PayPal: Big Money Is Flowing In

The company is posting operational and financial growth quarter after quarter, and it's yet to start showing signs of slowing down.

Shareholders of PayPal (PYPL) have had an extremely rewarding run over the past few months; its shares are up by about 50% from its 52 week lows. But the rally may not be over yet. Latest 13F filings data reveals that institutions actively bought PayPal stock in a price-band of roughly $103 and $117 per share in the last reporting cycle. This suggests that PayPal shares may have a significant upside from the current levels, or at least this class of sophisticated investors believes that there’s impending upside in its shares, which should encourage long-side investments in the scrip. Let’s take a closer look at it all.

(Source: Bigstockphoto, Image license purchased by author)

Institutions Bulking Up

Let me start by saying that institutional investors tend to have a long-term time horizon. The sheer size of their positions can be huge, so much so that their trading activity can sometimes move the price of the concerned security. So, it just makes business sense for entities registered as institutional investors –hedge funds, mutual funds etc. – to invest in opportunities that offer a significant upside potential and have sufficient liquidity levels so that they can trade without moving the price too much.

In the case of PayPal, institutional investors accumulated a little over 19.6 million shares over the last 13F reporting cycle. This figure may not mean much in isolation but it accounts for roughly about 1.7% of its overall shares outstanding. This is a significant degree of accumulation.

(Source: Nasdaq)

I dug deeper into the trading activity of PayPal’s 30 largest institutional investors and an interesting picture came to light. Only 12 of its 30 largest investors reduced their positions in the company. Out of those 12, 8 entities reduced their positions by 1% to 5%. This is perfectly normal in my opinion; it indicates partial profit booking as PayPal shares have been rallying of late. The remaining 18 entities either held onto their positions or they increased their exposure to the payment processing giant.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Also, its 8th and 9th largest investors, Nuveen Asset Management and Capital World Investors increased their positions by over 6700% and 680% respectively and they collectively bought over 33 million shares in the last 13F reporting cycle. I had to exclude their rate of increase from the chart below to preserve its scalability and readability. This highlights how bullish these investors are on PayPal.

Moreover, these entities bought PayPal’s shares while they were still rallying. Institutions that bought PayPal’s shares during the last 13F reporting cycle – beginning on 1 April and ending on 30 June – probably believe that its shares are significantly undervalued and offer a material upside from current levels. Otherwise why would they go long on a stock that’s already breaching its 52-week highs?

(Data from Yahoo! Finance, chart compiled by author)

Note that the stock was trading roughly between $103 and $117 per share during this time window and they’re down to $102 apiece at the time of writing the report. This means that retail investors who plan to go long on the scrip, still have a chance to attain a similar cost-basis as the big guys. This leads us to the next question -- why is this class of sophisticated investors so bullish on the scrip?

Reasons to go long

There are multiple reasons to be bullish on PayPal. For starters, it’s been adding new accounts to its platform and growing its payment volume consistently for the past several quarters now. There have been minor fluctuations in its growth rates, but the company has overall been able to grow its payments volume and active accounts by 20%-plus and 10%-plus rates, respectively, in the past 10 quarters.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

These growth rates are generally the norm in small companies. However, it’s quite an impressive feat in PayPal’s case considering that it’s already a sizable company with over 286 million active accounts, $172 billion in Total Payment Volume just during Q2 and over $125 billion in market capitalization.

Secondly, PayPal isn’t priced at lofty valuations compared to some of the other prominent names in the industry. Analysts are forecasting PayPal’s revenues to grow at a faster pace than Visa or Mastercard, and yet the former is trading at a discount compared to the other mentioned names. So, it makes sense to invest in PayPal at the current price.

(Data from Ycharts, chart compiled by author)

Moreover, PayPal’s top-brass isn’t sitting idle and simply counting its achievements. The company has been actively involved in M&A activities. It acquired iZettle, Hyperwallet and Simility last year for a collective sum of $2.72 billion and there are no signs to suggest that PayPal would slow down on M&A.

Its management noted during the last earnings call that “you can expect us to be acquisitive going forward. That will be a part of who we are on an ongoing basis.”

Its management’s aggressive approach to growing their business both organically and inorganically has already resulted in a significant growth in payments volume and active accounts. So, it’s likely that PayPal’s management would continue pursuing this route to bolster their product, strengthen their market position and to keep growing, as it’s clearly working well for the company and its shareholders.

Besides, traders and investors were skeptical about PayPal’s ability to grow its payment volume post the expiration of its operating agreement with eBay in July next year. But the company has posted significant growth in their non-eBay business (merchant business) so much so that the loss of eBay as a preferred partner is no longer a cause of concern amongst investors.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

To put things in perspective, PayPal’s payment volume from eBay stood at $15.51 billion in Q2 FY19. This figure is certainly huge when seen in isolation. However, the figure is comparable to PayPal’s overall payment volume growth of $11.36 billion between Q1 FY19 and Q2 FY19 alone. So, at best, PayPal’s eBay TPV is only a few quarters' worth of the company's overall TPV growth, which isn’t crushing news for its investors anymore.

Your Takeaway

PayPal has been growing its operations at healthy rates in spite of its already sizable operations and the company as a whole is yet to start showing signs of slowing down. Its management intends to continue growing the business, by way of organic development and inorganic M&As, so I'm confident that its growth momentum would more or less remain intact going forward as well. So, it’s no wonder why institutional investors bulked up on PayPal in the last 13F cycle. Hence, I believe retail investors with a long-term time horizon should consider going long on the company. Good Luck!

Author's Note: You can stay updated about my future reports by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.