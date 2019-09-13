Nornickel: Strong H1 2019 Results Confirm The Long Case

However, interested investors looking to establish a new position in Nornickel may want to wait for a pullback and greater margin of safety.

The strong results in 1H2019 confirm the long-term prospects of the company, giving shareholders a reason to stay long after the stock has doubled within two years.

The company further strengthened its balance sheet while launching an aggressive capital investment program in pursuit of ambitious growth.

Year over year, the 1H2019 revenue of Nornickel was up by 8.5%, operating cash costs dropped by 4.8%, EBITDA increased by 20.8%, net income went up 81.3%.

Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY) recently reported the operational and financial results for 1H2019 ended June 30, 2019. In this article, I intend to review how the company fared during that time and update the investment thesis.

Macro outlook, metal price realization

In the long term, Nornickel is bullish about nickel, palladium, and platinum and neutral on copper. In the medium term, the company is neutral on nickel and copper and bullish on palladium and platinum (see here).

Nickel . The drawdown of exchange inventories of nickel continued, with a supply-demand balance expected in 2020. On the side of nickel pig iron, aka, NPI, production is expected to increase by another 300 Kt in 2019-2020. Chinese stainless steel growth is losing steam but the Indonesian ore ban and Philippines production are the keys to watch here (see here). On the side of sulfide nickel, its use in batteries is still relatively small but is rapidly increasing.

. The drawdown of exchange inventories of nickel continued, with a supply-demand balance expected in 2020. On the side of nickel pig iron, aka, NPI, production is expected to increase by another 300 Kt in 2019-2020. Chinese stainless steel growth is losing steam but the Indonesian ore ban and Philippines production are the keys to watch here (see here). On the side of sulfide nickel, its use in batteries is still relatively small but is rapidly increasing. Copper . The year 2019 seems to be of less than average supply disruptions, while Chinese demand becomes a source of concern. The economic war between the U.S. and China spoils market sentiment but its impact on the physical market seems to be less obvious so far. Exchange inventories of copper ran near historical lows, however, the drawdown is anticipated to decrease by 2020.

. The year 2019 seems to be of less than average supply disruptions, while Chinese demand becomes a source of concern. The economic war between the U.S. and China spoils market sentiment but its impact on the physical market seems to be less obvious so far. Exchange inventories of copper ran near historical lows, however, the drawdown is anticipated to decrease by 2020. Palladium . The deficit is believed to continue. Recovering supply in 2019 and 2020 will struggle to meet strong demand driven by tightening emission standards despite the slowdown in automotive sales.

. The deficit is believed to continue. Recovering supply in 2019 and 2020 will struggle to meet strong demand driven by tightening emission standards despite the slowdown in automotive sales. Platinum. The surplus is still expanding in 2019, but it is expected to be absorbed by strong investment demand. Demand is poised to stabilize in 2019 and marginally improve in 2020.

Metal production and sales volume

Geopolitics does have a great impact on the operations of strategically important mining companies. The U.S. sanction imposed on Oleg Deripaska weakened his power in the boardroom of Nornickel. As pro-growth Vladimir Potanin gained the upper hand, Nornickel subtly shifted its capital allocation from dividend distribution to growth projects. That investment began to show up in the production profile. Overall, Nornickel is at an inflection point in terms of production of nickel, copper, and precious metals (see here).

Nickel production. In 2Q2019, Nornickel produced 55,767 tons of nickel, down 0.3% from the previous quarter but up by 12.8% over one year ago.

Nickel production had been declining for five years from 2012 to 2017, as the company shut down the Norilsk nickel plant and shifted production to the Kola Division and Finland and as nickel production from third-party feed decreased (see here). However, production stabilized in 2018, and confirming the company guidance, grows again in 2019 (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. Nickel production of Nornickel by quarter. Source: Laurentian Research, based on Nornickel's released information.

Copper production. In 2Q2019, Nornickel produced 124,539 tons of copper, down by 1.8% sequentially but up by 6.2% year over year.

