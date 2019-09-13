Kicking The Tires On USA Truck

Some of the insiders that purchased shares in the $8s back in August 2017 are buyers again, meriting a deeper dive.

After ‘new’ management took over at USA Truck, Inc. in late 2016, its stock value quadrupled, only to round trip back to where it started.

Today, we look at a volatile logistics concern that saw some insider buying over the summer.

Company Overview:

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) is a Van Buren, Arkansas based truckload carrier and logistics concern with a footprint in the eastern U.S. The company was founded as Crawford Produce in 1983, eventually going public in 1992. It controls, through ownership or lease, over 1,500 tractors and over 6,200 trailers, employing ~2,500, of which ~1,800 are drivers. USA Truck also has contracts with ~429 independent drivers. The company’s stock trades in the $9.50 area with a market cap of approximately $80 million.

Revenue Disaggregation:

USA Truck has two reporting segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. Offerings from Trucking include one-way motor carrier services as a medium-haul and contract carrier as well as dedicated (regularly scheduled) freight services. This segment contributed 1H19 revenue of $190.6 million, or 71% of the company’s total. USAT Logistics comprises freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services – all of which match customer shipments with third-party carriers. It was responsible for 1H19 revenue of $77.0 million (29%). Overall, USA Truck has over 700 customers, the largest of which (Walmart (WMT)) accounted for more than 10% of its 2018 revenue. The company’s top ten customers were responsible for 49% of its 2018 top line.

Approach:

Distracted by activist investor and c-level turmoil mid-decade, USA Truck endured an abysmal 2016 and four CEOs over a two-year period. The current regime that settled in late 2016, headed by CEO James Reed, made significant strides employing a customer service-focused strategy – not easy to do in a commoditized business. It grew revenue 25% (2016-2018); Adj. EBITDA 85% (2017-2018); and logistics revenue 38% (2016-2018). FY18 Adj. EPS improved to $1.56 from a loss of $0.49 in the prior year.

As part of its growth strategy, USA Truck purchased southeast carrier Davis Transfer Company for a total consideration of $53 million in October 2018. Privately-held Davis generated annual revenue of ~$50 million with an operating ratio ([operating costs / operating revenues] x 100) in the high 80s. The deal was immediately accretive to earnings.

Trucking Industry Dynamics:

Although USA Truck is a top 30 carrier, it is a small player in the $356 billion for-hire truckload industry. The entire industry is highly fragmented with the top 100 carriers accounting for less than 10% of the total market.

The for-hire truckload carrier industry is very commoditized with shipping rates a function of both overall economic conditions and supply/demand dynamics specific to freight carriers. Truckload carriers attempt to lock up customers with contracts to provide revenue and logistics visibility. When business is strong, demand for truckload carrier services on the margins push spot prices higher; however, when business is soft, customers tend not to honor their above-spot-price contracts, opting into the spot market to get their goods shipped.

When we first visited USA Truck back in February 2017, in addition to its focused customer service, it was trying to switch from an asset heavy to asset light business model with a greater emphasis on the more profitable logistics business and greater reliance on independent contractors on the trucking side. Management’s stated goal was for USAT Logistics to contribute ~45% to its top line by YE17. None of this actually materialized as USA Truck elected to take advantage of strong economic fundamentals, increasing its tractor fleet size by 9% (YE18 vs YE17) and its trailers by 11%. Logistics accounted for 35% of its 2018 revenue – achieving its since revised target. As the company was adding capacity in a strong pricing environment, so were competitors.

This 2018 undercurrent has come to the surface in the form of overcapacity in 2019, increasing (depending upon the source) 2.5% to 7%. Lower spot prices logically followed with customers taking a greater proportion of their contract business to the spot market. Lower spot prices are largely a function of fewer loads per vehicle to move, which also hurts the volume dependent logistics business.

What will continue to menace logistics providers is the recent (April 2019) entrance of Amazon onto the freight brokerage scene. Amazon spent ~$27.7 billion on shipping – which includes sorting, delivery centers, and transportation costs – in 2018. Its motivation is to lock up shipping capacity during the peak volume holiday season, but in the process, Amazon Freight is essentially providing freight brokerage for free, discounting shipping prices ~30% versus the competition. Amazon can afford to operate a margin-less business forever. How much of an impact this will have on USA Truck and the industry as a whole remains to be seen.

