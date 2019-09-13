Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Continues Lower, While Dow Posts 7-Day Winning Streak

SPLV implied vol has chased up to that of SPX. Explanations from readers welcome.

US stocks are back near all-time highs, even as spot VIX eyes the 13 handle.

Market Intro

CNBC: Thursday Close

The US indexes (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) charged higher yet again on Thursday: the Dow has managed to rise seven days in a row. Energy (XLE) was the only sector that fell for the day, while basic materials (XLB) rose .78%.

Spot VIX hit a high of around 16 for the current week, and has since sunk to lows going back to July. My view since last Friday is that 13 for spot is very much in play.

Thoughts on Volatility

Fun question, Hipster. My response is that one day won't much matter.

Some of the market shakers (trade and plunging rates) of August are at least for the present time on the back burner. That could change at any moment, but the volatility patterns are cooling at a pretty steady rate. A little pullback over the next few days, if accompanied by low implied readings, would probably only embolden bulls to take the indexes to a string of new highs.

So what of the inverted yield curve? I've mentioned over the last several months that, while it may portend some weakness, is mostly just connected with ECB policy and the global drive lower in rates. The Fed strongly influences the front end, while yield chasing dominates much of the back end of the Treasury curve.

Certainly the visual above demonstrates the linkage between consistently inverted curves and recessions. But this time may truly be different.

Yes and no. I agree that there is conjecture, but we also need to keep in mind two key points:

Volatility has a decent amount of autocorrelation (recent past does provide prologue for the near-term future) VIX is based on a large, liquid market where traders can take either the buy or sell side, thereby pricing vol as best they can.

So I'll concede the point that we cannot accurately predict the future. But implied vol is the market-balancing level whereby buyers and sellers agree to transact at the same level of volume. So that's got to count for something.

Term Structure

Look how steep that VX term structure is!

What happened? Well, Sep ("U") trades its last full day on Tuesday, and so it "has to" track spot VIX more dependently than does the Oct ("V") contract. As such, the gap between the M1 and M2 has widened as spot continues to forage lower.

For more context, HV10 is now under 11 vol points. So in that sense, even spot is quite high. Exogenous shocks have receded, but traders don't want to be snake-bitten, jumping in based on a sense of false security.

Even while spot VIX continues to descend, S&P skew is on the rise. That is to say that implied volatilities on the downside are trading richer than those to the upside. This is somewhat curious, as the SPX is threatening new highs even as trade tensions appear to be calming.

The overall level of Skew is still quite low compared to levels of the fairly recent past. August 2018 produced the highest-ever skew reading (near 160): quite a bit higher than Thursday's closing print of 118.

I'd say that the increase you're eyeing in the graphic above argues less for a giant spill in equities, and rather provides some room for abbreviated pullbacks that are summarily bought up.

MarketChameleon.com - SPLV (teal) vs. SPY (red) implied vol

This was a graphic that caught my eye. I don't really know quite how to explain it, and I was hoping for some perspective from readers. SPLV is the S&P Low Volatility ETF. One would think/hope that its options' implied vols would trade below the overall S&P 500, even though the SPLV has many fewer names comprising the index (about 100).

Here though, we see the implied vols basically merging. What's more, the teal (SPLV) is moving higher to meet the red.

Thanks for taking a stab as to why this may be the case.

Wrap Up

I like enigma's synopsis here. Powell's speeches have moved the mass in the lower end of the probability distribution toward the upper range, but I think there'd be hell to pay if he actually did hold back on cuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.