Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/10/19

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/10/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Prudential Financial (PRU);
  • Organogenesis (ORGO);
  • At Home (HOME);
  • Emmaus Life Sciences (EMMA), and;
  • Domo (DOMO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI), and;
  • CommScope (COMM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Meredith (MDP);
  • Zumiez (ZUMZ);
  • Boston Beer (SAM);
  • RingCentral (RNG);
  • PRA Health Sciences (PRAH);
  • Lululemon Athletica (LULU);
  • Kellogg (K);
  • GMS (GMS);
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY), and;
  • Appian (APPN).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Avista Capital Managing Member Iv

DIR, BO

Organogenesis

ORGO

JB*

$2,782,529

2

Sosin Clifford

BO

At Home

HOME

B, JB*

$1,459,890

3

Tuchman Martin

DIR

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

FTAI

JB*

$1,292,181

4

James Joshua G

F, CEO, CB, BO

DOMO

DOMO

B

$1,020,000

5

Lowrey Charles F

CEO, CB, DIR

Prudential Financial

PRU

B

$627,600

6

Harty Thomas H

CEO, DIR

Meredith

MDP

B

$420,240

7

Falzon Robert

VP, VCB

Prudential Financial

PRU

B

$300,648

8

Krause L William

DIR

CommScope

COMM

B

$252,248

9

Tanji Kenneth

VP, CFO

Prudential Financial

PRU

B

$209,600

10

Zen Wei Peu

DIR

Emmaus Life Sciences

EMMA

B

$170,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Thomas Lee Adv

DIR, BO

Ceridian HCM Holding

CDAY

JS*

$728,000,000

2

Kkr Fund

BO

PRA Health Sciences

PRAH

JS*

$649,401,664

3

Aea Investors

BO

GMS

GMS

JS*

$183,798,816

4

Cannae

DIR, BO

Ceridian HCM Holding

CDAY

JS*

$112,000,000

5

Wilson Dennis J

O

Lululemon Athletica

LULU

S

$29,159,464

6

Calkins Matthew W

CEO, DIR, BO

Appian

APPN

S

$20,887,500

7

Brooks Richard Miles

CEO, DIR, BO

Zumiez

ZUMZ

AS

$10,703,441

8

Shmunis Vladimir

CEO, CB, BO

RingCentral

RNG

AS

$8,216,347

9

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$6,308,790

10

Koch C James

CB, DIR, BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$5,596,975

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

