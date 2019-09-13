PepsiCo: Bar Gets Higher, But Stock Still Looks Good

But the bar has been raised, and Pepsi will need to follow through with continued top-line growth to justify the current stock price.

Pepsi's "unlikely growth story", coupled with the market's recent flight to defensive sectors, has served the company's stock well this year.

I have recently called PepsiCo (PEP) an "unlikely growth story". The packaged food company has been delivering robust top-line numbers across the product portfolio, something that few expected to happen in such a mature industry.

Strong performance, coupled with market jitters over trade wars and global economic deceleration, has led Pepsi shares, generally perceived to be more defensive, to enjoy a remarkable run of 24% in absolute returns (plus a dividend yield of about 3%) and minimal volatility so far this year.

Bar has been raised

But as valuation reaches a twelve-month high of 24.9x current-year earnings and long-term PEG of 4.2x (see chart below), not to mention the market's very recent return to "risk-on" mode, the bar has been raised. To justify the current stock price, Pepsi will need to follow through with continued growth in a recovering North America beverage segment and strong execution in Frito Lay at home and abroad.

On October 3, Pepsi will have its chance to do just that, when the company reports fiscal 3Q19 results. Analysts are projecting revenue growth of nearly 3% that would be the second highest of the past ten quarters. EPS is expected to land at $1.50, 4% lower YOY and likely pressured by continued growth investments in brand marketing, production capacity, sales technology, and consumer data insight capabilities.

Costs are, in fact, the component of Pepsi's P&L that I will be paying closest attention to. Recently, the company has been doing a very competent job at protecting pricing power and improving manufacturing processes, which has resulted in gross margin turning around and expanding by about 65 bps in the past two quarters. But commodity costs should continue to serve as a headwind.

Further down the income statement, I would not be surprised to see opex increase well above the top-line growth rate. This would be consistent with the management team's remarks that the "pace of planned reinvestment in the business will accelerate over the balance of the year". But over the longer term, I continue to agree with Bank of America's analyst when he says:

FY19 is an investment year as PEP seeks to support sales growth through capability enhancement, manufacturing and go-to market capacity additions and advertising/marketing investments. While still early in this investment cycle, we expect PEP can get back on to its long term growth algorithm of 4%-6% sales growth, +20-30 bps of operating margin expansion and high-single digit EPS growth next year.

Below is my P&L estimate for fiscal 3Q19.

Source: DM Martins Research, using historical data from company reports

Owning the stock still makes sense

Predicting short-term price movements in stocks is usually a very tough proposition. PEP certainly runs the risk of pulling back from its current all-time peak, considering (1) high valuations, (2) the possibility of richer opex in the second half of 2019 inflicting more damage than expected to the bottom line, and (3) a potential shift in market sentiment towards less defensive stocks, now that trade war concerns have subsided a bit.

But over the longer term, I continue to view PEP as a compelling "storm-resistant growth" stock - i.e. one that is likely to perform solidly during periods of economic expansion (shares have gained about as much in market value as the S&P 500 in the past five years) while enduring periods of economic distress better than most other stocks.

