Aprea Therapeutics Files For U.S. IPO

APRE expects topline readout for its lead program in 2H 2020.

The company is advancing treatment programs for MDS and AML cancers.

Aprea Therapeutics has filed to raise $86 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $86.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein.

APRE is in Phase 3 trials for its lead candidate with an expected next potential major milestone in the second half of 2020.

Boston, Massachusetts-based Aprea was founded in 2003 with a focus on developing cancer therapeutics that activate the reactive mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein, expressed by the TP53 gene which management claims is the most commonly mutated gene in cancer.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Christian S. Schade, who has been with the firm since 2016 was previously CEO of Novira Therapeutics (JNJ).

Aprea’s lead drug candidate APR-246 is a small-molecule p53 reactivator in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes [MDS] and acute myeloid leukemia [AML].

Management believes that due to p53’s function to sense DNA damage and induce cell cycle arrest, DNA damage repair, senescence and cellular apoptosis, as well as its high incidence in cancer patients, mutant p53 represents an attractive therapeutic target that could significantly improve patients’ lives.

The firm has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the US FDA for MDS as well as an Orphan Drug designation from the EU EMA for MDS, AML and ovarian cancer.

AR-246 is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 trial with azacitidine for frontline treatment of TP53-mutant MDS and management expects initial data in H2 2020.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in Aprea include Janus Henderson Investors, Redmile Group, Karolinska, Rock Springs Capital, Sectoral Asset Management, Versant Ventures, 5AM Ventures, and HealthCap among others. Source: Crunchbase

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global MDS drugs market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2017 and 2024.

Annually, the disease affects five out of every 100,000 people in the US as about 10,000 to 15,000 new cases are reported each year, with an estimated 60,000 MDS patients currently living in the US.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are strong product pipeline, growing geriatric population and ongoing government initiatives.

Emerging markets, including India, China, and South Korea, are expected to exhibit strong growth during the period due to government policies, increasing awareness about hematological malignancies, rise in investments, as well as an improving healthcare infrastructure.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments targeting the p53 protein include:

Roche (ROG)

Amgen (AMGN)

Novartis (NVS)

Daiichi Sankyo (TYO:4568)

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

Other major competitors developing MDS drugs include:

Celgene (CELG)

Otsuka (TYO:4578)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO:4502)

Aprea’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with its development pipeline.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $61 million in cash and $5.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

APRE intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. Since this investor support feature is typical of successful life science IPOs, I would expect to see this in a future filing.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund our preclinical and clinical development of APR-246, including our Pivotal Phase 3 trial in MDS, our ongoing Phase 1b/2 trials in MDS/AML, our Phase 2 trial in post-transplant maintenance therapy for MDS/AML, and our AML clinical trials; to fund manufacturing activities for APR-246; to fund research and development activities for APR-548, including ongoing IND-enabling studies and a first-in-human clinical trial; and the remainder to fund general research and development activities, working capital and other general corporate activities.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and RBC Capital Markets.

APRE is seeking investment capital to fund multiple programs for its lead APR-246 candidate, including Phase 3 trials for MDS and AML.

The market opportunities for MDS and AML treatment are large and growing quickly given the world’s aging population dynamics and increasing incidence of disease.

The company expects top line data readout in the second half of 2020, assuming no delays.

Management has disclosed no commercial collaborations but the firm has two research collaborations, one in the U.S. and one in France.

APRE has significant competition with major drug firms in the process of development treatment candidates targeting the p53 protein.

