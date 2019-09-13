Acadia Battles Back With Latest Nuplazid Data As Trial Is Stopped Early On Successful Finding

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) announced that it had achieved a positive finding in its phase 3 study using Nuplazid to treat patients with dementia-related psychosis. Not only was the study successful, but it was stopped early because of how well patients did in the study. Nuplazid has already received FDA approval for Parkinson's disease psychosis. The addition of potentially receiving FDA approval for this latest indication of dementia-related psychosis is good news for both patients and investors. That's because there are no currently FDA-approved drugs for this particular indication. As many analysts estimate, approval for this indication could increase sales of Nuplazid by a large margin.

Solid Data For A Population In Desperate Need of Treatment

The positive finding in the phase 3 HARMONY study will allow Acadia to seek an expanded label for Nuplazid in treating patients with dementia-related psychosis. The study was to compare Nuplazid treatment and placebo for up to 26 weeks. The primary endpoint was to see the time to relapse in disease in the double-blind period. The reason why I state double-blind period is because patients were first introduced into a 12-week, open-label period. This was important to do, because it would allow the company to see if patients met the pre-specified recruitment criteria to enter the study. All patients started off with 34 mg of Nuplazid in the open-label portion and then were brought down to 20 mg of the drug if permitted to. After that portion of 12 weeks was completed, patients were randomized to continue being dosed on Nuplazid with either dose or switched to placebo for 26 weeks. It was noted that the trial was stopped early due to meeting study criteria at the interim analysis.

Such an analysis is done with certain studies by an independent data monitoring committee (IDMC). This IDMC is responsible for tracking safety of drugs and whether or not efficacy warrants further advancement. If such a body deems that the primary endpoint won't be met at an interim time point, a study is stopped. In this instance with Nuplazid, the study was stopped, as the primary endpoint had been achieved. This was not done on a whim, because in order for the study to have been stopped, it had to meet the pre-specified, one-sided p-value <0.0033.

The stock closed higher on the day this news was announced by 63% to $38.85 per share. As I noted above, the reason for such a surge in the stock price is because there are no FDA drugs specifically approved to treat dementia-related psychosis. This means that Acadia will have no competition for this particular indication, should it ultimately receive approval. On top of that, it will help increase sales of Nuplazid, which has already been approved by the FDA for Parkinson's disease psychosis. An expanded label is the next step, however, that will not happen until the biotech meets with the FDA to discuss this possibility. With this only being news of meeting the primary endpoint, there is a catalyst opportunity coming later this year. Acadia intends to release full detailed clinical data from this phase 3 HARMONY study later this year at an upcoming medical meeting.

Financials

First, I would like to point out that Acadia is in a good spot because Nuplazid has already been approved to treat Parkinson's disease psychosis. Sales of Nuplazid reached $83.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. This is a good sales number. The reason why is because there was a sharp amount of growth when you compare this quarter's sales to the same time period last year. In Q2 2018, sales of Nuplazid were $57.1 million. This is a year-over-year sales growth of 46%. Plus, you have to take into account the bullish projection in sales that Acadia has laid out. It increased its 2019 sales guidance from a range of $280-300 million to $320-330 million. According to the 10-Q SEC filing, the company has $381.9 million in cash as of June 30, 2019. Arcadia believes that it has sufficient cash to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months.

Conclusion

The late-stage study of Nuplazid for dementia-related psychosis being stopped early due to significant efficacy highlights the drug's potential to help treat a population with an unmet medical need. As I highlighted before, there are no FDA-approved drugs to treat this particular indication. That means no competition, Acadia would have the whole market to itself. The risk, of course, is that Nuplazid for this expanded label indication would have to be put up for FDA review. There is no guarantee that the FDA will approve the drug, but based on the efficacy alone, I believe it has a good chance. Regardless of whether or not Nuplazid is approved for this indication, it has already been approved for Parkinson's disease psychosis. That means it is already generating revenue to advance other products in its pipeline. However, the addition of the dementia-related psychosis indication would be great, as Nuplazid could possibly treat 1.2 million patients in the United States alone. This is a larger patient population, and that's why I believe it will do well in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.