2Q19 Results:

With these industry dynamics as a backdrop, USA Truck reported 2Q19 Adj. EPS of $0.03 a share on revenue of $133.6 million compared to $0.31 a share on revenue of $135.4 million in 2Q18. These metrics were $0.20 and $8.9 million shy of Street expectations, respectively. The company’s operating ratio increased to 98.5% versus 96.8% in the prior year quarter as a softer freight environment was blamed. Revenue growth of 13% to $96.5 million in the Trucking segment was more than offset by a 22% revenue drop (to $39.6 million) in USAT Logistics.

Source: Company Presentation

Emphasizing the soft freight environment, base revenue per available tractor per week decreased 2.9%, or $99 per week versus the prior year quarter and $25 (0.7%) per week sequentially as lower volumes on committed lanes were cited. In fact, USA Truck conducted 10% of its business in the spot market during 2Q19 versus less than 1% in 2Q18. Its Trucking segment operating ratio, which was 91.1% in 4Q18, ballooned to 99.1% in 2Q19.

Source: Company Presentation

In addition to lower spot prices, there were two company specific events that contributed to the $0.20 miss. First, the company instituted a strategic transportation management software upgrade that created a six-week efficiency disruption as the kinks were ironed out, costing USA Truck $0.03 to $0.04 per share. Second, the company had to evacuate its headquarters in the Arkansas River Valley, owing to a historically bad flood. Even though the $0.05 to $0.06 per share cost to relocate was an extraordinary charge, the move obviously impacted workforce productivity.

The company spun these results as its eighth consecutive profitable quarter despite all the challenges. Investors, already spooked by weaker pricing and Amazon’s entry into freight brokerage, gave the performance a thumbs down to the tune of a one-day 15% downward revaluation, punctuating a nearly 60% implosion since early February 2019.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

USA Truck exited 2Q19 with only $0.2 million of cash and $192.7 million of debt and lease liabilities on its balance sheet. It has access to an additional ~$59 million under a credit facility. Net debt to TTM Adj. EBITDAR was 2.9 times. Despite the light cash position, some are calling for the company to repurchase its own shares given that the company is trading at approximately nine times FY19E Adj. EPS and 15% of FY19E revenue.

Source: Company Presentation

Given its ~60% decline over the past six months, it’s somewhat surprising to see analysts optimistic concerning USA Truck’s prospects. One outperform and three buys ratings summarize their opinions and $16 represents their median twelve-month price target. They expect the company to earn $1.04 (non-GAAP) on revenue of $547 million in 2019.

Insiders are also enthusiastic about the company’s prospects. The CFO, Corporate Controller, and a board member each purchased shares in the $8s on the last day of July. These actions come on the heels of seven insiders buying in early May, when they purchased shares predominantly in the $13s.

Verdict:

The last time insiders purchased shares en masse was August 2017, which was the last time shares of USAK traded near current levels. If the pricing environment improves, USA Truck has robust upside as operating ratios should quickly shrink. If trucking rates remain sideways from current levels, the company has demonstrated that it can remain profitable. Pricing could always worsen but with an economy that is still growing and the recent Fed rate cut, that outcome is least likely as excess supply in the market will be absorbed.

I really would like to recommend this name as it is cheap and the stock has seen a big previous turnaround when pricing improves.

However, I cannot make more than a tepid call for a small 'watch item' position for those that want additional exposure to the transportation sector at this time for the following reasons.

1. Amazon entering the logistics business is going to impact (maybe very negatively) margins.

2. I don't see a pricing turnaround right now given the current uncertainty in the economy.

3. That was possibly the least impressive conference call I have read through lately from a CEO and CFO having a clue about what they are doing standpoint. It appears as if their early success was a function of timing -- pricing improved when they took the helm.

4. I don't see any compelling reason to own this over another trucking concern except for the fact that it trades at 15% of revenue.

5. Insiders were already wrong once this time around, purchasing shares at $13 in May.

If I was going to play this as a short-term trade I would do using Buy-Write strategy utilizing the April $10 call options.

Under a system in which no single question is submitted to the electorate for direct decision, an ardent minority for or against a particular measure may often count for more than an apathetic majority.”― Patrick Devlin, The Enforcement of Morals

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Before the bell every Monday morning we provide an in-depth analysis on an undervalued small/midcap stock and outline a simple option strategy to make a tidy profit even if the underlying stock does little over the coming months. If you are not signed up yet for this free service, just click HERE to download our latest report. This action will also ensure you receive all future free reports as published as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.