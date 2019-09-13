Ping Identity IPO: We Expect An Enterprise Value Of $1.63 Billion

The company expects to use a portion of the proceeds from the IPO to repay its outstanding borrowings. Investors will not appreciate it. With that, it is what Ping Identity needs to do to keep its operations going.

With a gross profit margin of 77%, Ping Identity (PING) will probably interest investors. If we assume forward revenue of $233 million and use a ratio of 7x sales, we get an expected enterprise value of $1.63 billion, the most likely valuation after the IPO. However, in our view, a buying opportunity could exist with an enterprise value of $1 billion. With the total amount of debt and the lack of an independent Board Of Directors, we would not buy shares above that mark.

Business Model And Products

Founded in 2001, Ping Identity offers real-time authentication applications that combine artificial intelligence and machine learning tools.

Ping Identity's technology and know-how allow clients to enhance user experience and treat the information in a secure manner. The company's website presents its business model with the image below:

Customers can choose from six different technological solutions and pay in a separate manner. The software available includes a secure single sign-on tool, data governance applications, and AI and ML software, among others. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

As of June 30, 2019, with over two billion identities, Ping Identity appears to be quite successful. It offers exactly what enterprises demand. The company's platform is designed to detect certain anomalies when users type their information. As a result, the company can provide multi-factor authentication, and only when it is required. Ping's software engineers appear to be entirely focused on not bothering users with a lot of unnecessary authentication processes.

The company has operated for more than 18 years. That is quite impressive. It means that the individuals working for the organization know how to adapt quickly to the changes in the technological sector.

Right now, enterprises are trying to move their systems to the cloud. A lot of data is going beyond the traditional network perimeters, which can create a significant amount of cyber-threat risks. Ping Identity is adapting its systems to comply with new privacy directives and regulations.

The image below shows some of the company's clients. Notice that some of them, such as Netflix (NFLX), were founded a few years ago. In our view, that is very positive. Young companies use the technology of Ping Identity. They choose Ping's technology over that of other recently created competitors like Okta (OKTA). In the prospectus, the company notes that 50% of the Fortune 100 are Ping's clients:

Market Opportunity

IDC notes that the market for Worldwide Identity and Access Management could grow to $9 billion in 2023, which represents a CAGR of ~6%. With that, Ping Identity believes that the proliferation of the Internet of Things and APIs connections could make its market opportunity larger than $25 billion. It obtained this number by multiplying the total number of companies exceeding $500 million in revenue by Ping Identity's internal annual recurring data.

Investors will wonder whether all companies having revenue exceeding $500 million will be interested in Ping's technology. However, there are many companies that don't want to spend millions on protecting their data. Either they don't have money, or their data is not that important.

16% Revenue Growth And 77% Gross Profit

In 2018, revenue increased by 16%, amounting to $201 million. However, in the six months ended June 30, 2019, sales growth declined a bit to 13% revenue growth. It is not a significant change in sales, but investors will wonder whether sales growth did not reach its peak in 2018.

In 2018, gross profit was equal to 77%, which is, in our view, the most attractive financial figure of Ping Identity. Growth investors will appreciate it. The image below offers further information on the matter:

As shown in the image below, the company reported FCF of $13 million in 2018 and $1.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019. Value investors will most likely appreciate that Ping Identity has positive free cash flow. With that, investors should notice that the company reports large interest expenses. In 2018, it paid $13.5 million in interest expenses, which is approximately equal to the 2018 FCF. As a result, Ping Identity did not have positive net income in 2018.

