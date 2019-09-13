Nth Order Effects And The U.S.-China Trade Negotiations

Uncertainty is a two-way street. Expect the Law of Unintended Consequences to be in full force and effect while these two nations try to reassess their economic relationship.

Corporations are slowing investment, and sentiment is weakening. That may be an unfortunate casualty of a larger goal or framework, but it demonstrates the complexity of the situation.

We won't be able to avoid the impact of tariffs as individuals by not buying products exported by China.

I recently published a piece here on the ongoing "trade war" (I actually don't care for the phrase) between the US and China, relating to tax remittance vs. tax burden.

I received a fair few comments on the piece, including one from BostonBuster:

This sounds like a reasonable tactic, and one way to reduce the US trade deficit would be to transact less with the outside world, including China.

I'll respond, but I want to be clear that this article is not meant as a lecture to be directed at the "bostonbusters" of the world, but rather as a reminder that it's just never that simple.

We Don't Trade As Much As Other Nations To Begin With

The United States imports more than any other nation, and it is also a major global exporter (contrary to what many believe).

Wikipedia

All that said, the trade makes up relatively little of the US economy, if we calculate the trade-to-GDP ratio:

Wikipedia - sixth from the bottom

Because the US is such a populated, well-resourced nation with strong infrastructure, much trade takes place inside the national borders.

We certainly should revisit our trade agreements with our major partners. But we want to keep some perspective on this.

The goal for the US should be more international trade, but trade that is more balanced. Hence the ongoing trade renegotiations not only with China, but with Mexico, Canada, and to a lesser degree Europe as well.

Consequences Are Not First-Order Phenomena

It would be reasonably simple to slow down purchases from one nation. But that, in turn, would disrupt many other prices, products, and supply chains. Josh Bolten, head of the Business Roundtable, voiced concern in late August on Face The Nation:

A lot of American businesses now have their feet poised right over the break...If this spirals out of control, that would be a disaster not just for the Chinese, but for the United States as well. - Josh Bolten

For the record, Mr. Bolten served in the George W. Bush administration. Readers may not approve of W's economic leadership, but I just want to make the point that this individual is likely not a died-in-the-wool liberal looking to take a pot shot at President Trump. Rather, he is addressing a fairly real concern.

So, according to Mr. Bolten, we don't want to arbitrarily shake things up for the simple sake of seeing what works, as US corporate investment and hiring will be impacted.

But This Corporate Uncertainty Is Not One-Sided

CNBC

To Josh Bolten's point, businesses want clarity before they make investments. True, but that also goes for companies all around the world. The more hostile nature of the current environment between these two large global trading partners has spillover effects that impact decision making all up and down the supply chain. It carries the potential to make China very nervous, and more likely to come to table.

Investors may need to endure the process, but the very fact that the trade war is generating so much uncertainty creates a certain testing of the wills. Americans may overestimate just how trade-dependent China's economy is, but I don't think it's much of a stretch to say that China needs the US market more than the US needs the Chinese markets.

I contend this point not out of nationalistic pride (#Murica), but based on the nature of the goods that Americans tend to purchase: America could alter its consumption patterns (including who it buys from) more readily than China could just go out and find another largest-consumer-economy-in-the-world.

Currencies are being impacted as prospective production sources change. China, as well as Russia, has been stockpiling gold of late. The primacy of the USD (UUP) as global reserve currency may one day be challenged as a result of discussions such as these.

While such a demotion in the dollar's global status would certainly harm US living standards in the short-to-medium run (higher import costs, higher interest rates), it would likely balance out trade flows in the long run. I'm just speculating here; who knows if this changing trade pattern leads to the demise of the dollar's current place in the world? But that's exactly the point - we're living in a world of nth-order effects.

Keeping Discussion Moving Forward

The stock market has rebounded smartly over the last couple of weeks, after the famous August 23rd Tweet Storm (a portion of which I've posted above) where the President famously "hereby ordered" great American companies to start looking for alternatives to -producing- in China.

It is not as though President Trump wants American businesses to stop exporting goods and services to China, but to reduce investment and production in the nation. It's difficult for companies to just pack it up and leave.

While this may be forceful rhetoric meant to drive change in the times we inhabit, it is difficult to direct such changes in a top-down fashion in a society like America's. Bloomberg reported on the clean-up:

White House economic director Larry Kudlow downplayed Trump's China threat, saying on CBS that the president doesn't intend to try to block investment in China right now and that "maybe the way it was phrased was a little tougher than usual." "He's asking American companies to take a look, take a fresh look at frankly moving out of China," Kudlow said.

So What, and Where Now?

Data by YCharts

For the time being, some of the two-way rhetoric has softened. There is increasing hope that a deal gets done, or at least takes on substantial form before too long. I disagree with Lance Robert's highly readable and insightful article, entitled The "Trade War" Is Over, Trump Just Doesn't Realize It Yet. There are still more volleys yet to be had between the two countries, but the stakes are probably becoming somewhat better understood by each of the major counterparties.

Risk assets (SPY, FCI, ACWX) are happy enough with the new trajectory, and find themselves in recovery mode. The larger truth in play, though, is that once a person, company or nation decides to pick a fight, the results manifest themselves across a dizzying array of dimensions, many of which would have been virtually impossible to predict.

Each and every one of us is free to speculate as to how the dominos will fall, but we need to accept that there will be collateral damage and fall-out to both the US and China, as well as spill-over effects into the global economy outside of these two titans. I believe the causes for this trade dispute merit the risk and effort in seeing it through, but I'll also concede that the impacts will not be so easy to brush aside by simply "not buying Chinese" anymore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.