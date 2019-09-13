General Motors Shareholders Should Fasten Their Seat Belts

In the event this strike happens over the next few months, and pummels the share price, I present two ways cautious bulls can stay long while strictly limiting their risk.

University of California-Berkeley Professor of Labor Relations Harley Shaiken warned on Wednesday that there was a growing risk of a strike at General Motors.

GM CFO Dhivya Suryadevara (photo via GM's Twitter account).

A "Growing Risk Of A Strike At GM"

Harley Shaiken, a professor of labor relations at the University of California at Berkeley, warned on Wednesday's episode of Bloomberg TV's "What'd You Miss" that General Motors (GM) faced a growing risk of a strike.

Professor Harley Shaiken (right) speaks with Bloomberg TV's Joe Wiesenthal.

You can see the full interview with Professor Shaiken starting at about 15:05 of this video, but, in a nutshell, there's a conflict between GM management's desire to make the company agile enough to compete globally as the industry partially shifts to electric vehicles and union leaders, who want their members to regain more of the job security and benefits they had before making concessions during the automotive industry bailouts. According to Professor Shaiken, both parties are still far apart.

In the event a strike occurs over the next few months, and that pummels GM's share price, below are a couple of ways cautious bulls can stay long while strictly limiting their risk.

Adding Downside Protection To GM

For these two examples, I'll assume you have 1,000 shares of GM and can tolerate a decline of 20% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. In both cases, I've circled the cost as a percentage of position value to distinguish it from the annualized cost as a percentage of position value.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 1,000 shares of GM against a greater-than-20% decline by late December.

The cost here was $360 or 0.91% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the put options. In practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 10% between now and late December, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect you against the same, greater-than-20% decline as above over the same time frame.

Here, the cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $160 or 0.41% of position value when opening this hedge, assuming, conservatively, that you placed both trades (buying the put options and selling the call options) at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Why I'm Neutral On GM

For readers wondering why I have given General Motors a "neutral" rating here, this is why. Although my site currently estimates a potential return of about 16% for GM over the next six months (see the first "w/AHP" column below), that is a bit below the site's potential return estimate for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the same time frame.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor.

Bear in mind, though, that actual returns have averaged approximately 0.28x the site's potential return estimates, so these should be thought of as high-end estimates.

