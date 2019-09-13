Adobe: Too Much Risk, Too Little Reward

Investment Thesis

I remain unenthused over Adobe's (ADBE) shareholders' returns over the medium term. It has been difficult for some time to rationally argue that Adobe is undervalued.

Moreover, given that investors finally appear to be rotating out of high-flying SaaS names and are once again being more value conscious, I declare that Adobe's shareholders are best to start to exit their positions to avoid untimely disappointment.

Still In High Growth Mode

As a brief reminder, Adobe has two main segments, Digital Media and Digital Experience, which are highlighted below.

Adobe also has a smaller Publishing unit, which is small and not a game changer.

In more detail, Adobe's Digital Media Segment includes Photoshop, Illustrator, and the Acrobat family. This segment assists users to create, publish and promote their content. While Adobe's Digital Experience segment has a completely different offering, which is focused on connectivity, analytics, and marketing endeavors.

Moreover, to be clear, there is no question that Adobe is still very much in high growth mode, and the graph below illustrates this.

We can plainly see just how steady and predictable Adobe's growth rates continue to be. And this fact, in and of itself, had allowed Adobe's valuation to balloon.

Investors' Expectations?

However, when all is said and done, Adobe's shares have practically remained unchanged over the past 12 months. Yes, there is no question that historically Adobe has been a great stock to own - nobody is questioning that. But what matters now is what happens to the stock going forward?

In fact, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen asserts that Adobe's revenue growth, cash flow, and operating profit differentiate the company among SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) players, which I fundamentally agree with.

Having said that, the problem is that investors had already been accounting for and rewarding Adobe with a premium valuation based on its very steady and consistent revenue growth.

What matters now going forward is all about investors' expectations versus Adobe's delivery. Can a company the size of Adobe substantially outgrow its expected approximately 22-25% revenue growth rates? Because this is what investors are expecting from Adobe.

Valuation - Insufficient Margin Of Safety

It is widely known that SaaS players aggressively use their stock as compensation in the place of a cash compensation. And even then, whilst being cognizant of this fact, we can see how the whole sector is being valued on a P/Cash flow (from operations) metric? The whole sector trades substantially above 30, while few of them are likely to keep growing over the coming two to three years above 30%.

Here another way of looking appreciating the present sentiment in the investment community by paying attention to Adobe's peer Workday's (WDAY) valuation.

Admittedly, Workday is smaller than Adobe and more prone to vicissitudes. Also, in my opinion, it will struggle to generate strong cash flows (if we assume its heavy stock-based compensation as a cash cost).

And we can see that despite having strong recent performance in its quarterly results, investors are starting to question whether valuations ultimately matter? And thus that stock has also deflated of late.

Salesforce (CRM) is another SaaS company with a similar story. It had been an absolute investor darling, and despite its continuous acquisition spree, investors had been highly exuberant of the stock. However, today investors are starting to question just how sustainable that growth strategy is likely, and its stock is also unchanged over the past year.

The Bottom Line

High-growth, high-flying stocks work until they no longer work. Nobody is in any way dismissing the fact that Adobe is a very high-quality enterprise. What is being discussed here is how shareholders might profit from its stock, and I contend that they will struggle to do so.

Ultimately, Adobe's shares do not offer investors a positive risk-reward balance.

