Weekly Edge: Global Rate Cuts Contribute To The Rise Of The Dollar

As global interest rates continue to fall, investors are starting to seek higher payouts from U.S. Treasurys, reports the Journal. The rate cuts are also pushing the U.S. dollar to historic highs against the currencies of many U.S. trading partners. Currency devaluation may help boost the economy of some countries, particularly those in Europe, by making their exports more attractive.

On the flip side, countries in emerging markets are trying to stop the devaluation of their currency to avoid inflation. For example, according to the Journal, “One country now facing the consequences of a plunge in its currency is Argentina, where the government recently imposed capital controls and has frozen prices for gasoline and some food products as it fights to stem inflation, which runs at over 50%. The Argentine peso has dropped more than 30% against the dollar in the past year.”

Meanwhile, President Trump continues to criticize the Federal Reserve for not lowering interest rates quickly enough. According to MarketWatch, Trump tweeted that the U.S. should always pay the lowest rate and that rates should be at or below zero. Theoretically, this would help weaken the U.S. currency against its trading partners, which would, in turn, help increase U.S. exports.

The U.S. and China have been attempting to negotiate for months, but to no avail. Global markets will continue to react to the tensions, and central banks will continue to respond to economic and foreign policy to the best of their ability.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs increased from 0.36 to 11.82. Momentum increased for nine of the 11 sectors last week. Despite a 34-point increase in momentum score, Energy remained the laggard. Real Estate overtook Utilities for first place.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score increased from -2.50 to 11.17. Momentum increased in 10 of the 12 factors last week. With a 31-point increase in momentum score, Value jumped from near the bottom of the list to second place. Low Volatility remained in the top position despite a 1-point decrease in momentum score.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score increased from -10.91 to 6.00 for the week. Momentum in the global sector increased in all 11 regions last week. Despite a 31-point increase in momentum score, Latin America remained the laggard. A 12-point increase in momentum score kept the U.S. in the top spot.