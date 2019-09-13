No Biggie: Inflation Jumping, Cut Rates Anyway

Inflation is the single biggest risk to financial markets.

Let's do some quick math. The CPI's monthly inflation reported .3% for the last three months. Inflation currently is tracking above 3% in that time. The Fed's target is 2% inflation. I'm sure everybody learned in High School Fed class that when inflation's jumping you're supposed to what? Raise rates, right? Nope, this Fed is cutting rates. They don't care.

Let's Get Into It: CPI

Source

Notice anything concerning here?

I do. Inflation has clearly picked up.

Are there any near term consequences of inflation picking up? Well there happens to be a Fed meeting coming up next week. Do you think this Fed cares about a measly inflation number? They should, right?

But so far all they're signaling is for a rate cut at next week's meeting.

And Jobs: Jamming

Source

Jobless claims dropped to another low. That means people are working.

So the Fed for next week's meeting has inflation and jobs jamming higher.

I got an idea - fan the flames and cut rates. Good idea, right? Well that's what they're planning.

Stock Market Pricing In Two Cuts This Year

Source

Above is what the market expects for Fed rates by year end.

You get to Fed Funds by taking 100 - 98.32 = 1.68%.

The market is pricing in Fed Funds to reach 1.7% by year end.

The Fed is currently at 2.125%.

Quick math. 2.125 - 1.68 = .445 or 50 basis points cut by year end.

The meeting next week has been telegraphed. But with these inflation and jobs numbers the Fed probably tries to temper the market not to expect another cut this year.

Dissents

The Fed release next week will show who voted for and against a cut. With these strong economic numbers the Fed is nuts to cut rates. But they will do it anyway. But there may be a few more dissenters this time.

Markets will be watching this one little blurb in the Fed statement. If the "voting against" list builds Fed Chair Powell is going to have a hard time selling markets on more rate cuts. He will have lost some support for pumping up this market.

Fanning The Flames Of Inflation

Rates are at record lows but inflation is moving up fast. Cutting now fans those inflation flames. The Fed thinks they are geniuses for fanning this flame. Why? Because inflation's been too low for too long.

The Fed also thinks they are geniuses by leaving that huge bond portfolio. That also fans the flames of inflation.

The world is as accomodative as it's ever been probably in the last few thousand years. I haven't been following the Fed that long but that's my guess.

So by dropping rates when the Fed already has cornered the bond market yet inflation is jumping, look out. There's inflation risk.

And with inflation risk, guess what? Bonds don't like inflation. If bonds smell a whiff of inflation, they get creamed. If the market dynamics of low rates change very fast to jumping rates, then this market needs to revalue lower.

Markets are priced on future cash flows (earnings) divided by rates.Your denominator - rates jump then valuations go lower.

My Take

I see no way the Fed lets the market expect more rate cuts after Wednesday's meeting. If they do the markets will love it short term but they risk letting inflation out of the bag. And if they admit they need to cool off rate-cut expectations, I have to say the market won't like that next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. All model portfolio trades are hypothetical to show direction, conviction and timing. Performance excludes all relevant transaction costs. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.