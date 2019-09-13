Pfizer Looks To Expand Market Opportunity For Its Blockbuster Drug Xtandi

Pfizer (PFE) and its partner Astellas have announced that the FDA has accepted the review of the supplemental New Drug Application ((sNDA)) to expand the label for Xtandi. This expanded approval is for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. The drug has already been approved in the United States to treat castration-resistant prostate cancer. Not only was the sNDA accepted, but it was accepted as a Priority Review. This newly expanded label, should it be approved, would allow for both companies to expand upon the current market opportunity that exists for Xtandi.

Accepted Review To Be Done In Shorter Period

The sNDA being accepted is the first step for Pfizer and its partner Astellas to gain approval for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. The first thing to note right away is the significance of gaining Priority Review. This is crucial, because this designation is only given if it is believed that regulatory approval for Xtandi in this indication would be significantly superior over currently available therapies. Such available options are standard of care (SOC) treatments used for the time being. This designation alone doesn't guarantee an expanded label, but it does improve the odds in my opinion. The reason for filing the sNDA is because of positive results from two late-stage studies. These two studies are ARCHES and ENZAMET respectively. As I highlighted above, Xtandi was already approved for castration-resistant prostate cancer. The goal is to expand the label to this new indication. For instance, if you look at the phase 3 ARCHES study you can understand why the FDA gave Xtandi Priority Review for this indication. This particular phase 3 study recruited a total of 1,150 men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either Xtandi at 160 mg plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) or placebo plus ADT. The final conclusion was that patients who took Xtandi on top of ADT saw a 61% reduction in disease progression or death. Based on this number, you can understand why the FDA would be enticed to get this drug out to patients as quickly as possible. That's exactly what a Priority Review is going to do. A Priority Review brings down the amount of time for a given review from 10 months (typical review time period after FDA regulatory filing) down to only 6 months. Even then, there are instances where the FDA may decide to approve a drug earlier than the 6 month period. The 6 months is just the maximum amount of time, but if possible it can approve the drug much quicker than anticipated.

Expanded Market Opportunity

The latest indication of hormone-sensitive prostate cancer is important, because it would target an earlier patient population. That is, Xtandi could be used for a patient population before they evolve to castration-resistant prostate cancer. What happens in hormone sensitive prostate cancer is that patients still respond to ADT. Typically at this stage, ADT is combined with chemotherapy or ADT can be added with Zytiga along with prednisone. Zytiga is an FDA approved drug to treat metastatic high-risk castration-sensitive prostate cancer (CSPC). Again, consider this indication as being the early stage of prostate cancer where patients still respond to ADT. The reason why prednisone is given alongside Zytiga is to counteract the side effects associated with it. Zytiga can actually lower blood levels of cortisol in the body, therefore, prednisone acts as a cortisol replacement drug that in turn reduces side effects. This means Xtandi could become a well adopted form of treatment for these metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer ((mHSPC)) patients.

Conclusion

The acceptance of the sNDA for Xtandi to treat patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer is a big step towards gaining another market opportunity. Why is that the case? That's because this patient population garners 38,000 patients per year. This is important, because it could help drive higher sales of the drug. However, Xtandi has been continuing to see solid growth in sales year over year regardless of this latest indication. In Q2 2019 Pfizer reported Xtandi sales of $201 million, compared to sales of only $171 million in the same time period in 2018. This was a year over year increase in sales of 18%. I believe the expanded label should definitely provide a boost for Xtandi. Zytiga is just one prostate cancer drug that Pfizer has to worry about. That's because Johnson & Johnson has its other prostate cancer drug known as Erleada. But the thing is that Pfizer's Xtandi has done very well against Erleada in terms of market share in the non-metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer space. Competition remains a risk, but for the time being Xtandi seems to be in good shape. Lastly, Pfizer is not finished quite yet. It is looking to eventually gain regulatory approvals for another prostate cancer indication. This would be to eventually gain approval for non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. This is likely to be the next major goal for Pfizer and that's why I believe it is a good long-term play.