Copper production from the Polar and Kola divisions started to grow since 4Q2016 and has stayed strong in 2018 and 2019. The start-up of the Bystrinsky copper-gold mine in Chita further augmented the production growth momentum beginning in 2Q2018 (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Copper production of Nornickel by quarter; in the lower panel, production is broken out by region. Source: Laurentian Research, based on Nornickel released information.

In addition to copper, Bystrinskoye also produced iron ore concentrates and gold. Gold production was at 44 Koz in 2Q2019, while iron ore concentrate was at 251Kt. Production ramp-up is expected to continue until the full capacity is reached in 2020. Nornickel expressed its intention to spin off the Bystrinskoye operation in an IPO, possibly in 2020.

Palladium and platinum production. In 2Q2019, Nornickel produced 764 Koz of palladium and 185 Moz of platinum. Palladium was down 0.8% sequentially and down 6.0% year over year, while platinum was down 9.3% over the prior quarter and down 6.1% over one year ago (Fig. 3).

Looking at the long-term trend, the company was able to maintain more or less flat production in palladium and platinum throughout the years.

Fig. 3. Palladium and platinum production of Nornickel by quarter. Source: Laurentian Research, based on Nornickel's released information.

Metal sales volume. Nornickel sold 121 Kt of nickel and 227 Kt of copper in the 1H2019, up 13% and 11% year over year, respectively.

The company sold 1,581 Koz of palladium in 1H2019, essentially flat from one year ago; it sold 409 Koz of platinum in the same time, up 12% year over year (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Metal sales volumes of Nornickel. Source.

Revenue and profit

Revenue. Metal revenue in 1H2019 was up by 8.5% as compared with the same period one year ago, mainly due to stronger palladium price realization offset by a flat to very moderate decrease in nickel, copper and platinum revenue - in each of the latter three metals, weaker realized prices are balanced by rising sales volume (Fig. 4).

Consolidated revenue increased 7.9% year over year from $5,834 million to $6,292 million, owing to output growth of all metals and strong palladium price realization (Table 1).

Table 1. A summary of financial data. Source.

Cash costs. Ruble's depreciation in the first half led to a 4.8% decrease in operating cash costs from $1,862 million to $1,773 million.

EBITDA. EBITDA increased by 20.8% over the same half one year ago, from $3,079 million to $3,719 million, owing to (1) higher metal revenue ($467 million), (2) the ramp-up of the Bystrinskoye copper project ($155 million contributed), (3) productivity gains ($173 million, mainly from production growth), (4) Ruble depreciation relative to the U.S. dollar ($171 million), (5) one-off release of work-in-process inventory ($105 million), offset by (6) inflation in Russia ($67 million).

I am pleased to observe that the EBITDA margin reached 59% in 1H2019, after having improved consistently since 1H2017 (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The EBITDA and EBITDA margin of Nornickel. Source.

Net income. Nornickel reported net income of $2,997 million, up 81.3% from $1,653 million in 1H2018. Net margin was at an industry-leading 47.6% in 1H2019, a significant improvement over 28.3% in 1H2018 (Table 1).

Free cash flow. Capex in 1H2019 was $500 million, down from $536 million one year ago. Free cash flow decreased to $2,206 million in 1H2019 from $2,600 million in 1H2018, thanks to working capital increase and income tax payments partially offset by strong EBITDA expansion (Table 1).

Leverage and liquidity

Since 2017, Nornickel has been optimizing its debt portfolio and strengthening the balance sheet, which now bears fruits.

The company's net debt stood at $5,357 million as of 1H2019, down considerably from $7,051 million as of end-2018. As a result, cash interest paid decreased by 23% year over year to $202 million.

Net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased to 0.8X as of June 30, 2019, down from 2.1X as of 2017 (Fig. 6).

as of June 30, 2019, down from 2.1X as of 2017 (Fig. 6). In 2Q2019, Nornickel renegotiated the terms of a number of bilateral loans totaling $637 million, extending their duration by more than 2.5 years while keeping the average cost of the debt portfolio at the same level.

