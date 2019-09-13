'Quant Quake' Crushes Momentum Stocks, Why Now Is The Time To Buy Value

Read below why value investing by analyzing free cash flow will continue as a market beating strategy.

Momentum is a form of technical trading, and rarely has worked historically over long periods of time.

Market neutral momentum strategies employed mostly by quant funds suffered terribly earlier this week in what has been dubbed the "Quant Quake."

Source: Bloomberg

This unwind has benefited value stocks (like many we own and especially financials), and created a selloff in certain high flying growth stocks. Visa and Microsoft are two names actually in our Compounder’s List that took it on the chin yesterday. Why these are great companies, they are trading roughly 0.75 standard deviations RICH to typical trading patterns. Until they get to an appropriate valuation, they won't be added to our buy list.

What are Factors?

Generally speaking, quants are data miners, and look at dozens and dozens of FACTORS to create trading algorithms. The obvious factors might be P/E ratios, Returns on Equity, Price/Book, Sales Growth, etc.

The not so obvious factors might include earnings revisions, currency ratios, and sell side price target changes. Many factors are technical in nature as well. Momentum stocks often are defined as ones that outperformed the market in the previous month for example.

Computer programmers (as my understanding goes) at quant shops are constantly adjusting their models, seeking the latest correlations. Perhaps dollar strength means they short stocks with high currency exposure. Or perhaps they are simply trend following, and buying treasuries as they rally.

One important difference between a quant fund and a value investor is simple: time. Quant funds are essentially traders, and create thousands of trades with leverage hoping to exploit small anomalies. High frequency traders (HFT funds), exploit penny differences in stocks trading on different exchanges, in millisecond increments.

Big picture, value has outperformed all other strategies over 15 years, with momentum and growth the bottom two. Below is a breakdown of the most successful investing strategies over long periods of time.

Source: Bloomberg

Note that momentum has actually been a profitable investing strategy, beating all other strategies over 7 years. But on a Long Term basis, its returns are quite middling at 4.6%, and way below value at 118.55%.

Diving Deeper

Below is a recent factor screen, breaking down factors into more specific categories.

Source: Bloomberg

This is sorted over 15 years; look at the far right column. At the top of the list are the most important factors generating positive returns for stocks.

The factor that has the highest total return over the past 15 years is interestingly 3 month EPS revision percentages. Basically, companies that have upward earnings revisions by the Street, tend to outperform. The problem of course is that predicting the future is inherently impossible. But, it makes a strong case for seeking out stocks that have a good shot at beating street estimates.

Importantly, there are absolutely ZERO momentum or other technical trading factors that rise to the top in this list (over 15 years). If you own a stock regardless of valuation, simply because it is rising, then I suggest being cautious.

Value and Free Cash Flow

The second most important factor here is value (and really it’s about a tie with revisions generating 200% returns). The stocks that are cheapest on a FCF/Enterprise Value basis have generated outsized returns for investors over a very long period of time. I also see value in 7 out of the top 20 factors, with the top two value factors being ones that look at FCF.

I am hoping readers see the correlation between finding cheap stocks on a free cash flow basis, and WHY our Cash Flow Compounder's strategy spends so much time analyzing valuations on these metrics as well as free cash flow. Clearly with revisions showing up a lot, having a sense of where earnings are going is important. We model names with great care to come up with our own earnings estimates.

Naturally, companies that throw of FCF can buy back shares, afford to pay higher salaries for more talented managers, and have capital also to invest and/or acquire for growth purposes.

It is interesting to scroll down the list and see other important factors: profitability (margins), value as measured by FCF Yields, ROEs, EV/EBITDA. These are all ones we look at quite carefully before making a recommendation.

What is notably missing here is sales growth, momentum investing, or any kind of technical element.

Anyone who tries to tell you that they can look at charts and beat the market, whether through RSI’s or ROC’s or trading patterns relative to their moving averages, is simply wrong. There seems to be zero factors explaining stock outperformance with technical data.

The other interesting thing to note in this chart is that forward P/E ratios are an important factor, but at #20, far less important than other value metrics. As one example, look at David Einhorn, whose entire portfolio is seemingly based on owning mid-single digit P/E multiple stocks. His 5 year performance has been terrible, losing 34% last year.

Growth vs Value Stocks

Below is a chart of the Russell Growth Index (in white), vs the Russell Value Index (in green).

Source: Bloomberg

Value has clearly underperformed over the past two years. This trend reminds me of the same chart going back to 1998 through 2000, when the dotcom bubble created huge buying in growth stocks. When growth names died, value significantly outperformed.

Below is the 1998 through 2005 profile of Growth (RLG) vs Value (RLV). Note that holding value stocks through the bubble created better returns vs growth on an absolute basis.

Source: Bloomberg

Negative Factors

So what are the factors that contribute to stocks UNDERPERFORMING?

Here is the same factor chart, but now the worst investing strategies are at the top.

Source: Bloomberg

The worst 2 are high volatility stocks, and companies with large sales dispersion (which I interpret to be cyclicals with boom and bust type revenue, e.g. semi’s). Volatility appears to be quite a recurring theme, and brings me back to the point that Compounders typically exhibit very low volatility. They are boring names that grow steadily and throw off lots of free cash flow.

One technical strategy, 14D RSI creates negative long term performance.

Momentum investing using 1M Total Returns (#16 on the list above) also is a terrible strategy. I would be careful chasing names like REITs right now. While I have a few REITs in my Compounders spreadsheet, I find none of them to be remotely cheap today. They are rate driven names, and while arguments are made to buy them for “safety,” history suggests that buying any stock at peak valuations makes little sense.

While we cannot predict a bottom in rates, they are likely closer to lows than highs. I am finding lots of interesting Compounders that have sold off on rate concerns.

I plan to write up one insurance company in a couple of weeks as I do work on it. It’s a name that has grown EPS by 10% a year since 2005, and yet trades at a very cheap 13x earnings. That kind of EPS growth is pretty impressive given that rates have dropped from the 4-5% range then to 1.5% today.

Stay tuned.

I plan to write up one insurance company in a couple of weeks as I do work on it. It's a name that has grown EPS by 10% a year since 2005, and yet trades at a very cheap 13x earnings. That kind of EPS growth is pretty impressive given that rates have dropped from the 4-5% range then to 1.5% today.

Stay tuned.



