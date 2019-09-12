Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/10/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/10/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Prudential Financial (PRU);

Organogenesis (ORGO);

At Home (HOME);

Emmaus Life Sciences (EMMA), and;

Domo (DOMO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI), and;

CommScope (COMM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Meredith (MDP);

Zumiez (ZUMZ);

Boston Beer (SAM);

RingCentral (RNG);

PRA Health Sciences (PRAH);

Lululemon Athletica (LULU);

Kellogg (K);

GMS (GMS);

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY), and;

Appian (APPN).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Avista Capital Managing Member Iv DIR, BO Organogenesis ORGO JB* $2,782,529 2 Sosin Clifford BO At Home HOME B, JB* $1,459,890 3 Tuchman Martin DIR Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors FTAI JB* $1,292,181 4 James Joshua G F, CEO, CB, BO DOMO DOMO B $1,020,000 5 Lowrey Charles F CEO, CB, DIR Prudential Financial PRU B $627,600 6 Harty Thomas H CEO, DIR Meredith MDP B $420,240 7 Falzon Robert VP, VCB Prudential Financial PRU B $300,648 8 Krause L William DIR CommScope COMM B $252,248 9 Tanji Kenneth VP, CFO Prudential Financial PRU B $209,600 10 Zen Wei Peu DIR Emmaus Life Sciences EMMA B $170,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Thomas Lee Adv DIR, BO Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY JS* $728,000,000 2 Kkr Fund BO PRA Health Sciences PRAH JS* $649,401,664 3 Aea Investors BO GMS GMS JS* $183,798,816 4 Cannae DIR, BO Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY JS* $112,000,000 5 Wilson Dennis J O Lululemon Athletica LULU S $29,159,464 6 Calkins Matthew W CEO, DIR, BO Appian APPN S $20,887,500 7 Brooks Richard Miles CEO, DIR, BO Zumiez ZUMZ AS $10,703,441 8 Shmunis Vladimir CEO, CB, BO RingCentral RNG AS $8,216,347 9 Kellogg WK Fdn BO Kellogg K AS $6,308,790 10 Koch C James CB, DIR, BO Boston Beer SAM AS $5,596,975

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