Recognizing these improvements, on February 12, 2019, Moody’s upgraded Nornickel’s credit rating from Baa3 to Baa2 with a stable outlook. As a reference, the rating agency had Russia’s sovereign ceiling for foreign currency debt raised to Baa2 and Russia’s sovereign rating upgraded to the investment-grade level of Baa3 with a stable outlook. In other words, Nornickel's credit rating is as good as or better than Russia's sovereign rating.

Fig. 6. The net debt held by Nornickel and corresponding Net Debt/EBITDA ratio (left). The liquidity situation of Nornickel, as compared with its debt profile (right). Source.

Liquidity. With $3.5 billion of cash position, $4.6 billion of undrawn credit lines, and little debt repayment in 2019, Nornickel currently has total liquidity of $8.1 billion.

Such liquidity is to be used to support its capital programs discussed below and cover the dividend payments, which are around $4.1 billion between the $2 billion of 2018 final dividends, which was paid on July 1, 2019, and the $2.1 billion dividends for 1H2019 as recommended by the Board of Directors on August 20, 2019.

The company plans to spend $2.2-2.3 billion of capital - much back-loaded - in 2019 and $2.3-2.6 billion per year from 2020 to 2022, all excluding the net investment in the Arctic Palladium JV (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. Capex in 2019-2022. Source.

The company made final investment decisions on strategic growth projects such as the expansion of the Talnakh concentrator (TOF-3 project) and the South Cluster mining project, with construction scheduled to start in 2H2019. With $500 million already spent in 1H2019, the company may spend an additional $1.7-1.8 billion in the remainder of the year.

Growth prospect

With the above and additional investments, Nornickel expects to bring about significant growth in metal production. Nickel production is expected to grow to more than 240 Kt, ex-Bystrinskoye copper output to exceed 460 Kt, and palladium and platinum production to reach over 4.22 Moz by 2025 (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. Profiles of metals produced from Nornickel's own feedstock, including production in saleable semi-products but excluding that of Nkomati, assuming the construction of both Talnakh and South Cluster projects, modified from source. Note the anticipated temporary decrease in copper production in 2021-2023 due to the depletion of secondary feedstock, with mined feedstock volumes expected to recover by 2024-2025.

Investor takeaways

Shareholders have reasons to be optimistic about the outlook of Nornickel's basket of metal production in the medium and long term, on the back of tightening environmental regulations and the rising EV trend. The macro tailwinds only make the one-of-a-kind mining giant more appealing.

I commend Nornickel management's execution of its plan of strategic growth and cost control. In 1H2019, the performance of the company exceeds my expectation, achieving an impressive EBITDA margin of 59%. Year over year, revenue was up by 8.5%, operating cash costs dropped by 4.8%, EBITDA increased by 20.8%, net income went up 81.3%. Considering Nornickel's sheer size, these performance measures are extremely impressive. With ample free cash flow and a further strengthened balance sheet (Net debt/EBITDA = 0.8X), the company is poised to spend heavily in the remainder of 2019 and possibly going forward to pursue accelerated growth (Fig. 8).

I reckon the primary uncertainties associated with this company are (1) the uncertain outlook of global (particularly Chinese) macroeconomy amidst the U.S.-China economic war, (2) the nickel price as impacted by Indonesian and Philippines supply increases, and that of copper in relation to supply disruptions, and (3) the perceived political risk in Russia.

From an investing point of view, the strong performance of Nornickel in 1H2019 confirms it's a high-quality investment vehicle. The combination of the fat dividend yield, currently at 9.7%, the inspiring growth prospect, and the wide moat may be sufficient reasons for those long the stock to stay invested in Nornickel. The greatest risk for investors looking for an entry point into this stock is perhaps paying too much on the way in, especially now that the stock has broken out and moved away from a decade of congestion within a narrowing cone formation (Fig. 9). It may be prudent for these investors still on the sidelines to wait for a pullback in the share price before making an entry. It is important to secure a greater margin of safety on the way in.

Fig. 9. Stock chart of Nornickel, dividends back-adjusted. Source.

