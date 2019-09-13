6 Upcoming Dividend Increases

An average increase of 6.87% with one having at least a 10% increase. Median increase of 7.72%.

6 increases for next week (down from 17 last week).

All stocks come from the U.S. Dividend Champion list.

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year - but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus it is eligible for inclusion on the "CCC" list.

That said - it did payout the same amount for eight quarters in a row - but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 0 Contender 1 Challenger 4

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) 9 4.1 16-Sep-19 7.14% Challenger Amphenol Corporation (APH) 8 1.09 16-Sep-19 8.70% Challenger Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares (LOGI) 5 1.64 18-Sep-19 8.29% Challenger Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) 8 2.74 19-Sep-19 11.43% Challenger Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 52 3.09 20-Sep-19 2.94% King Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) 17 2.35 20-Sep-19 2.74% Contender

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent HBAN 0.14 0.15 7.14% APH 0.23 0.25 8.70% LOGI 0.692 0.744559 8.29% RCL 0.7 0.78 11.43% FRT 1.02 1.05 2.94% IFF 0.73 0.75 2.74%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High HBAN 14.62 11.12 16.29 11.31 27% Off Low 10% Off High APH 91.47 74.95 105.51 22.97 19% Off Low 13% Off High LOGI 42.08 29.06 47.54 25.84 43% Off Low 11% Off High RCL 113.87 89.48 133.6 12.93 26% Off Low 14% Off High FRT 136.02 115.09 139.29 41.26 17% Off Low 2% Off High IFF 127.45 104.86 152.95 36.19 18% Off Low 17% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule HBAN 4.1 46.9 25.1 21.2 -5.1 25.4 FRT 3.09 2 4.2 6.2 4.9 9.3 RCL 2.74 22.5 25.2 32.6 15.3 35.3 IFF 2.35 7.3 12.4 14.7 11.5 17.1 LOGI 1.64 8.4 9.1 24.5 26.2 APH 1.09 25.4 17.7 26.7 39.5 27.8

Bonus

I'll highlight Dividend King Federal Realty Trust this week. To start, they have been raising dividends for 52 consecutive years which is the longest in all of REITdom. Their expertise is in developing affluent neighborhoods in densely populated coastal markets.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

That said, shares understandable carry a significant premium to them. Looking back to the 20 year time frame, there are clearly better times than others to buy shares. For example buying at the recent peak in 2016 you would still be down on your investment even with all dividends reinvested. Shares typically carry a premium like Realty Income (O) and Public Storage (PSA) as two other examples.

Looking at the scorecard from Simply Safe Dividends, here's how it ranks.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

With a high safety score and middle of the pack growth and yield scores, it's not a surprise that FRT typically carried a hefty premium. Even over the long haul of 20+ years, you can bank on an average of a 4% yearly increase.

Here are the aggregate stats once more:

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 52 3.09 20-Sep-19 2.94% King

Stock Returns

I ran a stock return calculation comparing FRT to both the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and to the S&P (SPY) since September 2010. SPY won in absolute terms followed by VNQ then FRT. VNQ did also kick off more dividends than FRT.

Here's the look at the investments over time:

MO is the blue line

VNQ is the black/gray line

S&P is the lime green line

As highlighted above, the real opportunity over the past decade was being willing to sell shares when they hit nosebleed levels. Trading at a P/FFO of 30 in 2016 was the exit sign. That would have tilted the results in FRTs favor. For owning individual stock securities, investors should be willing to part with them when it seems most prudent.

(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.