The Play On Coherus Biosciences

Today, we take a deeper look at a biosimilar concern that is a solid proxy for this emerging space.

Company Overview:

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) is a Redwood City, California based biosimilar company that IPO’d in 2014. The company’s mission is to provide superlative, cost effective biosimilars that will have a major impact on patients’ lives. Biosimilars are a biologic medical product that is almost an identical copy of an original product, with no clinically meaningful differences. The company currently has one product on the market, Udenyca. The drug is a leukocyte growth factor indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia.

Udenyca is an FDA and European Commission approved biosimilar to Neulasta. Recently, in July, it was announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed the decision of the United States District Court for the District of Delaware that Coherus’s Udenyca does not infringe Amgen’s asserted patent. Amgen filed the patent infringement complaint back in May of 2017. The company’s clinical pipeline is broken down in 4 programs: oncology, anti-TNF, ophthalmology, and metabolic. The most developed unapproved product candidates are found in the company’s anti-TNF program, CHS-1420 and CHS-0214. Coherus Biosciences has a market capitalization of roughly $1.4 billion and trades for around $20 a share.

Pipeline:

Coherus believes that its scientific platform makes them uniquely positioned to overcome the challenges faced in the biosimilar space. Developing biosimilars requires expertise in analytics, clinical development, regulation, process and manufacturing, and intellectual property. On the analytics front, the company set up a laboratory in Camarillo, California that houses state-of-the-art technologies that enables the firm to identify a drug’s critical quality attributes. On the clinical and regulatory front, the company works closely with the appropriate regulatory agencies to ensure that they focus their efforts in the most efficient way possible. On the process and manufacturing front, they have invested in highly-trained personnel and manufacturing capabilities to ensure that they have the ability to produce quality biosimilars at scale. The company currently manufactures Udenyca in Boulder, Colorado at a facility that uses Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards and has successfully completed FDA inspections. Lastly, on the intellectual property front, the company believes that the quality of their team and their experience have enabled them to develop legal strategies that put them in a position to defend their interests.

CHS-1420:

CHS-1420 is a biosimilar of Humira that is intended for patients with psoriasis. In early 2019, the company announced that it reached a global settlement with AbbVie. The settlement resolved all disputes and granted Coherus global, non-exclusive license rights under AbbVie’s intellectual property to commercialize Coherus’s Humira biosimilar CHS-1420. Coherus’s license period in the U.S. commences on December 15th, 2023 and the company will pay royalties to AbbVie. Positive Phase 3 results demonstrating similar efficacy and safety to Humira, with no clinically meaningful difference, have been completed. The company is currently preparing their biologics license application, which is anticipated to be filed in 2020. The market launch of CHS-1420 in the U.S. is expected in late 2023.

Source: Company Presentation

CHS-0214:

CHS-0214 is a biosimilar of Enbrel that is intended to treat patients with psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. The company has completed two Phase 3 studies, one in chronic plaque psoriasis back in 2015, and one in rheumatoid arthritis in 2016. The company is currently preparing for BLA supporting activities, pending legal developments.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of June 30th, 2019, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of roughly $110 million, compared to approximately $70 million as of December 31st, 2018. Research and development expenses for the second quarter were $18.8 million, compared to $26.5 million in Q2 of 2018. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter were $36.4 million, compared to $18.3 million in Q2 of the prior year.

Net product revenue for the quarter came in at $83.4 million, up 125% from Q1. U.S. market share for Udenyca now stands at 13% and appears to be heading to 20% market share by the end of the year. Increased uptake in the 340B segment is being witnessed as a result of receiving transitional pass-through status from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on April 1st, 2019. Overall, net income was up 154% to $23.6 million and EPS was up 147% to $0.32 a share.

Source: Company Presentation

Since August 2nd, a half dozen analyst firms including Barclays and Credit Suisse have reiterated Buy ratings on CHRS. Price targets preferred within this analyst commentary have ranged from $27 to $43 a share.

Verdict:

The biosimilar market is projected to reach over $30 billion in annual sales over the next decade. Coherus appears to be establishing a nice foothold in this emerging subsector of the industry and makes a good proxy to gain some exposure to the biosimilar space. While I don’t think CHRS is a potential ‘home run’ stock, its long-term risk/reward profile seems favorable.

The stock has had wide swings over the years, but trades around the same level as when it came public almost five years ago. Therefore, it would seem that CHRS would make an ideal candidate for the simple option strategy I describe below.

Option Strategy:

I like the following Buy-Write order to establish a small position in Coherus. Using the February $22.50 call strikes (right over the current trading level of the stock), fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $18.00 to $18.20 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates a good amount of downside risk and sets up a solid potential return for its just over six month hold period.

