.

In the year to date, ETF demand for palladium contracted by ~145,000 oz or 19%, with net outflows having averaged 18,000 oz per month. Assuming that the pace of outflows remains constant into year-end, net outflows for the whole of 2019 should approximate 220,000 oz.

Still, this is not enough to compensate the deficit projected by major consultancies such as Johnson Matthey, to the tune of 600,000 oz.

Implications for PALL: As the palladium market should remain tight despite outflows from ETF palladium holdings, the impact on palladium spot prices should remain positive. As such, PALL should continue to perform well into year-end.

Auto trends

Global auto sales disappointed to the downside this year, including in China (27% of autocatalyst demand) and the US (20% of autocatalyst demand).

In China, passenger car sales dropped 3.9% YoY in July, marking a 13th month of uninterrupted decline, according to the CAAM. In January-July, sales contracted by 12.8% YoY, after a fall of 4.3% YoY in the whole of 2018.

In the US, light vehicle sales rose 2.2% YoY in July, although they remained down 1.5% YoY in the first seven months of the year.

Global auto sales could enjoy a recovery in the final months of the year because of the shift toward more policy easing (monetary/fiscal) across the globe, especially in China.

This could support auto sales, which in turn would lift autocatalyst demand for palladium, which in turn would tighten the palladium market.

Bottom line: Although the outlook for autocatalyst demand is weaker than anticipated due to the downturn in global auto sales, this has not prevented the palladium market from remaining markedly tight. As global auto sales are likely to rebound in the coming months, the physical market of palladium could become tighter, which will be ultimately positive of palladium spot prices and thus PALL.

Closing thoughts

While macro volatility makes PALL vulnerable to large swings, we believe that palladium market participants will remain in a "buy on the dips" mentality as long as the supply/demand imbalance prevails.

We continue to approach PALL from the long side this month, forecasting a trading range of $138-166 per share in the course of September, thereby implying more upside than downside risk.