A Lot Of Goodwill And Intangible Assets

As of June 30, 2019, with an asset/liability ratio of 2.49x, Ping Identity appears to have a solid financial situation. Most investors may be a bit afraid of the total amount of intangibles reported in the balance sheet. Notice that goodwill and intangible assets represent 72.8% of the total amount of assets. Ping Identity operates in an industry in which know-how and patents are crucial. With this in mind, we would not worry much about the impairment risk on this name. A list of its assets is shown in the image below:

Ping Identity's long-term debt is equal to $240 million, which is not ideal. As of June 30, 2019, the total amount of cash equals $83 million, which is below the amount of debt obligations. It is crystal clear that the company needs to sell equity to finance its operations. Investors will most likely wonder when Ping's debt is due. As a result, value investors may not appreciate this name. The image below offers further information on the matter:

As shown in the table below, on December 31, 2018, Ping Identity reported $23 million in debt obligations payable in less than one year and $40 million payable in one to three years. $256 million are payable in five years. With these figures in mind, investors will most likely not be worried about liquidity and solvency issues.

With that, investors will need to know the interest expenses being paid by Ping Identity. On January 25, 2018, the company signed the $275 million Credit Agreement and the $25 million Revolving Credit Facility, for which Ping pays interest rates ranging from 0.25% to 6.19%. Most investors will believe that the 6.19% interest rate is expensive. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Use Of Proceeds

The company expects to use a portion of the proceeds from the IPO to repay its outstanding borrowings. Investors will not appreciate it. With that, it is what Ping Identity needs to do to keep its operations going. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Competitors And Valuation

See below a list of competitors of Ping Identity. It is a pity that they are not public entities. We cannot use them to assess the valuation of Ping.

We selected some large competitors to calculate the financial ratios at which Ping Identity may trade. We looked for legacy providers, homegrown solutions, and cloud-only providers. As shown in the charts below, competitors are trading at 1.7x-22x sales with revenue growth 0.3-55% and gross profit margin of 26-85%:

With 16% revenue growth and 77% gross profit margin, Ping Identity will most likely have an EV/Sales ratio of less than 7x. Notice that VMware (VMW) has approximately the same figures - with a gross profit margin of 85% and revenue growth of 14%, it trades at 7.05x. It is also quite important that VMware was founded in 1998, two years before Ping Identity commenced its operations. With this in mind, comparing these two companies makes sense.

The investors making a comparison between Ping Identity and, for instance, Okta should get to know that the latter was founded in 2009. Okta trades at 22x because the market expects the company to grow much more than Ping. It is a younger company. In our view, Ping Identity will most likely not trade at such high valuations.

In 2018, with 16% revenue growth, sales were equal to $201 million. With this in mind, forward sales of $233 million appear reasonable. If we use a ratio of 7x, the company's enterprise value would be equal to $1.63 billion. That, in our opinion, is the most likely valuation for Ping. However, we believe that the buying opportunity would commence at an enterprise value of $1 billion or less.

Controlled Entity And Non-Independent Board Of Directors

After the IPO, Ping Identity is expected to be a controlled entity. The largest shareholder, a private equity name called Vista Funds, will own more than 50% of the total amount of shares outstanding. Besides, the company does not expect to have an independent Board of Directors, which is worrying. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

After completion of this offering, the Vista Funds will continue to control a majority of the voting power of our outstanding common stock. As a result, we will be a "controlled company" within the meaning of the corporate governance standards of NASDAQ.



As a result, we may not have a majority of independent directors on our Board, our Compensation and Nominating Committee may not consist entirely of independent directors and our Compensation and Nominating Committee may not be subject to annual performance evaluations.



Conclusion

With 16% revenue growth and gross profit margin of 77%, in our view, Ping Identity will most likely trade close to 7x sales with an enterprise value of $1.63 billion. Notice that after the IPO, the EV/Sales ratio could be more significant than 7x, but we don't see a lot of upside beyond that level. Other competitors with similar financial figures trade at that mark.

There are many risks, so savvy individuals will try to acquire the company at an attractive valuation. Firstly, the Board of Directors is not expected to be independent, and private equity controls the company. Also, the company is paying a significant amount of money in interest expenses, and the debt is substantial. Even if the largest part of Ping's debt is not due soon, the market will believe that there are financial risks. With this in mind, we think that a buying opportunity will exist with an enterprise value of $1 billion.

