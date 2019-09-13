100 Over 10% Yield, Under $10 Priced Dividend Dogs For Fall

These >10% Yield at <$10 Priced Dogs are all sourced from YCharts which allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut.

Foreword

To quote a comment from a reader of last month's high-yield, low priced dividend dog list, this is "dangerous advice". Hence it is to be used at your own risk.

I have always advised that high dividends are a sure sign of high risk. Combine that signal with a low-price offer and you have the stuff of legends or horror stories. Especially in light of YCharts declaration that "YCharts allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut." Therefore what you see here could be inaccurate.

Happy hunting, but beware of the numbers put up by the top 10 by yield on this list of 100. In short, this is risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow. For confirmation of risk, please review my marketplace article that points out the single best stock in this pack.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 36.35% To 102.12% Net Gains For Ten Over 10% Yield At Under $10 Priced Stocks By September 6, 2020

Five of ten top yield Over 10% Yield at Under $10 Priced dogs were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year (based on analyst one-year targets). So, this forecast, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 50% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1,000 invested in the highest-yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: One-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten projected profit-generating trades to September 6, 2020 were:

Source: YCharts

Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) was projected to net $1,021.23 based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus the estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% over the market as a whole.

Antero Midstream (AM) was projected to net $865.72 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from nine brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 134% over the market as a whole.

Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL) netted $722.49 based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends (discontinued since May 1), less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% over the market as a whole.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:HUTCY) was projected to net $638.00, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for HUTCY.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) was projected to net $524.54, based on a median target price estimate from 10 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% more than the market as a whole.

SemGroup Corp (SEMG) was projected to net $514.96, based on the median of target price estimates from 11 analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 49% more than the market as a whole.

Casio Computer (OTCPK:CSIOF) was projected to net $453.90 based on estimated dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% over the market as a whole.

Arlington Asset Investment (AI) was projected to net $410.10 based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% over the market as a whole.

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) was projected to net $403.07, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% over the market as a whole.

BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) was projected to net $363.50, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% opposite the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 59.18% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Source: Readingwithrhythm.wordpress.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact best called "underdogs".

50 Broker Price Target Upsides

Source: YCharts

100 Over 10% Yield At Under $10 Priced TopDogs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top 10 Over 10% Yield At Under $10 Priced Dog Yields Ranged 26.04-64.8%

Top 10 Over 10% Yield at Under $10 Priced dogs selected 9/6/19 by yield represented seven of 11 Morningstar sectors.

Top stock on the list was the one of two representatives in communication services placing first and fourth, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. [1], and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc [4]. One technology stock placed second, Casio Computer Co Ltd. [2].

Two energy representatives placed third and tenth, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust [3], and Martin Midstream Partners LP [10]. Two utilities members placed fifth, and ninth, Enel Generacion Costanera SA (OTCPK:EDCFF) [5], and Cia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista (OTCPK:CTPZY) [9].

Three single representatives finished out the list. One basic materials stock placed sixth, PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (OTCPK:ITAYY) [6], thereafter a consumer cyclical representative placed seventh, Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA (OTCPK:ATVDY) [7]. Then, a lone real estate sector representative placed eighth, and Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) [8] to complete the >10% Yield at <$10 Priced dog top 10 for September 2019-20.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Over 10% Yield at Under $10 Priced Top-Yield Stocks Showed 0.0% To 77.08% Upsides To September 2020; (31) Lowest Downsides Found One at -13.04%

Source: YCharts

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 16.71% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Over 10% Yield At Under $10 Dogs To September 2020

10 top Over 10% Yield at Under $10 Priced dogs were culled by yield for this September update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten Over 10% Yield at Under $10 Priced dogs selected 9/6/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated Five Lowest-Priced Top Ten Highest-Yield Over 10% Yield At Under $10 Priced Dogs (25) Delivering 38.04% Vs. (26) 45.67% Net Gains From All 10 By September 6, 2020

Source: YCharts

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Over 10% Yield at Under $10 Priced dogs collection was expected by analyst one-year targets to deliver 16.71% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The seventh lowest priced Over 10% Yield at Under $10 Priced dog, Martin Midstream Partners LP was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 102.12%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top Over 10% Yield at Under $10 Priced dogs as of September 6 were: Enel Generacion Costanera SA; Casio Computer Co Ltd; PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk; Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd; Washington Prime Group Inc., with prices ranging from $0.18 to $3.45.

Five higher-priced Over 10% Yield at Under $10 Priced dogs from September 6 were: Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA; Martin Midstream Partners LP; Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.; Cia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista; New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM); BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, whose prices ranged from $3.58 to $8.78.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Over 10% Yield at Under $10 Priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

