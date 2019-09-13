Hermitage Offshore: Q3 Is Set To Be Worse Than Q2 While Dilution Looms

In the first half of 2019, Hermitage Offshore (PSV) which was then called Nordic American Offshore, reached a deal with creditors and saved common equity from a complete wipeout. At that time, I and fellow contributor Henrik Alex were optimistic on shorter-term perspectives of the stock from a speculative point of view. The stock actually showed very positive dynamics but then the company shocked the market with dilution perspectives (here and here). This was enough to bring the stock back to the lows, a move that was later exacerbated by the general negative mood towards anything offshore drilling related:

Recently, Hermitage Offshore issued its second quarter earnings report. Let’s look whether wild swings in the stock’s price correspond to the company’s fundamental situation. In the second quarter, Hermitage Offshore reported revenues of $12.7 million and net loss of $4 million. As of June 30, 2019, the company had $10.9 million of cash and $141.9 million of debt. As per the company’s report, cash dropped to $9.1 million on September 3. Hermitage Offshore commented: “Our PSV dayrates and utilization reflect substantial year-over-year improvement even as the market has softened since May. The volume of enquiry and new projects form our customers shows underlying health and bodes well for the future”.

In the second quarter, the company’s PSVs (platform supply vessels) worked at an average dayrate of $12,687 with an 89.4% utilization. In the third quarter (to-date), utilization increased to 95% but the average dayrate dropped materially to $9500. The same negative trends are true for two AHTS (anchor handling tug supply) vessels and crew boats. In addition, AHTS vessels will incur drydocking costs of $2.6 million in the third quarter. Obviously, the scene is set for a materially worse third quarter.

However, the biggest problem is that all of Hermitage Offshore debt is classified as current. The company has waivers for now, but creditors have set their requirements for the new, “kick the can down the road”, facility. The most important requirement is to raise $15 million of equity before January 31,2020. At current prices, Hermitage Offshore will have to sell an additional 10 million of shares. Currently, the company has about 20 million shares outstanding (note that Q2 report shows $17.8 million shares but it’s a weighted average number and Hermitage sold shares during the quarter).

In my opinion, a combination of a setback in dayrates and the upcoming dilution which may come at uncomfortable prices for Hermitage Offshore shareholders will continue to put pressure on the stock. Given the company’s rather small float, speculative moves are always possible but I don’t see any material reasons for upside in Hermitage Offshore shares in the near term.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.